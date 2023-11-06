Global Roll Slitting Machines Market Set to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2028, Driven by Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Roll Slitting Machines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roll slitting machines market, valued at US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022, is poised for steady growth in the coming years. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% expected during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Roll Slitting Machines: Enhancing Industrial Efficiency

Roll slitting machines play a crucial role in the industrial sector, enabling the customization and reduction of flexible materials according to specific requirements. These machines are known for their durability, convenience, and cost-effectiveness, effectively minimizing manual errors while delivering precise and uniform shapes at a rapid pace. They are widely used in converting various raw materials, including foil, paper, vinyl, textile, gasket, foam, rubber, non-woven, adhesive tape, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), into finished consumer goods.

Key Market Trends:

  • Automotive Industry Boost: The demand for roll slitting machines in the automotive sector is on the rise, driven by the utilization of non-apparel textiles in interior fitments, carpets, safety features, and more. The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles further fuel this demand.
  • Aerospace Applications: Technical fabrics have found application in aircraft components such as turbine blades, fuselage, and airbags, contributing to the growth of the roll slitting machines market.
  • Hotel Industry Influence: Roll slitting machines are essential in producing various hotel textiles, including rugs, duvets, blankets, curtains, and more. The rising bookings for hotel rooms for events and travel purposes are positively impacting the market.
  • Apparel and Fashion: Manufacturers are offering automatic machines suitable for the apparel and fashion wear industry, including disposable hospital gowns and digital printing, fostering market growth.
  • Agriculture and Construction: Key manufacturers are introducing highly reliable machines, driving demand in the agriculture and construction sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, material, and operation as follows:

Breakup by Type:

  • Roll/Log Slitters
  • Slitter Rewinders

Breakup by Material:

  • Paper
  • Polymers
  • Foil
  • Others

Breakup by Operation:

  • Automatic
  • Manual

Breakup by Region:

North America:

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia-Pacific:

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others

Europe:

  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others

Latin America:

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include ASHE Converting Equipment, Atlas Converting Equipment Ltd., Automatic Log Slitter (ALS) Limited, Comexi, Ghezzi & Annoni S.p.A., LIDEM Construcciones Mecanicas S.L, Oteman, Parkland International, Ribamatic, Rosenthal Manufacturing Co. Inc., SOMA spol. s r. o., and Svegea of Sweden AB.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. What was the size of the global roll slitting machines market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the global roll slitting machines market during 2023-2028?
  3. What are the key factors driving the global roll slitting machines market?
  4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global roll slitting machines market?
  5. What is the breakup of the global roll slitting machines market based on the type?
  6. What is the breakup of the global roll slitting machines market based on the material?
  7. What is the breakup of the global roll slitting machines market based on the operation?
  8. What are the key regions in the global roll slitting machines market?
  9. Who are the key players/companies in the global roll slitting machines market?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xrz8zv

News Releases in Similar Topics

