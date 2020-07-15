Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry
Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach US$55.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.5% CAGR to reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.8% share of the global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Energy Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020
In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 198-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- E Ink Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- Materion Corporation
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 4: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Consumer Electronics (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in
US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 34: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 61: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 66: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 72: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 75: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020-2027
Table 77: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country:
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies
for Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 80: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 90: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market
in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roll-to-Roll Technologies
for Flexible Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Roll-to-Roll Technologies for
Flexible Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible
Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 116: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices
Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 51
