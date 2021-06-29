FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 1112 Companies: 68 - Players covered include 3M Company; Acreo Swedish ICT AB; Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; E Ink Holdings Inc.; Flexium Interconnect Inc.; Fujikura Ltd.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Kent Displays, Inc.; Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Linxens France SA; Materion Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Market to Reach $48.3 Billion by 2026

Roll-to-roll (R2R) represents a set of advanced manufacturing approaches that involve continuous processing of flexible substrates while they are being transferred between moving rolls of specific materials. Roll-to-roll printing technologies are gaining from rapid expansion of the flexible devices market as a result of their advanced properties and features that make them a suitable option for use in different areas like energy, electronics and healthcare. In addition, the lightweight nature of these devices is opening new avenues in low-cost applications like flexible OLED displays and printed circuits. The shift of flexible devices market toward roll-to-roll technologies is also attributed to increasing demand for high-volume processes to fabricate flexible devices. Increasing sophistication of electronic products presents an attractive opportunity for roll-to-roll printing technologies that provide manufacturers with the flexibility to develop next-generation devices.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 13% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Consumer electronics is the major application segment of the roll-to-roll technologies for flexible devices market due to increasing penetration of appliances including smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and e-book readers. The segment gains from increasing use of flexible devices such as thin-film energy storage devices, flexible displays, photovoltaic cells, printed memory devices, printed sensors and flexible printed circuits in various consumer electronic products.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2026

The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.3% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Factors such as large-scale manufacturing of electronic components coupled with increasing R&D investment in printed electronics have established Asia-Pacific region a lucrative market for roll-to-roll technologies. The regional market is bolstered by increasing sale of flexible electronics across China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Energy Segment to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2026

In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$758.1 Million by the year 2026. More

