Global Roof Coating Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Coating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$397.4 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Bituminous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$679.1 Thousand by the year 2025, Bituminous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Bituminous will reach a market size of US$43.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$103 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands); Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc. (USA); Armor Coat Roof Coatings (USA); Asian Paints (India) Ltd. (India); BASF SE (Germany); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Duro-Last®, Inc. (USA); GAF (USA); Gardner-Gibson, Inc. (USA); Hempel A/S (Denmark); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan); National Coatings Corporation (USA); Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); PPG Industries, Inc. (USA); RPM International, Inc. (USA); Sika AG (Switzerland); SK Kaken Co., Ltd. (Japan); SR Products (USA); Surface Chemists of Florida (USA); The Karnak Corporation (USA); The Lubrizol Corporation (USA); The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA); Tikkurila Oyj (Finland); Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)







ROOF COATING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Roof Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Bituminous (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Elastomeric (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Acrylic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Silicone (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for

2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Roof Coating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Roof Coating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Roof Coating Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Bituminous (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Bituminous (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Bituminous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Elastomeric (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Elastomeric (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Elastomeric (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Acrylic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Acrylic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Epoxy (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Epoxy (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Silicone (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Silicone (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Non-Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Roof Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Bituminous (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Elastomeric (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Silicone (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the

US for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Roof Coating Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Roof Coating Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Roof Coating Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 41: Roof Coating Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Roof Coating Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Roof Coating Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Roof Coating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Bituminous (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Elastomeric (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Acrylic (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Silicone (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in

Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Roof Coating Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Roof Coating Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Roof Coating Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Roof Coating Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Roof Coating Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Roof Coating Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: European Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Roof Coating Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Roof Coating Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Roof Coating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: German Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Roof Coating Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Roof Coating Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Roof Coating Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 80: Roof Coating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Roof Coating Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Roof Coating Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Roof Coating Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Roof Coating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Roof Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Roof Coating Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Roof Coating Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Roof Coating Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Roof Coating Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Roof Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Roof Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Roof Coating: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 131: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Roof Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Roof Coating Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Roof Coating Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Roof Coating Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Roof Coating Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Roof Coating in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Roof Coating Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Roof Coating Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Roof Coating Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Roof Coating Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Roof Coating Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Roof Coating Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Roof Coating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Roof Coating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Roof Coating Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 179: Roof Coating Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Roof Coating Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Roof Coating Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Roof Coating Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Roof Coating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Roof Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Roof Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Roof Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Roof Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Roof Coating Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Roof Coating Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AKZO NOBEL NV

ANVIL PAINTS & COATINGS, INC.

ARMOR COAT ROOF COATINGS

ASIAN PAINTS

BASF SE

DOWDUPONT

DURO-LAST®

GAF

GARDNER-GIBSON

HEMPEL A/S

JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

KANSAI PAINT

NATIONAL COATINGS CORPORATION

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS

PPG INDUSTRIES

RPM INTERNATIONAL

SK KAKEN

SR PRODUCTS

SIKA AG (SIKA GROUP)

SURFACE CHEMISTS OF FLORIDA

THE KARNAK CORPORATION

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

TIKKURILA OYJ

WACKER CHEMIE AG



V. CURATED RESEARCH

