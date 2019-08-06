Global Roof Coating Industry
Aug 06, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Coating market worldwide is projected to grow by US$397.4 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 3.1%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Bituminous, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$679.1 Thousand by the year 2025, Bituminous will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799539/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$71.1 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Bituminous will reach a market size of US$43.8 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$103 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands); Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc. (USA); Armor Coat Roof Coatings (USA); Asian Paints (India) Ltd. (India); BASF SE (Germany); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); Duro-Last®, Inc. (USA); GAF (USA); Gardner-Gibson, Inc. (USA); Hempel A/S (Denmark); Johns Manville Corporation (USA); Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan); National Coatings Corporation (USA); Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan); PPG Industries, Inc. (USA); RPM International, Inc. (USA); Sika AG (Switzerland); SK Kaken Co., Ltd. (Japan); SR Products (USA); Surface Chemists of Florida (USA); The Karnak Corporation (USA); The Lubrizol Corporation (USA); The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA); Tikkurila Oyj (Finland); Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799539/?utm_source=PRN
ROOF COATING MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Roof Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Bituminous (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Elastomeric (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &
2025
Acrylic (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
Epoxy (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
Silicone (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Roof Coating Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Roof Coating Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Roof Coating Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Bituminous (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Bituminous (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Bituminous (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Elastomeric (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Elastomeric (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Elastomeric (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Acrylic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Acrylic (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Acrylic (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Epoxy (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Epoxy (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Epoxy (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Silicone (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Silicone (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Silicone (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Non-Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Non-Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Roof Coating Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Bituminous (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Elastomeric (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:
2019 & 2025
Acrylic (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Epoxy (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
Silicone (Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the
US for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Roof Coating Market in the United States by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Roof Coating Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Roof Coating Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 41: Roof Coating Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof
Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Roof Coating Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Roof Coating Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Roof Coating Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Bituminous (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Elastomeric (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Acrylic (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Epoxy (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Silicone (Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in
Europe for 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Roof Coating Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Roof Coating Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 54: European Roof Coating Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Roof Coating Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Roof Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Roof Coating Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: European Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Roof Coating Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Roof Coating Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Roof Coating Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: German Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Roof Coating Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Roof Coating Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Roof Coating Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 80: Roof Coating Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Roof Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Roof Coating Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: Spanish Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Roof Coating Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Roof Coating Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 104: Roof Coating Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Roof Coating Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Roof Coating Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Roof Coating Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Roof Coating Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Roof Coating Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Roof Coating Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Roof Coating Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Roof Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Roof Coating Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Roof Coating: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 131: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Roof Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Coating Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Roof Coating Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Roof Coating Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Roof Coating Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Roof Coating Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Roof Coating in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Roof Coating Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Roof Coating Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Roof Coating Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Roof Coating Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Roof Coating Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Roof Coating Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Roof Coating Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Roof Coating Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Roof Coating Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Roof Coating Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Roof Coating Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Roof Coating Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 168: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 170: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: The Middle East Roof Coating Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Roof Coating Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Roof Coating Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Roof Coating: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 179: Roof Coating Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof
Coating in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Roof Coating Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Roof Coating Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Roof Coating Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Roof Coating Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Roof Coating Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Roof Coating Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Roof Coating Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Roof Coating Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Roof Coating in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Roof Coating Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Roof Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Roof Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Roof Coating Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Roof Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Roof Coating Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Roof Coating Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Roof Coating Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Roof Coating Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Roof Coating Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Roof Coating Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Roof Coating Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Roof Coating Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AKZO NOBEL NV
ANVIL PAINTS & COATINGS, INC.
ARMOR COAT ROOF COATINGS
ASIAN PAINTS
BASF SE
DOWDUPONT
DURO-LAST®
GAF
GARDNER-GIBSON
HEMPEL A/S
JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION
KANSAI PAINT
NATIONAL COATINGS CORPORATION
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS
PPG INDUSTRIES
RPM INTERNATIONAL
SK KAKEN
SR PRODUCTS
SIKA AG (SIKA GROUP)
SURFACE CHEMISTS OF FLORIDA
THE KARNAK CORPORATION
THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY
TIKKURILA OYJ
WACKER CHEMIE AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799539/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article