Global Roof Insulation Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roof Insulation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Flat Roof, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.6 Billion by the year 2025, Flat Roof will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$112.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$419.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Flat Roof will reach a market size of US$543.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$723.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BASF SE (Germany); Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (China); Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (USA); Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA (France); GAF (USA); Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland); Knauf Insulation (USA); Owens Corning (USA); Paroc Group Oy (Finland); Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)







ROOF INSULATION MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Roof Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Batts & Rolls (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

Spray Applied (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Reflective Systems (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Roof Insulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Roof Insulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Flat Roof (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Flat Roof (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Flat Roof (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pitched Roof (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Pitched Roof (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Pitched Roof (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Batts & Rolls (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Batts & Rolls (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Batts & Rolls (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Rigid Insulation (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Spray Applied (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Spray Applied (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Spray Applied (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Reflective Systems (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Reflective Systems (Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Reflective Systems (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Glass Wool (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Glass Wool (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Glass Wool (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Stone Wool (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Stone Wool (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Stone Wool (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Plastic Foam (Material) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plastic Foam (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Plastic Foam (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Other Materials (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Roof Insulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Batts & Rolls (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Rigid Insulation (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Spray Applied (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major

Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Reflective Systems (Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 37: United States Roof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Roof Insulation Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Roof Insulation Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 53: Roof Insulation Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Market for Roof Insulation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 59: Roof Insulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 62: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Roof Insulation Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Roof Insulation Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Roof Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Roof Insulation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Batts & Rolls (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Rigid Insulation (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Spray Applied (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Reflective Systems (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 73: European Roof Insulation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 74: Roof Insulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 77: Roof Insulation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: European Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Roof Insulation Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: European Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: Roof Insulation Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 85: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Roof Insulation Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Roof Insulation Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Roof Insulation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: French Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 94: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 96: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: German Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Roof Insulation Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: German Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 103: Italian Demand for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Roof Insulation Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Italian Roof Insulation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Roof Insulation Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Roof

Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 110: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Roof Insulation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 116: Roof Insulation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 119: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Roof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 126: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 128: Roof Insulation Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Roof Insulation Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Roof Insulation Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Roof Insulation Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 137: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 146: Rest of Europe Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 147: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 149: Roof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Roof Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Australian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Roof Insulation Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 169: Indian Roof Insulation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Roof Insulation Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Indian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Roof Insulation Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Roof Insulation Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Roof Insulation Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 180: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Roof Insulation Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Roof Insulation Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 186: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Roof Insulation in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Roof Insulation Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Roof Insulation:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 191: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Roof Insulation Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Roof Insulation Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 197: Roof Insulation Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Roof Insulation in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Roof Insulation Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Roof Insulation Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Roof Insulation Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Roof Insulation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 209: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 212: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Roof Insulation Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 215: Argentinean Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 216: Roof Insulation Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

BRAZIL

Table 217: Roof Insulation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Roof Insulation Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Roof Insulation Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Roof Insulation Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Roof Insulation Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Roof Insulation Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 226: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Roof Insulation Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 228: Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Roof Insulation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 233: Roof Insulation Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Roof Insulation Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Roof Insulation Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Roof Insulation Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 242: Roof Insulation Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 245: Roof Insulation Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: The Middle East Roof Insulation Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009

