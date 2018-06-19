Global Roofing Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by the following Product Segments: Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tiles, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Â American Hydrotech, Inc.

- Â Atlas Roofing Corporation

- Â BMI Group

- Â Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

- Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

- Etex Group SA



ROOFING MCP-1022 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

Growth Drivers for the Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics

Table 1: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Building Renovations & Remodeling: Key Revenue Contributors in the Developed Markets

Table 5: Major Reasons for Re-Roofing in the Developed Markets Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Aged, Damages from Bad Weather, Leaks, Upgrade Appearance, Weakening Roof, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Table 6: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030

Table 7: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030

Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: A Major Challenge for the Roofing Industry

Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials

Global Market Outlook

The US & Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 8: Global Roofing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drive Healthy Demand for Various Types of Roofing Materials

Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized

Flat Roofs

Dark and Reflective Surfaces

Seamless Gutter

Fireproof Roofing

Membranes Based Flat Roofing

Green Roofing

Insulated Roofing

Cool Roofing

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Living Roof

Metal Roofing

Roofing Colors

Roofing Tiles

Slate Roof

TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes

Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing

Growing Prominence of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials

Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity

Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs

Table 10: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Roof Insulation Driven by Climate Change and Increase in Global Temperatures

Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials

Net Zero Energy Buildings: The Ultimate Objective

Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential

Solar Ready Roofs

Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles

Reflective Roof Coatings

Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor

Despite Competition from Other Roofing Alternatives, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead

Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Augurs Well for the Segment

Hybrid Roof Systems are Finding Widespread Application

Shingle Recycling Gain Momentum

Recyclability, Sound Proof, and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing

Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles ae Environment Friendly and Cost Effective

Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings

One-Piece System

Shed-Covering System

Self-Adhesive System

DuoPly System

Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier

Rubber Roofing Shingles Advantages

Price

Durability

Easy Installation

Ecologically Safe

Low Maintenance

Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings

Fully-Adhered

Mechanically-Fastened

Ballasted (Loose-Laid)

Longer Life, Fire-Proof, and Multiple Other Benefits Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Metal Roofing

Production of Metal Roofs

Major Metal Roofing Technologies

Recent Metal Roof Styles and Trends

Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance

Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles

Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings

Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology

Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Offer Bright Prospects for Roofing Demand

Rapid Urbanization

Table 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Global Population

Table 14: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem



3. ROOFING INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies

Roofing and the Internet of Things (IOT) Technology

Roof-Integrated Solar Systems

Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry

How Drones Work

Time-saving Technology

Drones: A Safer Solution?

Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams

Expanding Applications of the Drone Technology

Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve

Apps on Roof

Consumer Portals

Scheduling Boards

Repair Tracking Service

Ferrocement Channel Roof

3Mâ„¢ Scotchkoteâ„¢ Roofing Systems

Roofr: Satellite Image-Based Estimates for New Roofing and Roofing Repairs

Teslaâ€™s Solar Roofing Shingles that Absorb Sunâ€™s Energy

New Commercial Roof Replacement Technology

Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs

Smog Absorbing Shingles: A Long Awaited Breakthrough in Roofing Technology

Solar Roofing Shingles Heralds a Paradigm Shift in Captive Renewable Energy Technology

BIPV for Rooftops

BIPV and Building-Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV): A Comparative Analysis

Non-Wovens: Assuming an Increasingly Important Role

White Roofing Inching Up

Wood Replacements

Thermal Wood

Compressed Wood



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Beacon Roofing Takes Over Allied Building

Impack Takes Over Alsynite NZ

SRS Distribution to Take Over SG Wholesale Roofing

Guardian Roofing Takes Over Jorve Roofing

GAF Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant

CertainTeed Increase Available of Products for NorthGate SBS- Modified Shingles

Standard Industries Takes Over Braas Monier

SOPREMA Inks Agreement with ARCOM

Firestone Building to Take Over Gaco Western

SRS Distribution Takes Over Metro Roofing Supplies

ONCAP to Take Over Tecta America

CertainTeed Inks Agreement with ARCOM

Simon Roofing Takes Over Roth Roofing Products

CertainTeed Takes Over Matterhorn Metal Roofing Brand

SRS Distribution Takes Over Atlantic

Owens Corning Takes Over InterWrap

Solar Integrated Roofing to Take Over Jure Roofing

GAF Takes Over Icopal

Johns Manville Roofing Opens New Distribution Center

Braas Monier Takes Over J.A. Plastindustri A/S



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Visaka Industries Introduces ATUM Roofing Product

Atlas Roofing Unveils Shingles with HP42 Technology

Power Home Remodeling Introduces Fortitude Roofing System

Tesla Launches Solar Roof and Powerwall 2

Recticel Insulation Unveils Self-Supporting Roof System

Atlas Roofing Launches Pro-Cut High Profile Hip & Ridge



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)

BMI Group (UK)

Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Germany)

Icopal Ltd. (UK)

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (USA)

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. (USA)

Etex Group SA (Belgium)

Firestone Building Products (USA)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

GAF (USA)

IKO Industries, Ltd. (Canada)

Johns Manville (USA)

Masterplast Group International (Hungary)

NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)

Nucor Corporation (USA)

Nucor Building Systems (USA)

Owens Corning (USA)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)

TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (USA)

The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)

USG Boral (Malaysia)

Wienerberger AG (Austria)

Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Roofing Market by Product Segment

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Steady Economic Recovery and Encouraging Outlook for the Construction Industry Drive Market Growth

The US Roofing Industry: Current Performance and Future Outlook

Major Trends and Drivers Summarized

New Gutter Designs

Alternative Roofing Materials

Green Roofs

Solar Panels

Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPVs)

Metal Re-Roofing

Climate Change and the Major Challenge of Aging Infrastructure: The Fundamental Growth Driver for Roofing

Steady Gains in Housing Starts Drives Demand in the Dominant Residential Sector

Table 44: Roofing Market in the US by Application Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Residential and Non-Residential Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Housing Starts to Benefit Market Adoption

Table 45: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative and Eco-Friendly Solutions Maximize Commercial Buildingâ€™s Energy Performance

Strong Growth Projected for Liquid Applied Roofing (LAR)

Asphalt Roofing Benefit from Major Storms, and Shift to Architectural Laminate Products

Table 47: Asphalt Shingles Market in the US by Category (2000, 2006, 2010, 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Major Storms, New Construction, and Re-Roofing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Introduction of New and Innovative Regulation- Compliant Colors Augur Well for the Market

Roof-Integrated Solar Systems Witness Surging Popularity

Teslaâ€™s Entry into Roof-Integrated Solar Market Offers Potential Opportunities

Steady Growth in Demand for BIPV Roofing Products

Competitive Landscape

Table 48: Leading Residential Roofing Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Value Market Share for GAF Materials, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, TAMKO Building Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Leading Roofing Distributors in the US (2017E): Percentage Value Market Share for ABC Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, SRS Distribution, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Development of Advanced and User-Friendly Roofing Solutions: Prime Focus of Roofing Manufacturers

Regulations Favoring Tax Benefits, Deregulation, and Roll Back of Previous Legislations to Benefit Roofing Business

Key Challenges Confronting Roofing Manufacturers in the US

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: US Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment- Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: US 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand

Table 53: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2016): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sectorâ€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Green Top Phenomenon Catching On

IKO Industries, Ltd. - A Major Canada- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Canadian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Disaster Recovery Efforts Drive Housing and Roofing Market Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Japanese Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations Benefit Market Adoption

Table 61: Energy Consumption for Space Heating in Select European Countries: Ranked by Energy Consumed for Space Heating as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Energy Performance in Buildings (EPBD) Directive

Europeâ€™s 2020 Program

Recovery in Construction Activity to Strengthen Market Prospects

Table 62: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Residential Metal Roofing Market Gain Momentum

Rise in Flat Constructions Drive Demand for Flat Roofing Materials

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Saint-Gobain SA - A Major France- Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: French Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: French 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Braas Monier Building Group S.A. - A Major Germany-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: German Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: German 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 75: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Italian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Steady Recovery in the Housing Sector Promote Market Demand

Table 78: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long Term Outlook for Roofing Remain Optimistic

System Approach for 2017 and Beyond

Emerging Trends within Pitched Roof Tiling and Slating Market

Responsible Sourcing: Present Status and Potential

Impact of Shortage of Skilled Manpower on the Roofing Market

Dry Fix Roofing Systems Garner Significant Interest

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment- Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: UK 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 82: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Spanish Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 85: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Russian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth Globally

Table 91: Global Roofing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Booming Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Table 92: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth

China and India: Potential Laden Roofing Markets

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Investments in Residential and Non- Residential Construction Drive Market Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Robust Building Construction and Infrastructure Development Activity Drives Strong Market Growth

Indian Roofing Market: Opportunities in a Nutshell

Indian Roofing Market: An Overview

Solar Roofing Solutions Garner Significant Attention

Key Issues and Challenges

Transformation in Residential Roofing Materials: Metal Gaining Ground

Indian Rural Roofing Landscape Offer High Growth Potential

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Indian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis

Table 105: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: South Korean Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand

B.Market Analytics

Table 111: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Middle East & African Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 114: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Latin American Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment -Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 120: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Brazilian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 123: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 155) The United States (52) Canada (3) Europe (76) - France (3) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (15) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1) Africa (5)

