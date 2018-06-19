Global Roofing Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by the following Product Segments: Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tiles, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151456
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Â American Hydrotech, Inc.
- Â Atlas Roofing Corporation
- Â BMI Group
- Â Carlisle Construction Materials LLC
- Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.
- Etex Group SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151456
ROOFING MCP-1022 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings
Growth Drivers for the Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 -10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics
Table 1: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Building Renovations & Remodeling: Key Revenue Contributors in the Developed Markets
Table 5: Major Reasons for Re-Roofing in the Developed Markets Worldwide (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Aged, Damages from Bad Weather, Leaks, Upgrade Appearance, Weakening Roof, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 6: Global Infrastructure Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region/Country Over the Period 2010-2030
Table 7: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (in US$ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period 2013-2030
Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: A Major Challenge for the Roofing Industry
Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials
Global Market Outlook
The US & Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Table 8: Global Roofing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
The Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drive Healthy Demand for Various Types of Roofing Materials
Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized
Flat Roofs
Dark and Reflective Surfaces
Seamless Gutter
Fireproof Roofing
Membranes Based Flat Roofing
Green Roofing
Insulated Roofing
Cool Roofing
Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)
Living Roof
Metal Roofing
Roofing Colors
Roofing Tiles
Slate Roof
TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes
Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing
Growing Prominence of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Increasing Focus on Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials
Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity
Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs
Table 10: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (Mtoe) and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Global Delivered Energy Consumption (quadrillion Btu) by End-use Sector (2012, 2020, 2025, 2030, and 2035) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Roof Insulation Driven by Climate Change and Increase in Global Temperatures
Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials
Net Zero Energy Buildings: The Ultimate Objective
Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential
Solar Ready Roofs
Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles
Reflective Roof Coatings
Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor
Despite Competition from Other Roofing Alternatives, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead
Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Augurs Well for the Segment
Hybrid Roof Systems are Finding Widespread Application
Shingle Recycling Gain Momentum
Recyclability, Sound Proof, and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing
Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles ae Environment Friendly and Cost Effective
Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings
One-Piece System
Shed-Covering System
Self-Adhesive System
DuoPly System
Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier
Rubber Roofing Shingles Advantages
Price
Durability
Easy Installation
Ecologically Safe
Low Maintenance
Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings
Fully-Adhered
Mechanically-Fastened
Ballasted (Loose-Laid)
Longer Life, Fire-Proof, and Multiple Other Benefits Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Metal Roofing
Production of Metal Roofs
Major Metal Roofing Technologies
Recent Metal Roof Styles and Trends
Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance
Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles
Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings
Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology
Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Offer Bright Prospects for Roofing Demand
Rapid Urbanization
Table 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Global Population
Table 14: World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Table 15: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem
3. ROOFING INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies
Roofing and the Internet of Things (IOT) Technology
Roof-Integrated Solar Systems
Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry
How Drones Work
Time-saving Technology
Drones: A Safer Solution?
Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams
Expanding Applications of the Drone Technology
Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve
Apps on Roof
Consumer Portals
Scheduling Boards
Repair Tracking Service
Ferrocement Channel Roof
3Mâ„¢ Scotchkoteâ„¢ Roofing Systems
Roofr: Satellite Image-Based Estimates for New Roofing and Roofing Repairs
Teslaâ€™s Solar Roofing Shingles that Absorb Sunâ€™s Energy
New Commercial Roof Replacement Technology
Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs
Smog Absorbing Shingles: A Long Awaited Breakthrough in Roofing Technology
Solar Roofing Shingles Heralds a Paradigm Shift in Captive Renewable Energy Technology
BIPV for Rooftops
BIPV and Building-Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV): A Comparative Analysis
Non-Wovens: Assuming an Increasingly Important Role
White Roofing Inching Up
Wood Replacements
Thermal Wood
Compressed Wood
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Beacon Roofing Takes Over Allied Building
Impack Takes Over Alsynite NZ
SRS Distribution to Take Over SG Wholesale Roofing
Guardian Roofing Takes Over Jorve Roofing
GAF Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant
CertainTeed Increase Available of Products for NorthGate SBS- Modified Shingles
Standard Industries Takes Over Braas Monier
SOPREMA Inks Agreement with ARCOM
Firestone Building to Take Over Gaco Western
SRS Distribution Takes Over Metro Roofing Supplies
ONCAP to Take Over Tecta America
CertainTeed Inks Agreement with ARCOM
Simon Roofing Takes Over Roth Roofing Products
CertainTeed Takes Over Matterhorn Metal Roofing Brand
SRS Distribution Takes Over Atlantic
Owens Corning Takes Over InterWrap
Solar Integrated Roofing to Take Over Jure Roofing
GAF Takes Over Icopal
Johns Manville Roofing Opens New Distribution Center
Braas Monier Takes Over J.A. Plastindustri A/S
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Visaka Industries Introduces ATUM Roofing Product
Atlas Roofing Unveils Shingles with HP42 Technology
Power Home Remodeling Introduces Fortitude Roofing System
Tesla Launches Solar Roof and Powerwall 2
Recticel Insulation Unveils Self-Supporting Roof System
Atlas Roofing Launches Pro-Cut High Profile Hip & Ridge
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
American Hydrotech, Inc. (USA)
Atlas Roofing Corporation (USA)
BMI Group (UK)
Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Germany)
Icopal Ltd. (UK)
Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (USA)
Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. (USA)
Etex Group SA (Belgium)
Firestone Building Products (USA)
Fletcher Insulation (Australia)
GAF (USA)
IKO Industries, Ltd. (Canada)
Johns Manville (USA)
Masterplast Group International (Hungary)
NCI Building Systems, Inc. (USA)
Nucor Corporation (USA)
Nucor Building Systems (USA)
Owens Corning (USA)
Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
Saint-Gobain SA (France)
CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
Sika Sarnafil, Inc. (USA)
TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (USA)
The Garland Company, Inc. (USA)
USG Boral (Malaysia)
Wienerberger AG (Austria)
Xtratherm Limited (Ireland)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Roofing Market by Product Segment
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Asphalt Shingles Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Built-Up Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Roofing Tile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Modified Bitumen Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Plastic Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Steady Economic Recovery and Encouraging Outlook for the Construction Industry Drive Market Growth
The US Roofing Industry: Current Performance and Future Outlook
Major Trends and Drivers Summarized
New Gutter Designs
Alternative Roofing Materials
Green Roofs
Solar Panels
Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPVs)
Metal Re-Roofing
Climate Change and the Major Challenge of Aging Infrastructure: The Fundamental Growth Driver for Roofing
Steady Gains in Housing Starts Drives Demand in the Dominant Residential Sector
Table 44: Roofing Market in the US by Application Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Residential and Non-Residential Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Recovery in Housing Starts to Benefit Market Adoption
Table 45: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market over the Period 2012-2020 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Innovative and Eco-Friendly Solutions Maximize Commercial Buildingâ€™s Energy Performance
Strong Growth Projected for Liquid Applied Roofing (LAR)
Asphalt Roofing Benefit from Major Storms, and Shift to Architectural Laminate Products
Table 47: Asphalt Shingles Market in the US by Category (2000, 2006, 2010, 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Major Storms, New Construction, and Re-Roofing (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Introduction of New and Innovative Regulation- Compliant Colors Augur Well for the Market
Roof-Integrated Solar Systems Witness Surging Popularity
Teslaâ€™s Entry into Roof-Integrated Solar Market Offers Potential Opportunities
Steady Growth in Demand for BIPV Roofing Products
Competitive Landscape
Table 48: Leading Residential Roofing Companies in the US (2017E): Percentage Value Market Share for GAF Materials, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain, TAMKO Building Products, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Leading Roofing Distributors in the US (2017E): Percentage Value Market Share for ABC Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, SRS Distribution, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Development of Advanced and User-Friendly Roofing Solutions: Prime Focus of Roofing Manufacturers
Regulations Favoring Tax Benefits, Deregulation, and Roll Back of Previous Legislations to Benefit Roofing Business
Key Challenges Confronting Roofing Manufacturers in the US
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: US Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment- Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: US 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Construction Activity to Drive Market Demand
Table 53: Housing Starts in Canada (2008-2016): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sectorâ€™s Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Green Top Phenomenon Catching On
IKO Industries, Ltd. - A Major Canada- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Canadian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Disaster Recovery Efforts Drive Housing and Roofing Market Growth
B.Market Analytics
Table 58: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Japanese Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations Benefit Market Adoption
Table 61: Energy Consumption for Space Heating in Select European Countries: Ranked by Energy Consumed for Space Heating as a Percentage of Overall Energy Consumption (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Energy Performance in Buildings (EPBD) Directive
Europeâ€™s 2020 Program
Recovery in Construction Activity to Strengthen Market Prospects
Table 62: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2018): Percentage Change in Construction Output for Major Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
European Residential Metal Roofing Market Gain Momentum
Rise in Flat Constructions Drive Demand for Flat Roofing Materials
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: European Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: European 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Saint-Gobain SA - A Major France- Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: French Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: French 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Braas Monier Building Group S.A. - A Major Germany-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: German Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: German 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 75: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Italian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Steady Recovery in the Housing Sector Promote Market Demand
Table 78: New Homes Registrations (in Thousands) in the UK by Country: 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Despite Brexit Uncertainty, Long Term Outlook for Roofing Remain Optimistic
System Approach for 2017 and Beyond
Emerging Trends within Pitched Roof Tiling and Slating Market
Responsible Sourcing: Present Status and Potential
Impact of Shortage of Skilled Manpower on the Roofing Market
Dry Fix Roofing Systems Garner Significant Interest
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment- Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: UK 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 82: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Spanish Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 85: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Russian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asian Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth Globally
Table 91: Global Roofing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, USA, Canada, Japan, and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Booming Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
Table 92: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2014-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Surge in Infrastructure Development Powers Demand Growth
China and India: Potential Laden Roofing Markets
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Increasing Investments in Residential and Non- Residential Construction Drive Market Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Chinese Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Robust Building Construction and Infrastructure Development Activity Drives Strong Market Growth
Indian Roofing Market: Opportunities in a Nutshell
Indian Roofing Market: An Overview
Solar Roofing Solutions Garner Significant Attention
Key Issues and Challenges
Transformation in Residential Roofing Materials: Metal Gaining Ground
Indian Rural Roofing Landscape Offer High Growth Potential
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Indian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. SOUTH KOREA
Market Analysis
Table 105: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: South Korean Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Construction Boom in GCC Countries Drive Roofing Demand
B.Market Analytics
Table 111: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Middle East & African Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 114: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Latin American Historic Review for Roofing by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment -Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 120: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Brazilian Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 123: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Roofing by Product Segment - Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 Through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 125: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Roofing by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tile, Modified Bitumen, Plastic, and Other Roofing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 155) The United States (52) Canada (3) Europe (76) - France (3) - Germany (14) - The United Kingdom (18) - Italy (15) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1) Africa (5)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151456
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-roofing-industry-300668833.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article