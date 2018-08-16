Global Roofing Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Analysis & Forecasts by Asphalt Shingles, Metal, Elastomeric, Built-Up, Roofing Tiles, Modified Bitumen, Plastic & Others

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Roofing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Roofing in US$ by the following Product Segments:





Asphalt Shingles

Metal

Elastomeric

Built-Up

Roofing Tiles

Modified Bitumen

Plastic

Others

The report profiles 138 companies including many key and niche players such as:

American Hydrotech, Inc. ( USA )

) Atlas Roofing Corporation ( USA )

) BMI Group (UK)

Braas Monier Building Group S.A. ( Germany )

) Icopal Ltd. (UK)

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC ( USA )

) Duro-Last Roofing, Inc. ( USA )

) Etex Group SA ( Belgium )

) Firestone Building Products ( USA )

) Fletcher Insulation ( Australia )

) GAF ( USA )

) IKO Industries, Ltd. ( Canada )

) Johns Manville ( USA )

) Masterplast Group International ( Hungary )

) NCI Building Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Nucor Corporation ( USA )

) Nucor Building Systems ( USA )

) Owens Corning ( USA )

) Rockwool International A/S ( Denmark )

) Saint-Gobain SA ( France )

) CertainTeed Corporation ( USA )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) Sika Sarnafil, Inc. ( USA )

) TAMKO Building Products, Inc. ( USA )

) The Garland Company, Inc. ( USA )

) USG Boral ( Malaysia )

) Wienerberger AG ( Austria )

) Xtratherm Limited ( Ireland )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Roofing Materials: Improving Strength, Durability and Energy Efficiency of Residential and Non-Residential Buildings



Growth Drivers for the Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)



Growth Dampeners for Roofing Market: On a Scale 1 (10 High Impact; 1 Low Impact)



Growth Drivers in a Nutshell



Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Construction Industry Dynamics



Building Renovations & Remodeling: Key Revenue Contributors in the Developed Markets



Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects



Stringent Standards and Regulatory Compliance: A Major Challenge for the Roofing Industry



Other Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Roofing Materials



Global Market Outlook



The US & Europe: Steady Growth Projected for the Matured Markets



Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth







2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



The Perennial Need for Roofing in Buildings Drive Healthy Demand for Various Types of Roofing Materials



Major Roofing Technology Trends Summarized



Flat Roofs



Dark and Reflective Surfaces



Seamless Gutter



Fireproof Roofing



Membranes Based Flat Roofing



Green Roofing



Insulated Roofing



Cool Roofing



Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)



Living Roof



Metal Roofing



Roofing Colors



Roofing Tiles



Slate Roof



TPO Single-Ply Roofing Membranes



Elastomeric and Plastic Roofing



Growing Prominence of Environment-Friendly and Technologically-Advanced Roofing Solutions: The Fundamental Growth Driver



Increasing Focus on Energy Efficient and Eco-Friendly Roofing Materials



Sustainable Roofing Solutions Gain Popularity



Surge in Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need for Energy Efficient Roofing Drives Demand for Insulated Roofs



Demand for Roof Insulation Driven by Climate Change and Increase in Global Temperatures



Growing Need to Achieve Sustainability and Cost Savings Propels Demand for Green Building Materials



Net Zero Energy Buildings: The Ultimate Objective



Green Roofing Technologies Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential



Solar Ready Roofs



Energy-Efficient Asphalt Shingles



Reflective Roof Coatings



Lighter Roofing Shades Find Favor



Despite Competition from Other Roofing Alternatives, Asphalt Shingles Continue to Maintain the Lead



Recent Innovations in Asphalt Roofing Augurs Well for the Segment



Hybrid Roof Systems are Finding Widespread Application



Shingle Recycling Gain Momentum



Recyclability, Sound Proof, and Durability Attributes Drive Widespread Adoption of Rubber Roofing



Recycled Rubber Roofing Shingles ae Environment Friendly and Cost Effective



Select Rubber Roofing Systems for Commercial and Residential Buildings



One-Piece System



Shed-Covering System



Self-Adhesive System



DuoPly System



Rubber Roofing Shingles Make the Process of Roof Repair Easier



Rubber Roofing Shingles Advantages



Price



Durability



Easy Installation



Ecologically Safe



Low Maintenance



Rubber Roofing Types for Various Buildings



Fully-Adhered



Mechanically-Fastened



Ballasted (Loose-Laid)



Longer Life, Fire-Proof, and Multiple Other Benefits Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Metal Roofing



Production of Metal Roofs



Major Metal Roofing Technologies



Recent Metal Roof Styles and Trends



Training and Field Supervision Gain Importance



Built-Up Roofing Systems Face Various Operational, Technological, and Economic Hurdles



Cold Applied Roofing System: An Ideal Option in High-Rise Buildings



Cold-Liquid-Applied Membranes: The Next Generation Roof Waterproofing Technology



Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Offer Bright Prospects for Roofing Demand



Rapid Urbanization



Ballooning Global Population



Burgeoning Middle Class Population



Fixing the Asbestos Asphyxiation: Nations Ought to Wake Up to the Alarming Problem







3. ROOFING INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS



Futuristic Roofing Materials Technologies



Roofing and the Internet of Things (IOT) Technology



Roof-Integrated Solar Systems



Drones: The Next Big Thing for the Roofing Industry



How Drones Work



Time-saving Technology



Drones: A Safer Solution?



Comprehensive Reporting with Diagrams



Expanding Applications of the Drone Technology



Roofing Software Solutions Continue to Evolve



Apps on Roof



Consumer Portals



Scheduling Boards



Repair Tracking Service



Ferrocement Channel Roof



3M Scotchkote Roofing Systems



Roofr: Satellite Image-Based Estimates for New Roofing and Roofing Repairs



Tesla's Solar Roofing Shingles that Absorb Sun's Energy



New Commercial Roof Replacement Technology



Novel Techniques for Roof Repairs



Smog Absorbing Shingles: A Long Awaited Breakthrough in Roofing Technology



Solar Roofing Shingles Heralds a Paradigm Shift in Captive Renewable Energy Technology



BIPV for Rooftops



BIPV and Building-Applied Photovoltaic (BAPV): A Comparative Analysis



Non-Wovens: Assuming an Increasingly Important Role



White Roofing Inching Up



Wood Replacements



Thermal Wood



Compressed Wood







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Beacon Roofing Takes Over Allied Building



Impack Takes Over Alsynite NZ



SRS Distribution to Take Over SG Wholesale Roofing



Guardian Roofing Takes Over Jorve Roofing



GAF Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant



CertainTeed Increase Available of Products for NorthGate SBS- Modified Shingles



Standard Industries Takes Over Braas Monier



SOPREMA Inks Agreement with ARCOM



Firestone Building to Take Over Gaco Western



SRS Distribution Takes Over Metro Roofing Supplies



ONCAP to Take Over Tecta America



CertainTeed Inks Agreement with ARCOM



Simon Roofing Takes Over Roth Roofing Products



CertainTeed Takes Over Matterhorn Metal Roofing Brand



SRS Distribution Takes Over Atlantic



Owens Corning Takes Over InterWrap



Solar Integrated Roofing to Take Over Jure Roofing



GAF Takes Over Icopal



Johns Manville Roofing Opens New Distribution Center



Braas Monier Takes Over J.A. Plastindustri A/S







6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Visaka Industries Introduces ATUM Roofing Product



Atlas Roofing Unveils Shingles with HP42 Technology



Power Home Remodeling Introduces Fortitude Roofing System



Tesla Launches Solar Roof and Powerwall 2



Recticel Insulation Unveils Self-Supporting Roof System



Atlas Roofing Launches Pro-Cut High Profile Hip & Ridge







7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





Total Companies Profiled: 138 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 155)

The United States (52)

(52) Canada (3)

(3) Europe (76)

(76) France (3)

(3)

Germany (14)

(14)

The United Kingdom (18)

(18)

Italy (15)

(15)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (24)

(24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18)

(Excluding Japan) (18) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (5)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5xvz9t/global_roofing?w=5









