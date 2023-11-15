Global Roofing Materials Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $165 Billion - Major Players Focus on Integrated Roofing System Services to Gain a Competitive Edge

15 Nov, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Roofing Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global roofing materials market will reach $165.57 billion by 2030, Increasing investments in residential and commercial building reconstruction will drive market growth.
Metal, asphalt, plastic/membrane, and other materials (including clay tiles, solar technology, and green roofs) are the four main product types in the roofing materials market study.
Different end-use applications for each product type are discussed, as well as the key products and technologies. Applications are quantitatively explained for the four main product types regarding the total roofing materials market. The global market is presented as 5 key regions, each covered both quantitatively and qualitatively.
Established long-term relationships between customers and manufacturers and high brand loyalty are characteristics of the roofing industry. Major market players focus on offering a wide range of products and better quality than competitors to enhance brand reputation.
Major companies are adopting robust market positioning strategies focused on integrated roofing system services by combining product portfolios with other roofing components to achieve a competitive advantage over local manufacturers and suppliers. The market is highly fragmented, with several big players and a large variety of small companies focusing on a specific product and region.
Product price is based on square footage. The pricing calculation considers supply chain disruptions, average material pricing, and the typical product amount/overlap/waste on the jobsite. Revenue calculations and unit shipment forecasting use the average material pricing by correlating material volume to a distinct monetary value.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive market demand. Factors including rapid urbanization, population expansion, and increasing per capita income have a driven rapid increase in demand from emerging markets, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will see the highest market growth. This region is experiencing robust expansion in construction and industrial applications, allowing initial growth emersion as these segments develop. The Middle East is heavily industrializing, increasing commercial and industrial structure demand.
Metal roofs, with high initial and low long-term costs, will emerge as the fastest-growing product segment because of their long service life and durability. The other materials category, which includes various materials such as clay, cement, wood, tiles, green roofs, and solar, is the largest market size; however, asphalt is the single-segmented product group that will dominate the market size-wise.
Compared to commercial, residential will be the largest and second-fastest-growing segment because of developing markets with high population growth and a greater demand for more/larger houses and residential roofing. Reroofing will drive the residential market as consumers replace products at the end of life, fix damage, or switch product types, increasing product demand. The industrial segment will see decent growth because of the development of many industries in less-developed markets.
Growth Opportunities
- Geographic Expansion
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Technology and Product Development
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Roofing Materials Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Core Product Competencies of Companies
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Drivers Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
- Green Roofs
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End Application
- Forecast Analysis - Revenue and Unit Shipment
- Average Product Pricing Range
- Forecast Analysis - Pricing Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Product Presence
- Company Overview
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metal
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Metal Roofs
4 Asphalt
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Asphalt
5 Plastic/Membrane
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Plastic/Membrane
6 Other
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Other Materials
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America (NA)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - North America
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - Europe
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - APAC
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America (LATAM)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - Latin America
11 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & North Africa (MENA)
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - MENA
12 Growth Opportunity Analysis by End Application
- Revenue Forecast by End Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End Application
- Revenue by Product and End Application
- Unit Shipment by Product and End Application
13 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Residential
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - Residential Roofing
14 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Commercial
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - Commercial Roofing
15 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Industrial
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Forecast Analysis - Industrial Roofing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qcznb
