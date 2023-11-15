Global Roofing Materials Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $165 Billion - Major Players Focus on Integrated Roofing System Services to Gain a Competitive Edge

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Roofing Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global roofing materials market will reach $165.57 billion by 2030, Increasing investments in residential and commercial building reconstruction will drive market growth.

Metal, asphalt, plastic/membrane, and other materials (including clay tiles, solar technology, and green roofs) are the four main product types in the roofing materials market study.

Different end-use applications for each product type are discussed, as well as the key products and technologies. Applications are quantitatively explained for the four main product types regarding the total roofing materials market. The global market is presented as 5 key regions, each covered both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Established long-term relationships between customers and manufacturers and high brand loyalty are characteristics of the roofing industry. Major market players focus on offering a wide range of products and better quality than competitors to enhance brand reputation.

Major companies are adopting robust market positioning strategies focused on integrated roofing system services by combining product portfolios with other roofing components to achieve a competitive advantage over local manufacturers and suppliers. The market is highly fragmented, with several big players and a large variety of small companies focusing on a specific product and region.

Product price is based on square footage. The pricing calculation considers supply chain disruptions, average material pricing, and the typical product amount/overlap/waste on the jobsite. Revenue calculations and unit shipment forecasting use the average material pricing by correlating material volume to a distinct monetary value.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) will drive market demand. Factors including rapid urbanization, population expansion, and increasing per capita income have a driven rapid increase in demand from emerging markets, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and India. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will see the highest market growth. This region is experiencing robust expansion in construction and industrial applications, allowing initial growth emersion as these segments develop. The Middle East is heavily industrializing, increasing commercial and industrial structure demand.

Metal roofs, with high initial and low long-term costs, will emerge as the fastest-growing product segment because of their long service life and durability. The other materials category, which includes various materials such as clay, cement, wood, tiles, green roofs, and solar, is the largest market size; however, asphalt is the single-segmented product group that will dominate the market size-wise.

Compared to commercial, residential will be the largest and second-fastest-growing segment because of developing markets with high population growth and a greater demand for more/larger houses and residential roofing. Reroofing will drive the residential market as consumers replace products at the end of life, fix damage, or switch product types, increasing product demand. The industrial segment will see decent growth because of the development of many industries in less-developed markets.

Growth Opportunities

Geographic Expansion

Mergers and Acquisitions

Technology and Product Development

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Roofing Materials Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Core Product Competencies of Companies

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

Green Roofs

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by End Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by End Application

Forecast Analysis - Revenue and Unit Shipment

Average Product Pricing Range

Forecast Analysis - Pricing Trends

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Product Presence

Company Overview

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Metal

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Metal Roofs

4 Asphalt

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Asphalt

5 Plastic/Membrane

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Plastic/Membrane

6 Other

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis - Other Materials

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America (NA)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - North America

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - Europe

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - APAC

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America (LATAM)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - Latin America

11 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - MENA

12 Growth Opportunity Analysis by End Application

Revenue Forecast by End Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by End Application

Revenue by Product and End Application

Unit Shipment by Product and End Application

13 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Residential

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - Residential Roofing

14 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Commercial

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - Commercial Roofing

15 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Industrial

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis - Industrial Roofing

