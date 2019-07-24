Global ROS-based Robot Market Expected to Reach 13.5 Million Units by 2024

FREMONT, California, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in market intelligence for emerging technologies, has released its latest report, Global ROS-Based Robot Market, for the forecast period of 2019-2024. According to the report, the global ROS-based robot market is projected to reach 13.5 million units in 2024, from 4.4 million units in 2018; and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.02% in terms of volume.

The increasing demand for robots across industries has propelled makers to develop robotics applications based on standardized codes, which can be then reused for manufacturing multiple types of robots. However, the development of Robot Operating System (ROS) in 2007 enabled the manufacturing of robots based on standardized codes.

ROS is a meta-operating system for robotics, which is somewhat of a cross between an operating system and middleware. It provides high level functionalities apart from standard operating system services, including synchronous and asynchronous calls, robot configuration systems, a centralized database, and so on. Prior to the existence of ROS, robotic researchers and robotic designers spent a considerable amount of time designing the embedded software within the robot, which required niche skills in electronics and embedded programming apart from mechanical engineering.

The idea of ROS is to offer standardized functionalities such as performing hardware abstraction, similar to conventional OS for PCs. ROS combines expertise from different disciplines, as the field of robotics generally demands diverse skill sets. Most of the existing operating systems are developed for a specific purpose, whereas ROS is a general purpose OS (though it is not capable of carrying out all tasks).

In order to reduce the development cost for robotic applications, there has been a surge in the adoption of open source operating systems in industrial and service robots. In addition, the acceleration in funding and investment for robotics technologies is one of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global ROS-based robot market in the coming five years.

According to Sudheer Uniyal, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "ROS-enabled robots have opened up a new dimension of automation across multiple industries. Most importantly, the technology is gaining traction among established as well as new players because of the platform being an open source for providing cost-efficient solution. Currently, more than two-third units of service robots are based on ROS platform that are expected to increase in future. ROS platform enables robot manufacturers to develop cost-effective robotic solutions in a stipulated time."

Scope of the Market Intelligence Report on Global ROS-Based Robot Market

BIS Research's market report reveals a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the global ROS-based market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes an exhaustive competitive analysis of leading players in the industry - complete with corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented according to robot types, along with their applications and region. The report features a detailed geographical analysis for different types of robots across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Key questions answered in the report:

What was the total revenue and volume generated by the global ROS-based robot market in 2018, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges, and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global ROS-based robot market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the key developments by leading players in the global robot operating system-based robot market?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by:

Different applications of industrial robots, namely automotive, electronics, metal & machinery, rubber & plastic, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, food & beverages, and others of ROS-based robot market, during the forecast period?



Different applications of service robots, namely logistic & warehouse, defense & security, public relations, agriculture, healthcare, and others of the ROS-based robot market, during the forecast period?

What is the volume for different types of ROS-based industrial and service robots among different regions − North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

, , , and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)? Which are the key companies operating in the ROS-based robot market?

Click here to browse the report's in-depth TOC, 15 market data tables & 112 figures spread over 181 pages; or click here to request for a sample.

Some of the key players in the global ROS-based robot market are ABB Ltd.; Clearpath Robotics, Inc.; Denso Corporation; Fanuc Corporation; Husarion, Inc.; iRobot Corporation; Kuka AG; Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.; Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.; Rethink Robotics; Stanley Innovation, Inc.; Staubli Mechatronic Company; YRG, Inc.; and Yaskawa Motoman.

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on those emerging technological trends which are likely to disrupt the dynamics of the market. With over 150 market research reports published annually, BIS Research focuses on high technology verticals such as 3D Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, Electronics and Semiconductors, Robotics and UAV, and other emerging technologies.

Our in-depth market intelligence reports focus on the market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

What distinguishes BIS Research from the rest of the players is that we don't simply provide data but also complement it with valuable insights and actionable inputs for the success of our clients.

