Global ROS-based Robot Market: Focus on ROS Application in Different Type of Robot (Service and Industrial) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global ROS-based Robot Market to Grow at a CAGR of 20.02% from 2019-2024



Key Questions Answered in this Report:







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797430/?utm_source=PRN





• What was the total revenue and volume generated by the global robot operating system-based robot market in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024?

• What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global robot operating system-based robot market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

• What are the key developments by the leading players in the global robot operating system-based robot market?

• How much revenue is expected to be generated by,

o Different applications of industrial robots, such as automotive, electronics, metal & machinery, rubber & plastic, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, food & beverages, and others of ROS-bases robot market, during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

o Different applications of service robots, such as logistic & warehouse, defense & security, public relation, agriculture, healthcare, and others of the ROS-bases robot market, during the forecast period?

• What is the volume for different types of ROS-based industrial and service robots among different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW)?

• Which are the key companies operating in the ROS-based robot market?



ROS-Based Robot Market Forecast, 2019-2024



The ROS-Based Robot Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 20.02% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. Asia-Pacific dominated the global ROS-based industrial robot market with a share of 74% in 2019. Europe, including the major countries, such as the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, is the most prominent region for the ROS-based service robot market. In Europe, France acquired a major market share in 2019, due to the setup of new start-ups of service robot in the region.



The global ROS-based market has gained widespread importance in service and industrial robots due to the increasing demand for productivity and quality at workplace, increasing need for automation in various industries, growing need for robots in defense and security, and increasing concerns for labor safety and human error.Increase in research and development activities and growth opportunities across developing countries are likely to increase opportunities for the ROS-based robot market.



However, complexity and lack of safety associated with ROS-based robots along with unmapped navigation environments are expected to hamper the overall growth of the ROS-based robot market.



Expert Quote on the Global ROS-Based Robot Market



"The proliferation in the adoption of open source operating system in industrial and service robot has resulted in the reduction of development cost and time for robotic applications as it enables the robotic application developers to reuse the programming code."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global ROS-Based Robot Market



The ROS-based robot market research provides detailed market information for ROS-based robots and covers global robotic industry outlook, comparative analysis of ROS1.0 and ROS2.0, and futuristic outlook for ROS. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the ROS-based robot market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The ROS-based robot market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by industrial robots, service robots, and region.



Market Segmentation



The ROS-based robot market (on the basis of industrial robots application) is further segmented into automotive, electrical/electronics, metal and machinery, rubber and plastic, pharmaceutical and cosmetics, food and beverages, and others. The automotive segment dominated the global ROS-based robot market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The ROS-based robot market on the basis of service robot is segmented into professional and personal/domestic.The professional segment is further segmented into logistic and warehouse, defense and security, public relation, agriculture, healthcare, and others.



The personal/domestic segment has been further segmented into household, and entertainment and leisure. ROS-enabled service robots dominated the global ROS-based robot market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The ROS-based market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global ROS-Based Robot Industry



The key market players in the global ROS-based robot market include ABB Ltd., Clearpath Robotics, Comau SpA, Denso Robotics, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Husarion, Inc., iRobot Corporation, Kuka AG, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., Omron Adept Technologies, Rethink Robotics GmbH, Stanley Innovation, Inc., Staubli International AG, Yaskawa Motoman, and YRG, Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797430/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

