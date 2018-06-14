Global Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AUSA, CNH Industrial, HARLO, J C Bamford Excavators, Liftking Manufacturing & Vmax International Group

The Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the period 2018-2022.



Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of RTLTs such as masted RTLTs and telescopic RTLTs.



The rising adoption of telematics will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Stakeholders in the construction industry implement technological advances to adopt to the changing economic scenario and improve efficiency. Telematics is gaining prominence as it aids in fleet tracking and managing a group of vehicles.



According to the report, the increased government spending on infrastructure will drive the market growth. The increased spending on public infrastructure also stabilizes the nation's economy that facilitates its growth. This also provides employment opportunities and ensures delivery of important services such as energy, housing, and safe water.



Further, the report states that the increasing equipment rental will impact the market growth. Construction machinery are very expensive and require high initial investment and are not feasible for low-scale projects or for short duration. Numerous construction companies are renting their machinery based on period or requirement of the project.



Market Trends



Increasing focus on AGVs

Rising adoption of telematics

Key vendors

AUSA

CNH Industrial

HARLO

J C Bamford Excavators

Liftking Manufacturing

Vmax International Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ql9x2w/global_rough?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-rough-terrain-lift-truck-rtlt-market-2018-2022---key-vendors-are-ausa-cnh-industrial-harlo-j-c-bamford-excavators-liftking-manufacturing--vmax-international-group-300666462.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

