Global Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AUSA, CNH Industrial, HARLO, J C Bamford Excavators, Liftking Manufacturing & Vmax International Group

The "Global Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market to grow at a CAGR of 2.14% during the period 2018-2022.

Global rough terrain lift truck (RTLT) market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of RTLTs such as masted RTLTs and telescopic RTLTs.

The rising adoption of telematics will be a key trend driving the growth of the market. Stakeholders in the construction industry implement technological advances to adopt to the changing economic scenario and improve efficiency. Telematics is gaining prominence as it aids in fleet tracking and managing a group of vehicles.

According to the report, the increased government spending on infrastructure will drive the market growth. The increased spending on public infrastructure also stabilizes the nation's economy that facilitates its growth. This also provides employment opportunities and ensures delivery of important services such as energy, housing, and safe water.

Further, the report states that the increasing equipment rental will impact the market growth. Construction machinery are very expensive and require high initial investment and are not feasible for low-scale projects or for short duration. Numerous construction companies are renting their machinery based on period or requirement of the project.

Market Trends

  • Increasing focus on AGVs
  • Rising adoption of telematics

Key vendors

  • AUSA
  • CNH Industrial
  • HARLO
  • J C Bamford Excavators
  • Liftking Manufacturing
  • Vmax International Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

