Global Routers Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Routers in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Service Providers, Enterprises, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ADTRAN, Inc.

- ARRIS Group Inc.

- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

- Belkin International Inc.

- Broadcom, Inc.

- Buffalo Americas, Inc.



ROUTERS MCP-1750 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Routers: An Introductory Prelude

Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Table 1: Developed Regions Account for nearly 3/5th Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Router Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth

Table 2: Global Routers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum

Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic



2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors

Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment

Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments

Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market

Table 4: Leading Players in the World Enterprise Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adtran, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market

Table 5: Leading Players in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market - Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex

Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market

Table 6: Leading Players in the Service Provider Core Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth

Table 7: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Data Consumption for North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Consumer Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Consumption for General and Business Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Table 11: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Penetration Rate of Internet (as a % of Total Population) for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Faster Broadband Speeds

Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications

Table 13: Global Growth in Demand for Bandwidth: Breakdown of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Period 2012-2020 by Geographic Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania, and North America (US & Canada) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage

Table 14: Global Mobile Telecommunications Sector (2017): Number of Mobile Cellular Subscriptions and Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions for Africa, Arab States, Asia-Pacific, CIS Countries, Europe and the Americas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Mobile Subscriptions Breakdown (%) by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth

Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical

Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments

Table 21: Global Access Point Market by Type (H1 2016 & H1 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2 and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit

Table 22: Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Mobile Data Traffic Offloaded from Cellular Networks to Wi-Fi for the Years 2015, 2018E, & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks

Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth

Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers

Globalization & Workforce De-centralization

Table 23: Global Workforce Population by Nature of Work (2014 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Employees for Mobile and Non-Mobile (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Mobile Workforce Population by Region/Country (2014 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Mobile Employees for US, Japan, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Global Mobile Workforce Population by Region/Country (2017): Penetration of Mobile Employees for US, Japan, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility

High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector

Home Networks - Exhibiting Positive Growth

Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market

Table 26: Global Shipments (Million units) of 802.11ac Home Routers for the Years 2014, 2016, & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth

Table 27: Global Web-Connected Devices Market by Device Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Connected TVs, Desktop PCs, Notebook PCs, Smartphones, Tablets, Video-Enabled Gaming Consoles, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects

Issues & Challenges

Routers Security Remains a Key Concern

Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Working of a Router

Router Types in Global Use - Simplifying Networks

Dynamic Routers

Static Routers

Major Router Types - Innovation at its Best

Core Routers

Edge Routers

Broadband Routers

Wireless Routers

Firewall Routers

VPN Routers

L Modem Routers

Combo and All-in-One Routers

Virtual Routers

One-Armed Routers

Router Types Based on Performance - Leveraging Applications

High-End (Core) Routers

Edge/Access Routers

Low-End Routers

Router Types for IT Managers - Shrinking Distances

Branch Office Routers

Regional Office Routers

Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users - All Pervasive

Enterprise Routers

SOHO Routers

The Router-Switch Role Reversal



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Broadcom Introduces Jericho2® and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers

D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support

D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers

D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications

TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming

BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router

New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router

Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router

Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India

D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System

AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router

Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform

PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router

Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore

Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router

Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router

Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers

Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router

D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers

NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router

Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers

Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers

ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router

D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers

ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506

Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers

TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router

TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router

ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub

NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line

Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router

ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP

ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router

NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk® X4S

Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router

ZyXEL Announces NBG6515

D-Link Introduces DIR-859

NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers

NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900

NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router

Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series

Linksys Introduces the EA8500

ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market

Huawei Introduces Glory Router

Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers

Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface

China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Foxconn Acquires Belkin

Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US

Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System

Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC

ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron

ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless® and ICX® Switch Business

Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications

Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications

HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus

HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets

Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters

Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group

China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage

Luma Acquires Nodal Industries

Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors

Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router

Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA

Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition

NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform

ARRIS Takes over Pace

HP Takes Over Aruba Networks

Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom

Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)

ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)

Belkin International Inc. (USA)

Broadcom, Inc. (USA)

Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)

Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)

NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamaha Corp. (Japan)

ZTE Corporation (China)

ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Routers

Table 40: US Accounts for over 1/4th Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Router Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Emphasis on IoT to Underpin Future Growth of the Market

Continued Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Entails the Need for Advanced Network Solutions

Table 41: Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the US: 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Number of Subscribers for 4G Services (in Thousands) in the US (2014, 2017 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

User Demands - Driving Advancements

Secure Connectivity - Necessary Impetus

Competitive Scenario

Table 43: Leading Players in the US Service Provider Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Leading Players in the US High-End Wi-Fi Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for AsusTek Computer Co., Belkin International, Netgear Inc., TP-Link and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: The US Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The US 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Table 51: Leading Players in the Japanese Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Buffalo Technology, Yamaha Corp. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

A Mature Market

Focus on Advanced Communication Networks Drives Demand for Service Provider Routers

Active Roll Out of Mobile & Wi-Fi Networks- Scripting Growth

Table 55: Internet Penetration Rate in European Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select European Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: 4G LTE Market in Europe (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers (in Thousand) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Mobile Internet Users as a % of Total Mobile Owners in Western Europe (2014-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: The UK Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 75: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Russian Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market for Routers

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Global Routers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Soaring Investments on Advanced Telecom Equipment Drive Demand for Service Provider Routers

Higher Emphasis on Broadband & Wi-Fi Technologies Stimulates Opportunities

Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur Need for Advanced Network Solutions - A Potential for Service Provider Routers

Table 81: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Asia-Pacific Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: 4G LTE Market in Asia-Pacific (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers (in Thousand) for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Progressive Growth Forecasts for Enterprise Routers

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region/ Country - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector -Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China - The Compelling Force

Sustained Emphasis on Advanced Telecom Networks Builds a Business Case

Table 89: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Multi-Service Integration - On the Rise

Table 91: Internet Usage in China (2008, 2011, 2014 & 2017): Breakdown by Number of Internet Users and Internet Penetration Rate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Average Time Spent on Internet per Week (2009-2017) (in Hours) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Router Matching Solutions - Catering to Demands

Competitive Scenario

Table 93: Leading Players in the Chinese Enterprise Router Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, HPE, Huawei, ZTE and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

India: A Market Laden with Opportunities

Table 96: Leading Players in the Indian Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 99: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 175) The United States (71) Canada (4) Japan (9) Europe (40) - France (1) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44) Middle East (4) Latin America (1) Africa (2)

