Global Routers Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Routers in US$ Million by the following End-Use Sectors: Service Providers, Enterprises, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- ARRIS Group Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Belkin International Inc.
- Broadcom, Inc.
- Buffalo Americas, Inc.
ROUTERS MCP-1750 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Routers: An Introductory Prelude
Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Table 1: Developed Regions Account for nearly 3/5th Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Router Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
Table 2: Global Routers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum
Table 3: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
2. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Routers Market Predominated by Global Leading Network Equipment Vendors
Leading Vendors of Enterprise Network Equipment
Leading Vendors and their Presence in Enterprise Network Equipment Segments
Cisco Holds Lion's Share in the World Enterprise Routers Market
Table 4: Leading Players in the World Enterprise Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Adtran, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market
Table 5: Leading Players in the Service Provider Edge Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Carrier Ethernet Core Routing Market - Weathers Erratic Service Provider Capex
Competition Heats Up in the Service Provider Core Routing Market
Table 6: Leading Players in the Service Provider Core Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, Huawei, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Vendors Prioritize M&A Route to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the World Networking Equipment Market (2015-2018)
3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth
Table 7: Global IP Traffic Volume in Exabytes (2014, 2016, 2018E & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Region/Country (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Data Consumption for North America, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global IP Traffic Scenario by Consumer Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Internet Consumption for General and Business Consumers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Average Internet Speeds (in Mbps) for Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Table 11: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Internet Users for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Internet Usage by Geographic Region (2017): Penetration Rate of Internet (as a % of Total Population) for Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and North America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Faster Broadband Speeds
Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications
Table 13: Global Growth in Demand for Bandwidth: Breakdown of Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the Period 2012-2020 by Geographic Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Oceania, and North America (US & Canada) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage
Table 14: Global Mobile Telecommunications Sector (2017): Number of Mobile Cellular Subscriptions and Active Mobile Broadband Subscriptions for Africa, Arab States, Asia-Pacific, CIS Countries, Europe and the Americas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Market for Smartphones: Volume Sales in Million Units for 2011, 2013, 2015 & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Region/Country (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Monthly Data Volumes (in Terabytes) for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Device Type (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Netbooks/Notebooks, Smartphones, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Mobile Subscriptions Breakdown (%) by Country: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Service Providers' Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth
Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical
Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments
Table 21: Global Access Point Market by Type (H1 2016 & H1 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2 and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit
Table 22: Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Mobile Data Traffic Offloaded from Cellular Networks to Wi-Fi for the Years 2015, 2018E, & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks
Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth
Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers
Globalization & Workforce De-centralization
Table 23: Global Workforce Population by Nature of Work (2014 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Employees for Mobile and Non-Mobile (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Global Mobile Workforce Population by Region/Country (2014 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Mobile Employees for US, Japan, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Global Mobile Workforce Population by Region/Country (2017): Penetration of Mobile Employees for US, Japan, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility
High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector
Home Networks - Exhibiting Positive Growth
Adoption of Wi-Fi Fuels Demand in Residential Routers Market
Table 26: Global Shipments (Million units) of 802.11ac Home Routers for the Years 2014, 2016, & 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth
Table 27: Global Web-Connected Devices Market by Device Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Connected TVs, Desktop PCs, Notebook PCs, Smartphones, Tablets, Video-Enabled Gaming Consoles, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects
Issues & Challenges
Routers Security Remains a Key Concern
Preference for Virtualization - A Threat to Routers Market
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Working of a Router
Router Types in Global Use - Simplifying Networks
Dynamic Routers
Static Routers
Major Router Types - Innovation at its Best
Core Routers
Edge Routers
Broadband Routers
Wireless Routers
Firewall Routers
VPN Routers
L Modem Routers
Combo and All-in-One Routers
Virtual Routers
One-Armed Routers
Router Types Based on Performance - Leveraging Applications
High-End (Core) Routers
Edge/Access Routers
Low-End Routers
Router Types for IT Managers - Shrinking Distances
Branch Office Routers
Regional Office Routers
Router Types for Complex Services and Multiple Users - All Pervasive
Enterprise Routers
SOHO Routers
The Router-Switch Role Reversal
5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Broadcom Introduces Jericho2® and FE9600 StrataDNX SoC Switch- Routers
D-Link Rolls Out D-Link AC2600 Wi-Fi Router with McAfee Support
D-Link Introduces AX11000 and AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Routers
D-Link Unveils AC1750 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Router for High-Bandwidth Applications
TP-Link Rolls Out GAMEAHOLIX Routers for Gaming
BT Introduces BT Smart Hub 6 Router
New Tinxs Unveils Linxs Smart Mobile Router
Huawei Technologies Rolls Out NE9000-8 Eight-Slot Router
Xiaomi Introduces Mi Router 3C in India
D-Link Introduces Covr Wi-Fi System
AsusTek Computer Launches Blue Cave Router
Zyxel Communications Introduces Multy Whole Home WiFi Mesh Platform
PLDT Home Fibr Rolls Out AC 3200 Ultra Wi-Fi Router
Linksys Rolls Out EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 MU-MIMO Router in Singapore
Linksys Unveils WRT3200ACM Open-Source Router
Netgear Launches Nighthawk X10 (R9000) Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router
Netgear Launches Orbi Wi-Fi Routers
Linksys Rolls Out EA7500 Max-Stream AC1900 Gigabit Wi-Fi Router
D-Link Introduces High Performance EXO Routers
NETGEAR Unveils Nighthawk X4S AC2600 Smart Wi-Fi Router
Linksys Unveils EA9500 & EA7500 MU-MIMO Routers
Billion Electric Introduces M100 4G LTE industrial M2M Routers
ASUS Unveils New 32_AC2600 All-In-One Cable Modem Router
D-Link Rolls Out EXO Line of Routers
ZyXEL Introduces LTE4506
Linksys Unveils New Line of MU-MIMO Routers
TP-LINK Introduces Talon AD7200 Multi-band Wi-Fi Router
TP-LINK Unveils SR20 Smart Home Router
ASUS and Google Introduce OnHub
NETGEAR Unveils New NIGHTHAWK Line
Alcatel-Lucent Introduces IP Router
ASUS Unveils RT-AC1200 HP
ASUS Announces the Launch of RT-AC5300, Wi-Fi Router
NETGEAR Introduces Nighthawk® X4S
Xiaomi Introduces Nano Router
ZyXEL Announces NBG6515
D-Link Introduces DIR-859
NETGEAR Launches Next-Gen Smart Wi-Fi Routers
NETGEAR Introduces NIGHTHAWK AC1900
NETGEAR Unveils AC1900 WIFI VDSL/ADSL Modem Router
Buffalo Rolls Out Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router Series
Linksys Introduces the EA8500
ASUS Unveils Router for Indian Market
Huawei Introduces Glory Router
Juniper and IBM Join Hands to Incorporate Real-Time Analytics to Routers
Alcatel-Lucent Rolls out 400G IP Router Interface
China Unicom and Huawei Announce the First Atom Router
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Foxconn Acquires Belkin
Broadcom Finalizes Redomiciliation to the US
Apple Starts Selling Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System
Ruckus Networks Signs Global OEM Agreement with Dell EMC
ARRIS International to Sell Taipei Production Unit to Pegatron
ARRIS International Acquires Ruckus Wireless® and ICX® Switch Business
Broadcom Acquires Brocade Communications
Extreme Networks Acquires Data Center Business of Brocade Communications
HPE Divests Software Business to Micro Focus
HDS Federal to Acquire Brocade's US Federal Cleared Assets
Untangle Inks Distribution Deal with FlashRouters
Encore Networks Signs Master Partnership Agreement with Wireless Logic Group
China Unicom Selects Nokia's 7950 XRS to Expand Broadband Coverage
Luma Acquires Nodal Industries
Cisco Systems Snaps Up Leaba Semiconductors
Cisco, Ericsson & Intel to Develop 5G Router
Cobalt Digital Teams Up with PESA
Nokia Finalizes Alcatel-Lucent Acquisition
NTT DOCOMO Opts for Alcatel-Lucent 7950 IP Core/Edge Routing Platform
ARRIS Takes over Pace
HP Takes Over Aruba Networks
Alcatel-Lucent to Increase 7950 XRS IP Core Deployment with China Unicom
Hewlett-Packard Splits into Two Units
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
ADTRAN, Inc. (USA)
ARRIS Group Inc. (USA)
ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan)
Belkin International Inc. (USA)
Broadcom, Inc. (USA)
Buffalo Americas, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
D-Link Systems, Inc. (USA)
Extreme Networks, Inc. (USA)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Juniper Networks, Inc. (USA)
NETGEAR, Inc. (USA)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Yamaha Corp. (Japan)
ZTE Corporation (China)
ZyXEL Communications Corporation (Taiwan)
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Historic Review for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Service Providers' Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Historic Review for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Enterprises' Routers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Historic Review for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Routers for Other End-Use Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Excl. Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Routers
Table 40: US Accounts for over 1/4th Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Router Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Emphasis on IoT to Underpin Future Growth of the Market
Continued Rise in Mobile Data Traffic Entails the Need for Advanced Network Solutions
Table 41: Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the US: 2011-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Number of Subscribers for 4G Services (in Thousands) in the US (2014, 2017 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
User Demands - Driving Advancements
Secure Connectivity - Necessary Impetus
Competitive Scenario
Table 43: Leading Players in the US Service Provider Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, Juniper, Nokia Networks and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Leading Players in the US High-End Wi-Fi Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for AsusTek Computer Co., Belkin International, Netgear Inc., TP-Link and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: The US Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The US 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 48: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Canadian Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Table 51: Leading Players in the Japanese Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Buffalo Technology, Yamaha Corp. and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
A Mature Market
Focus on Advanced Communication Networks Drives Demand for Service Provider Routers
Active Roll Out of Mobile & Wi-Fi Networks- Scripting Growth
Table 55: Internet Penetration Rate in European Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select European Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: 4G LTE Market in Europe (2017 & 2020P): Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers (in Thousand) for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Mobile Internet Users as a % of Total Mobile Owners in Western Europe (2014-2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: European Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: French Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: German Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 69: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: The UK Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 75: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Russian Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market for Routers
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Accounts for over 1/3rd Share of the World Routers Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) and Rest of World (2018E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Global Routers Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Rest of World, Latin America, Canada, Europe, US, Japan and Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Soaring Investments on Advanced Telecom Equipment Drive Demand for Service Provider Routers
Higher Emphasis on Broadband & Wi-Fi Technologies Stimulates Opportunities
Gains in Mobile Broadband Services Spur Need for Advanced Network Solutions - A Potential for Service Provider Routers
Table 81: Smartphone Penetration as a Proportion (%) of Total Mobile Users in Select Asia-Pacific Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: 4G LTE Market in Asia-Pacific (2017 & 2022P): Breakdown of Number of Unique Subscribers (in Thousand) for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Progressive Growth Forecasts for Enterprise Routers
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by Geographic Region/ Country - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Routers by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector -Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China - The Compelling Force
Sustained Emphasis on Advanced Telecom Networks Builds a Business Case
Table 89: Chinese Mobile Subscriber Penetration as a Percentage (%) of Total Population (2009-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Chinese Mobile Communication Market by Technology (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Subscribers for 4G, 3G and 2G (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Multi-Service Integration - On the Rise
Table 91: Internet Usage in China (2008, 2011, 2014 & 2017): Breakdown by Number of Internet Users and Internet Penetration Rate (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Average Time Spent on Internet per Week (2009-2017) (in Hours) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Router Matching Solutions - Catering to Demands
Competitive Scenario
Table 93: Leading Players in the Chinese Enterprise Router Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cisco, HPE, Huawei, ZTE and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Chinese Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
India: A Market Laden with Opportunities
Table 96: Leading Players in the Indian Routers Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Routers Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 99: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Latin American Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of World Historic Review for Routers by End-Use Sector - Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Routers by End-Use Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Service Providers, Enterprises, and Other End-Use Sectors for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 175) The United States (71) Canada (4) Japan (9) Europe (40) - France (1) - Germany (15) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (44) Middle East (4) Latin America (1) Africa (2)
