Global Routers Industry
Global Routers Market to Reach US$22.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 15, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Routers estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Service Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Routers market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646023/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Routers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ADTRAN, Inc.
- ARRIS Group Inc.
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.
- Belkin International Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Buffalo Americas Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- D-Link Systems Inc.
- Extreme Networks Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- NETGEAR Inc.
- Nokia Networks
- Siemens AG
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- TP-LINK Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Yamaha Corp.
- ZTE Corporation
- ZyXEL Communications Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646023/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Routers: An Introductory Prelude
Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive
Environment for Routers
Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market
Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Global Competitor Market Shares
Routers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth
Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth
Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers
Faster Broadband Speeds
Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications
Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage
Service Providers? Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth
Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider
Vertical
Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments
Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile
Spectrum Deficit
Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks
Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth
Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers
Globalization & Workforce De-centralization
Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility
High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector
Home Networks - Exhibiting Positive Growth
Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for
Future Growth
Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects
Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Routers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Routers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Routers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Service Providers (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Service Providers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Service Providers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Routers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: Routers Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Routers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 21: Routers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: Routers Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Routers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Routers Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Routers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Routers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: Routers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French Routers Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Routers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Routers Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Routers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom Routers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Routers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Routers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Routers Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Routers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Routers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Routers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Routers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Routers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Routers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Routers Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Routers Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Routers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Routers Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Routers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Routers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Routers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Routers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Routers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Routers Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for Routers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Routers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Routers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: Routers Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Routers Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Routers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Routers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Routers Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Routers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Routers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Routers Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Routers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Routers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Routers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 96: Routers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Routers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Routers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Routers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Routers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Routers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Routers Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Routers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Routers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Routers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 163
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646023/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker