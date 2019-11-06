Global Rubber Molding Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Rubber Molding market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. EPDM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.3 Billion by the year 2025, EPDM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$526.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$447.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, EPDM will reach a market size of US$659.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Continental AG; Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.; Dana Holding Corporation; Federal-Mogul Corporation; Freudenberg Group; Hutchinson SA; NOK Corporation; SKF Group; Sumitomo Riko Co., Ltd.; Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.; Trelleborg AB







