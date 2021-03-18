Global Rugged Embedded Computer Market 2020-2027: Opportunities in Increased Adoption of Rugged Mini Electronics

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugged Embedded Computer Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Panel PCs and Fan-Less Embedded Computers), Application (Commercial, Industrial, and Military and Defense)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing Industrial Sector to Fuel Penetration of Rugged Embedded Computers in Coming Years.



Rugged Embedded Computer Market was valued at US$ 2,701.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4,779.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Rugged embedded computers are used in industrial applications such as fracturing, wireline, lab simulation, testing, pressure pumping, and transportation. With the enlarging demands for reliability and ease of use, and advances in mesh networks in the industrial sector, the penetration of robotics, process control, automation, and Industry 4.0 is also booming, which would play a vital role in boosting the adoption of rugged embedded computers.

The use of computers is suitable for high-volume manufacturing and high-efficiency industrial processes, especially in industries such as oil & gas, mining, manufacturing, and automotive. Rugged computers are becoming popular over their desktop or consumer counterparts in manufacturing industries, as the former products are designed for 24-hour operation and can perform under difficult conditions, involving dust, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, among others, in manufacturing environment.

The automation industry is heavily benefited from rugged computers as they can manage and control manufacturing requirements with minimal downtime and failure rates.



Acura Embedded Systems Inc, Arbor Technology Corp, Cincoze Co., Ltd., Crystal Group, Inc., Micromax Technology, Neousys Technology, Siemens Ag, Sintrones Technology Corp, And Systel, Inc. Are Among The Leading Players Operating In The Market.



COVID-19 Impact on Rugged Embedded Computer Market



COVID-19, also known as 2019 novel coronavirus, has created tremors in several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments across the globe to impose strict restrictions on the movement of humans, vehicles, etc. Due to mass lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns, the novel outbreak has been affecting economies and myriad industries in various countries.

The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of goods and commodities. Semiconductor, manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, mining, and many more industries have witnessed decline in their operations due to temporary shutdown of activities. The rugged embedded computer market players have also reported lowered production volumes owing to the fact that the semiconductor production units were operating with a limited workforce.

Further, the disrupted supply chains have also impacted the manufacturing of rugged embedded computers. In addition, temporary shutdown of dependent businesses has resulted in the less procurement of new rugged embedded computers among industries during the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic might continue its impact in the first 6 months of 2021 as well.



