Global Rugged Phones Market Projected to Reach $4.46 Billion by 2028: North America and Asia Pacific Spearhead Market Growth with Robust Adoption Across Diverse Industries

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugged Phones Market Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis By Type, Screen Size and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rugged phones market witnessed a remarkable growth, with a valuation of US$ 2.98 billion in 2023, and is expected to maintain a CAGR of 8.4% during 2023-2028, reaching a market value of US$ 4.45 billion by 2028.

North America: A Driving Force in Early Adoption

Known for early technology adoption, North America, led by the US, showcases a broad range of industries, including transportation, oil & gas, and healthcare. The US government's support in encouraging manufacturers to expand their facilities within the country is expected to foster the growth of the manufacturing industry, directly impacting rugged phone adoption. Major companies such as Caterpillar, Juniper Systems Inc., and Sonim Technologies Inc. dominate the US rugged phone market. Canada, experiencing rapid industrialization, is witnessing a surge in rugged phone usage due to the increasing number of manufacturing facilities. Rugged phones like Ulefone Armor 7, CAT S61, Doogee S90, Blackview BV9500 Plus, and Sonim XP3 are gaining prominence in the Canadian market. In Mexico, the adoption of factory automation and industrial control systems is on the rise, creating demand for rugged phones in the manufacturing and oil & gas sectors.

Asia Pacific: A Hotbed of Market Growth

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region for rugged phones, fueled by the growing trend of industry & factory automation and digitalization. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations are expected to experience high adoption rates for semi-rugged and ultra-rugged phones. Factors like population growth, rising disposable income, urbanization, high smartphone adoption, and government policies promoting industrial growth, alongside significant investments in mobile phone and communication technologies, will boost the rugged phones market in the region. The establishment of manufacturing units by rugged mobile phone manufacturers is expected to present expansion opportunities in the region.

Europe: Rising Smartphone Penetration Drives Market Growth

With the highest mobile penetration in the world, Europe sees continued growth in smartphone usage, particularly in countries like Russia, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the Netherlands. Increased smartphone penetration leads to a higher requirement for durable mobile devices, driving the demand for rugged phones. More than 30% of consumers in European countries report incidents of damaged mobile phones, further emphasizing the need for sturdy devices. Rising incidents of damaged smartphones, coupled with growing smartphone users and product launches, will contribute to market growth.

Middle East & Africa and South America: Initiatives and Alliances Boost Market Expansion

The Middle East's prominent oil & gas production business in countries like Libya, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Qatar is driving the region's economic growth, potentially boosting the rugged phones market. In South America, contractual alliances like Sonim Technologies' partnership with Acuraflow will increase the demand for rugged smartphones, catering to field workers in various demanding work environments.

Market Segmentation: The report segments the rugged phones market based on type, screen size, end-user, and geography. In 2022, the featured phones segment led the market in terms of revenue share. The 5 inches to 6 inches screen size segment dominated the market, projected to be the fastest-growing sector. The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2022, while North America dominated the market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Players: Blackview, Caterpillar, Kyocera, OUKITEL, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, AGM Mobile, Sonim Technologies Inc., Ulefone Mobile, Unitech Electronics Co., LTD., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are among the key players operating in the rugged phones market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7cdky

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets