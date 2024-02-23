Global Ruminant Vaccines Market Predicted to Reach USD 4.50 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ruminant Vaccines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report offers a comprehensive overview of the ruminant vaccines market on a global scale. The detailed analysis forecasts an impressive growth trajectory for the industry, with expectations to hit the USD 4.50 billion mark by 2028.

According to the recent findings, the global ruminant vaccines market boasted a valuation of USD 3.32 billion in 2022. Its projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.25% from 2018 to 2028 signals a dynamic expansion within the industry, owing to various market drivers that have been identified.

Key Market Drivers and Trends

The growth is driven by a combination of factors, including the burgeoning global population which spurs an ever-growing demand for food, particularly meat and dairy products derived from ruminants such as cattle, sheep, and goats. This demand has placed greater emphasis on livestock health, further pushing the boundaries for advancements in vaccine technology and spurring innovations such as genomics-based vaccines.

Technological Advancements

Innovations in vaccine technology, such as the development of DNA vaccines and improvements in vaccine delivery systems, are significantly contributing to market growth.

The establishment of advanced vaccines designed to provide more robust and lasting immunity supports the demand for beefing up disease prevention measures in ruminants.

Regional Analysis: North America at the Forefront

emerges as a dominant force in the market, thanks to advanced veterinary infrastructure and leading animal health companies dedicating resources to R&D in vaccine development. The region's commitment to livestock health and disease prevention, coupled with stringent regulatory frameworks, helps to maintain the quality and efficacy of ruminant vaccines.

Challenges within the Ruminant Vaccines Market

While there is significant potential for the ruminant vaccines market, the industry also faces challenges ranging from disease variability and regulatory hurdles to issues surrounding vaccine distribution and public perception. Addressing these challenges is tantamount to ensuring the continued growth and success of the ruminant vaccines sector.

Segmental Insights

Cattle vaccines account for a substantial share of the market, accentuating the importance of cattle in global agriculture industries.

Among vaccine types, Modified/Attenuated Live Vaccines are expected to see an upsurge in demand, favored for their effectiveness and speed in immune response generation.

The detailed report delves into various segments of the ruminant vaccines market, offering insights that cater to industry professionals, stakeholders, and strategists looking to stay ahead of the curve in this vital industry.

With the launch of this new market analysis, readers will gain an invaluable understanding of the global ruminant vaccines market, enabling them to make informed decisions and strategize effectively in the face of a rapidly evolving agricultural landscape.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Ruminant Vaccines Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Ruminant Vaccines Market, By Animal Type:

Cattle

Sheep & Goats

Ruminant Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type:

Modified/ Attenuated Live

Inactivated (Killed)

Others

Ruminant Vaccines Market, By Vaccines Indication:

BVD Infection

Bovine Respiratory Diseases (BRD)

Leptospirosis Clostridial diseases

Diarrhea/ Scours

FMD

Others

Ruminant Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Intranasal

Companies Profiled

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Zoetis Services LLC

Vaxxinova International BV

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bimeda Animal Health Ltd.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Virbac

Ceva Santé Animale

CZ Vaccines S.A.U. (Zendal Group)

