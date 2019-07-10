Global Running Gear Market by Product, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region (2019-2024): Featuring Profiles on Adidas, ASICS, New Balance, Nike, Skechers, FitBit, Garmin, and More
Jul 10, 2019, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Running Gear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global running gear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.
This latest report provides a deep insight into the global running gear market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.
Market Insights
A significant increase in the number of health-conscious consumers owing to the rising awareness about the advantages of exercising and physical fitness is one of the key factors contributing to the market growth.
The widespread acceptance that running is one of the most effective forms of exercises has immensely contributed to the popularity of comfortable running gear products.
Moreover, consumers are increasingly becoming inclined toward using advanced technologies owing to the rise in disposable income levels. This has lead to product premiumization and rapid inclusion of these products into consumers' daily fitness activities such as jogging.
Additionally, manufacturers are also incorporating fashionable designs and high-quality fabrics in running apparel to attract new consumers.
Moreover, the rising global trend of running marathons and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers across social media platforms are also contributing to the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Running Gear Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product
5.4 Market Breakup by Gender
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Running Footwear
6.2 Running Apparel
6.3 Running Accessories
6.4 Fitness Trackers
7 Market Breakup by Gender
7.1 Male
7.2 Female
7.3 Unisex
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Specialty and Sports Shops
8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3 Department and Discount Stores
8.4 Online
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Adidas AG
14.3.2 ASICS
14.3.3 New Balance
14.3.4 Nike
14.3.5 Skechers USA, Inc.
14.3.6 Amer Sports
14.3.7 British Knights
14.3.8 Columbia Sportswear Company
14.3.9 Fitbit
14.3.10 Garmin
14.3.11 Kering (Puma)
14.3.12 Newton Running
14.3.13 The Rockport Group
14.3.14 Under Armour
14.3.15 VF Corporation
14.3.16 Wolverine World Wide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ty2r8k
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
