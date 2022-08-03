Global RWE Oncology Markets Report 2022-2029 - Emerging Economies, Rising Focus on End-to-end RWE Services, & Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices, Mobile Apps, and Artificial Intelligence in RWE

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'RWE Oncology Market by Component, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2029' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RWE oncology solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022-2029 to reach $1.65 billion by 2029.



After a comprehensive primary and secondary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides insights into key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities of the RWE oncology solutions market.



The growth of this market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, rapidly growing big data in healthcare, the shift from volume to value-based care, and the rising focus on personalized healthcare. Furthermore, emerging markets, rising focus on end-to-end RWE services, and rising adoption of mobile applications and wearable devices and AI in RWE are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players and new entrants in this market.



Based on component, in 2022, the real-world datasets segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the RWE oncology solutions market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing amount of medical data generated in hospitals, increasing dependence on outcome-based studies on real-world data, and the rising demand for information regarding drug safety among payers, regulatory bodies, and providers.



Based on application, in 2022, the drug development & approvals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the RWE oncology solutions market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising number of cancer cases, compelling pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to focus on drug development for cancer treatment. The effective deployment of RWE can significantly accelerate the pace of discovery, enable drug approvals, and help understand the impact of new oncology therapies, boosting the growth of this segment.



Based on end user, in 2022, the pharmaceutical & medical device companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the RWE oncology solutions market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the importance of RWE studies in cancer drug development & approvals and the growing need to avoid costly drug recalls and assess drug performance in real-world settings.



In 2022, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global RWE oncology solutions market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Burden of Cancer

Rising Focus Towards Personalized Healthcare

Delays in Drug Development and the Subsequent Increase in Development Costs

Shift Towards Value-based Care

Rapidly Growing Big Data in Healthcare

Restraints

Reluctance to Rely on Real-world Studies

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Rising Focus on End-to-end RWE Services

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices, Mobile Apps, and Artificial Intelligence in RWE

Challenges

Lack of Standardized Methodologies to Develop RWE

Impact Assessment of COVID-19

Key Market Trends

Growing Adoption of RWE in Drug Development and Commercialization

Rising Number of Consolidations

Improved Patient Outcomes and value Creation from Real-world Evidence

