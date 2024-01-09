Global SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Analysis Report 2023-2027: Increasing Adoption of SaaS Applications and the Explosion of Data Driving Demand

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of SSPM and DSPM solutions, performs a forecast analysis, examines pricing trends and competitive landscape regional trends, and provides insights for chief information security officers (CISOs).

Many organizations are incorporating cloud computing and SaaS applications in their business operations since they allow organizations to achieve better operation efficiency and improve overall productivity. Furthermore, with the increasing reliance on cloud computing and SaaS applications, data can now be generated, collected, and processed at a massive scale.

However, there has been an increase in the amount of data breaches and SaaS-related breach incidents - indicating a drawback to this move. This is because the incorporation of these technologies leads to a widening threat landscape, making organizations, regardless of their size and industry background, even more susceptible to cyberattacks.

It is difficult to manually manage and monitor the security posture of SaaS applications and data, especially if it must be done at an optimal rate. Organizations need SaaS-centric and data-centric security solutions that can address security challenges that are exclusive to SaaS applications and data. SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and data security posture management (DSPM) have emerged as solutions to alleviate the issues surrounding SaaS applications and data - with SSPM focusing on SaaS applications while DSPM caters to challenges surrounding data.

This study also identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the and Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SSPM and DSPM Market Overview

Customer Segmentation

Research Methodology

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SSPM Market Definitions

Market Definition - SSPM

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global SSPM Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Revenue and Forecast Estimate Disclaimer

Key Findings

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

Percent Revenue by Region

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share - Global Market

Revenue Share - NA Market

Revenue Share - EMEA Market

Revenue Share - APAC Market

Revenue Share - LATAM Market

Competitive Environment

5. Top SSPM Vendor Analysis

Vendor Profile - Adaptive Shield

Vendor Profile - AppOmni

Vendor Profile - Cynet

Vendor Profile - DoControl

Vendor Profile - Grip Security

Vendor Profile - Obsidian Security

Vendor Profile - SecureSky

Vendor Profile - Spin.AI

Vendor Profile - Suridata

Vendor Profile - Varonis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DSPM Market Definitions

Market Definition - DSPM

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global DSPM Market Overview

Scope of Analysis - Global DSPM Market

Revenue and Forecast Estimate Disclaimer

Key Findings

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Percent Revenue by Vertical

Percent Revenue by Horizontal

Percent Revenue by Region

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

8. Top DSPM Vendor Analysis

Vendor Profile - BigID

Vendor Profile - Concentric AI

Vendor Profile - Cyera

Vendor Profile - Dig Security

Vendor Profile - Laminar

Vendor Profile - Open Raven

Vendor Profile - Securiti

Vendor Profile - Sentra

Vendor Profile - Symmetry Systems

Vendor Profile - Varonis

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: The Accelerated Digital Transformation Process Creating More Opportunities for SSPM and DSPM

Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Demand for Integrating SSPM and DSPM with Other Security Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Channel Partner Ecosystem to Improve Customer Support

10. Insights for CISOs

The Future of SSPM and DSPM

SSPM and DSPM Market - CISOs' Concerns

SSPM and DSPM Market - Insights and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ush2wd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets