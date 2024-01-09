Global SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Analysis Report 2023-2027: Increasing Adoption of SaaS Applications and the Explosion of Data Driving Demand

09 Jan, 2024, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of SSPM and DSPM solutions, performs a forecast analysis, examines pricing trends and competitive landscape regional trends, and provides insights for chief information security officers (CISOs).
Many organizations are incorporating cloud computing and SaaS applications in their business operations since they allow organizations to achieve better operation efficiency and improve overall productivity. Furthermore, with the increasing reliance on cloud computing and SaaS applications, data can now be generated, collected, and processed at a massive scale.
However, there has been an increase in the amount of data breaches and SaaS-related breach incidents - indicating a drawback to this move. This is because the incorporation of these technologies leads to a widening threat landscape, making organizations, regardless of their size and industry background, even more susceptible to cyberattacks.
It is difficult to manually manage and monitor the security posture of SaaS applications and data, especially if it must be done at an optimal rate. Organizations need SaaS-centric and data-centric security solutions that can address security challenges that are exclusive to SaaS applications and data. SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and data security posture management (DSPM) have emerged as solutions to alleviate the issues surrounding SaaS applications and data - with SSPM focusing on SaaS applications while DSPM caters to challenges surrounding data.
This study also identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market's dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023 to 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the and Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SSPM and DSPM Market Overview
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - SSPM Market Definitions
- Market Definition - SSPM
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global SSPM Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis
- Revenue and Forecast Estimate Disclaimer
- Key Findings
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal
- Percent Revenue by Region
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share - Global Market
- Revenue Share - NA Market
- Revenue Share - EMEA Market
- Revenue Share - APAC Market
- Revenue Share - LATAM Market
- Competitive Environment
5. Top SSPM Vendor Analysis
- Vendor Profile - Adaptive Shield
- Vendor Profile - AppOmni
- Vendor Profile - Cynet
- Vendor Profile - DoControl
- Vendor Profile - Grip Security
- Vendor Profile - Obsidian Security
- Vendor Profile - SecureSky
- Vendor Profile - Spin.AI
- Vendor Profile - Suridata
- Vendor Profile - Varonis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - DSPM Market Definitions
- Market Definition - DSPM
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global DSPM Market Overview
- Scope of Analysis - Global DSPM Market
- Revenue and Forecast Estimate Disclaimer
- Key Findings
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal
- Percent Revenue by Region
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
8. Top DSPM Vendor Analysis
- Vendor Profile - BigID
- Vendor Profile - Concentric AI
- Vendor Profile - Cyera
- Vendor Profile - Dig Security
- Vendor Profile - Laminar
- Vendor Profile - Open Raven
- Vendor Profile - Securiti
- Vendor Profile - Sentra
- Vendor Profile - Symmetry Systems
- Vendor Profile - Varonis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: The Accelerated Digital Transformation Process Creating More Opportunities for SSPM and DSPM
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Demand for Integrating SSPM and DSPM with Other Security Technologies
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Channel Partner Ecosystem to Improve Customer Support
10. Insights for CISOs
- The Future of SSPM and DSPM
- SSPM and DSPM Market - CISOs' Concerns
- SSPM and DSPM Market - Insights and Recommendations
