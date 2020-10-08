Global SaaS venture Omnify raises pre-Series A from marquee angel investors across India and the US

The company was co-founded by Manik Mehta and Kabandi Saikia in 2016, witnessing a lack of software that combines reservations, business operations, and payments in a single platform. Omnify, built with a product-first approach went through multiple pivots to deliver a solution that could work across various categories such as recreational facilities, clubs, sports institutions, hospitality, wellness as well as individual coaches.

Omnify is used by over 5,000 businesses across 50 countries and has seen a 500% surge in demand this year.

"Early this year, when most businesses struggled to stay afloat, we saw the opportunity to enable businesses to manage their capacities and build a hybrid online-offline model to survive the pandemic. We grew over 5x with the surge in demand and helped thousands of businesses stay afloat and adapt to the New Normal" says Kabandi, Co-Founder and COO at Omnify. As lockdown measures eased with capacity management protocols, Omnify saw unprecedented demand from HOAs, Country Clubs, Recreation Centers, Condo Complexes, and Community Centers across the globe. The company enabled thousands such facilities to safely open and operate during the pandemic.

Omnify has put together a technology stack with a lean team that puts it on the world stage. It seamlessly integrates with existing websites to power up Online reservations, Contactless Liability forms, Capacity Management, Membership Access Management, among other features. Omnify is used by more than 5,000 businesses in over 50 countries across the globe.

The company plans on using the funding to grow the team, and invest in product, technology, and growth. Manik, CEO & Co-Founder, adds "We are thrilled to welcome such an esteemed group of angel investors to be a part of the Omnify journey. The investment brings us a step closer to our goal of empowering service business owners around the world with a single platform, much like how Shopify did for e-commerce."

Omnify has also brought onboard Nikhil Moorjani (ex- VP of Consumer Business, HealthifyMe) as their Chief Growth Officer. The company plans to invest in its product and technology stack to go deeper within each service category and expand its global footprint beyond North America.

About Omnify: Omnify is a Service Ecommerce and management platform bringing advanced reservation and commerce technology to businesses of all sizes. Co-Founded by Manik Mehta and Kabandi Saikia in 2016, the company has grown over 500% in 2020. The company is headquartered in US.

SOURCE Omnify Inc.

