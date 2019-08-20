Global Saccharin Sweetener Market to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2024 - Growing Health-conscious Population Preferring Low-calorie Food Options

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saccharin Sweetener Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The saccharin sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% to reach US$1.647 billion in 2024 from US$1.175 billion in 2018.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is evaluated to hold a noteworthy market growth rate during the forecast period because of the quick urbanization as well as the rise in disposable income. The North American and the European regions hold a high share in the market on account of high consumption of beverages, confectionaries, nutritional and dairy products, which are some of the most notable areas where Saccharin is used.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are B&G Foods, Inc., Cumberland Packing Corp., Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation, Penta International Corporation, Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Dongxu Chemical Science And Technology Co., Ltd., Vishnu Chemicals Ltd., PMC Specialties Group, TwoLions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical LTD.



Drivers

Increase in investment and research for sugar substitutes

Due to the non-nutritive value of saccharin, it is the perfect substitute for people aiming to lose weight

Growing health-conscious population preferring low-calorie food options

Restraints



Availability of substitutes

Allergic reactions as well as health and safety concerns caused by saccharin

Stringent Government regulations

Industry Update



In January 2019 , Merisant Company, launched Sugarly Sweet Zero Calorie Sweetener made with aspartame or saccharin

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. SACCHARIN SWEETENER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Granular

5.2. Powder

5.3. Liquid



6. SACCHARIN SWEETENER MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Dairy

6.2. Beverages

6.3. Confectionary and Bakery

6.4. Processed Food

6.5. Others



7. SACCHARIN SWEETENER MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.1.4. Others

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. South Korea

7.5.4. India

7.5.5. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. B&G Foods Inc.

9.2. Cumberland Packing Corp.

9.3. Kyung-In Synthetic Corporation

9.4. Penta International Corporation

9.5. Tianjin Changjie Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.6. Jiangxi Dongxu Chemical Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

9.7. Vishnu Chemicals Ltd.

9.8. PMC Specialties Group

9.9. TwoLions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

9.10. Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd.



