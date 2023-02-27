Global Safety Light Curtains Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Light Curtains: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Safety Light Curtains Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Safety Light Curtains estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Type 2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$415.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Type 4 segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Safety Light Curtains market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into the Market

An Introduction to Safety Light Curtains

History of Light Curtain for Safety

Specifications of Safety Light Curtain

Functions of Light Curtains

Type 2 & Type 4 Safety Light Curtains

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Advanced Features of Type 4 Safety Light Curtains Boost Adoption

Type 2 Safety Light Curtains: Widespread Deployment in Low Risk Areas

Automotive Sector Emerges As the Largest End-Use Category

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Safety Light Curtains - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 63 Featured)

Banner Engineering

Carlo Gavazzi Holding

Datalogic S.p.A.

K.A. Schmersal Holding

Keyence Corporation

Leuze Electronic

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pinnacle Systems

Pilz GmbH & Co. KG

Pepperl+Fuchs

ReeR

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

SICK AG

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Risk of Mortality and Injuries from Occupational Hazards Drives Importance of Safety Light Curtains

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Safety Light Curtains

Safety Hazards Driving Adoption of Safety Light Curtains in Manufacturing Industries

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth of Safety Light Curtains Market

COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Industrial Automation Enhances Importance of Safety Light Curtains

IoT Sensors Step In to Further Automate Industrial Environments & Augment Workplace Safety

Rising Use of Robots in Industrial Facilities and the Imperative Need to Ensure Safety of Work Environments Drives Market Growth

Combination of Smart Safety Automation and Software for Reduced Injuries Risk for Humans on Robotic Manufacturing Floors

Human Robot Collaboration: Significance of Risk Assessment of Robotic Systems

Packaging Industry: Growing Use of Automation and Robotics Fuels Market Prospects

Increasing Automation in Packaging Industry to Drive Adoption of Safety Light Curtains

Protection of Machinery in Healthcare, Life Science & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants to Fuel Use of Safety Light Curtains

Semiconductor & Electronics: Rising Use of Automation for Production of Varied Products Necessitates Use of Safety Light Curtains

Growing Use of Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for the Market

Advancements in Safety Light Curtains to Boost Market Prospects

Novel Safety Light Curtains for End-of-Line Packaging Plants and Tire & Auto Parts Manufacturing Plants

openSAFETY Protocol of EPSG for Intelligent Light Curtains

Market to Benefit from Implementation of Safety Regulations for Industrial Operations

Challenges Facing Safety Light Curtains Market

Common Issues with Safety Light Curtains

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvvt2k-light?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets