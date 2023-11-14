Global Safety Mirrors Strategic Business Report 2023: Dome Mirrors Emerge as the Fastest Growing Segment - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Mirrors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Safety Mirrors Market to Reach $95.7 Million by 2030

The global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$65.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$62.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions
  • Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines
  • Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite Road Construction Projects
  • Safety Mirrors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Safety Mirrors: A Prelude
  • Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market
  • Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment
  • Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors
  • Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes
  • Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes
  • Recent Market Activity
  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors
  • Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
  • Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
  • Crash Type at Intersection
  • World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19
  • While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product Launches
  • Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going Forward for Traffic Safety
  • Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides & Downsides
  • Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive Installation of Safety Mirrors
  • Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting Menace
  • Number of Shoplifting Incidents in the US: 2020
  • Average Dollar Loss Per Shoplifting Incident in the US: 2014 - 2020
  • Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure
  • Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals
  • With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at Traffic Junctions Gains Traction
  • Distribution of Bicycle and Other Vehicle Crash Situations
  • Cyclist Casualties Reported in the UK, 2019
  • Top Countries with Bicycles Per Capita
  • Bicycle and E-bike Sales in Europe in Million Units: 2016-2030
  • Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Safety Mirrors
  • Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments Demand for Safety Solutions such as Safety Mirrors: Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019
  • Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors
  • Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations
  • Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve Driver Safety

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 95 Featured)

  • Peterson Manufacturing Company
  • Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd
  • PAN Taiwan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  • GrayGlass Company
  • Se-Kure Controls, Inc.
  • Shiva Industries
  • Accuform
  • Emedco.com
  • Roadtech Manufacturing
  • Securikey Ltd.
  • Frontier Polymers Ltd.

