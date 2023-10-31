Global Safety Needles Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices and Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 05:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Safety Needles Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Safety Needles estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $664.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Safety Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$664.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Safety Needles Market
  • Competition
  • Safety Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Needles: A Prelude
  • Types of Needles
  • A Prelude to Safety Needles
  • Global Market Overview
  • Global Safety Needles Market Set to Grow
  • Active Safety Needles Account for a Major Share
  • Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
  • US and Europe Dominate the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
  • Recent Market Activity
  • WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles
  • Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
  • Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth
  • Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
  • Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
  • Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
  • Innovation Helps in Improving Trust for Safety Pen Needles
  • Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth
  • Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into Oblivion
  • Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
  • Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings
  • MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
  • Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
  • Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand
  • Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Safety Needles
  • Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)

  • Advin Health Care
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
  • A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl
  • Allison Medical, Inc.
  • Axel Bio Corporation, Inc.
  • Cambridge Sensors Ltd.
  • Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • ANHUI KANGDA MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
  • AYSET TIBBI URUNLER SAN. A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/214b2q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cable Modem Equipment Market Set to Soar, Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

Global Cable Modem Equipment Market Set to Soar, Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030

The "Cable Modems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cable modem equipment...
United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Markets Report 2023-2028: Subscription Model Gains Popularity, Offering Highly Personalized Genetic Solutions

United States Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Markets Report 2023-2028: Subscription Model Gains Popularity, Offering Highly Personalized Genetic Solutions

The "US DTC Genetic Testing Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Th US DTC Genetic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.