Global Safety Needles Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices and Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Safety Needles Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Safety Needles estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $664.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Safety Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$664.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on Safety Needles Market

Competition

Safety Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Needles: A Prelude

Types of Needles

A Prelude to Safety Needles

Global Market Overview

Global Safety Needles Market Set to Grow

Active Safety Needles Account for a Major Share

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

US and Europe Dominate the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

to Witness Fastest Growth Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Innovation Helps in Improving Trust for Safety Pen Needles

Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into Oblivion

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Safety Needles

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

