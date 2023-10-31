Global Safety Needles Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices and Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand

31 Oct, 2023, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Needles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Safety Needles Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Safety Needles estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.3% CAGR and reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Passive segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $664.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Safety Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$664.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 on Safety Needles Market
- Competition
- Safety Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Needles: A Prelude
- Types of Needles
- A Prelude to Safety Needles
- Global Market Overview
- Global Safety Needles Market Set to Grow
- Active Safety Needles Account for a Major Share
- Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- US and Europe Dominate the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- WORLD BRANDS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety Syringes and Needles
- Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand for Safety Needles
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
- Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth
- Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019
- Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)
- Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries
- Innovation Helps in Improving Trust for Safety Pen Needles
- Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth
- Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into Oblivion
- Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes
- Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in Hospital Settings
- MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
- Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities
- Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur Demand
- Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for Safety Needles
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 101 Featured)
- Advin Health Care
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Argon Medical Devices, Inc.
- A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl
- Allison Medical, Inc.
- Axel Bio Corporation, Inc.
- Cambridge Sensors Ltd.
- Bionic Medizintechnik GmbH
- AdvaCare Pharma
- Berpu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.
- ANHUI KANGDA MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
- AYSET TIBBI URUNLER SAN. A.S.
