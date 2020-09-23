Global Safety Programmable Controllers Industry
Global Safety Programmable Controllers Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2027
Sep 23, 2020, 12:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Programmable Controllers estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Modular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Compact segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959941/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Safety Programmable Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ABB Group
- ASTRE Engineering (Tunisia)
- IDEC Corporation
- Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Omron Industrial Automation
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- SICK AG
- Siemens AG
- Treotham Automation Pty Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959941/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Safety Programmable Controllers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Safety Programmable Controllers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Safety Programmable Controllers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Modular (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Modular (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Modular (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Compact (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Compact (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Compact (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Energy & Power (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Energy & Power (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Manufacturing (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Manufacturing (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Semiconductors (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Semiconductors (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Semiconductors (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the United
States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States Safety Programmable Controllers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 36: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 39: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 40: Canadian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Safety Programmable Controllers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety
Programmable Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Japanese Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Safety Programmable Controllers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Safety Programmable Controllers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Safety Programmable Controllers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Review in
China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Safety Programmable Controllers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 59: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Safety Programmable Controllers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in France by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Safety Programmable Controllers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Safety Programmable Controllers Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian Demand for Safety Programmable Controllers in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Safety Programmable
Controllers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Safety Programmable Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Safety Programmable Controllers Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 91: Spanish Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Russia by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian Safety Programmable Controllers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2020-2027
Table 101: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Safety Programmable Controllers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 104: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 107: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Safety Programmable Controllers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Indian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Safety Programmable
Controllers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Safety Programmable Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Safety Programmable Controllers
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Safety Programmable Controllers
Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Safety Programmable
Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 149: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Argentina
in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Argentinean Safety Programmable Controllers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 152: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Brazil by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Safety Programmable Controllers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Safety Programmable Controllers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Safety Programmable
Controllers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Safety Programmable
Controllers Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Safety Programmable
Controllers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 173: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 179: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the Middle
East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for Safety Programmable Controllers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Safety
Programmable Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: Iranian Safety Programmable Controllers Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share Shift
in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 188: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Israel in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Israeli Safety Programmable Controllers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 191: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 194: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Safety Programmable
Controllers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 202: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Safety Programmable Controllers
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 211: African Safety Programmable Controllers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Safety Programmable Controllers Market in Africa by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African Safety Programmable Controllers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Safety Programmable Controllers Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: Safety Programmable Controllers Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959941/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker