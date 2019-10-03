Global Safety Relays and Timers Market to 2027 by Contact, Type, End-user, Geography, Key Developments, Company Profiling

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Relays and Timers - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Safety Relays and Timers market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period



Some of the key factors such as rising demand for cost-effective systems, high demand for functional safety and increasing usage in oil & gas industries are driving factors for the market growth. However, high market competition and complexity of standards acts as the restraining factors for the market growth.



Safety Relays are devices that generally implement and monitor safety functions. They help in checking a safety system and enable the machine to either begin or execute the commands to stop the machine. The forthcoming plans of these relays have made it capable of saving up on a lot of machines startup time and even human efforts. In the event of a hazard, the task of safety functions is to use appropriate measures to reduce the existing risk to an acceptable level.



By end-user, oil and gas segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growth in applications such as controlling, starting and protecting circuits. The deployment of process machines has increased due to the considerable rise in offshore oil and gas exploration activities. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rapid development in construction, energy and power, automotive, manufacturing industries.



Some of the key players in this market include ABB, Eaton Corp., OMRON Industrial Automation, Rockwell Automation, TE Connectivity, SICK AG, Altech Corp., Siemens AG and Pilz GmbH & Co. KG.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By Contact

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Normally Open, Time Open (NOTO)

5.3 Normally Closed, Time Closed (NCTC)

5.4 Normally Open, Time Closed (NOTC)

5.5 Normally Closed, Time Open (NCTO)



6 Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Modular & Configurable Safety Relays

6.3 Single-Function Safety Relays



7 Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pharmaceutical

7.3 Automotive

7.4 Semiconductors

7.5 Manufacturing

7.6 Oil & Gas

7.7 Construction

7.8 Energy & Power

7.9 Chemical and Petrochemical



8 Global Safety Relays and Timers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 ABB

10.2 Eaton Corp.

10.3 OMRON Industrial Automation

10.4 Rockwell Automation

10.5 TE Connectivity

10.6 SICK AG

10.7 Altech Corp.

10.8 Siemens AG

10.9 Pilz GmbH & Co. KG



