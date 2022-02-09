Global Sales Automation Market Report 2021: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize Sales Experiences and Enhance Profitability

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sales Automation Powers Sales Teams Globally, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service aims to decode the benefits and role of sales automation in sales enablement for organizations. The study will also focus on growth opportunities for vendors and offer commentary on some key participants in the market.

COVID-19 has caused a tremendous disruption in sales globally. Customers are canceling contract renewals and ongoing deals, even as businesses are facing revenue losses. Sales employees, as well as vendor partners, are feeling threatened in this unprecedented environment. Therefore, businesses are being forced to look at newer and innovative ways to sell more with effective processes.

The study also touches upon the correlation between sales automation and customer experience. The key technologies (also covered in the research service) transforming the sales automation market globally include Natural Language Processing (NLP), smart workflows, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sales Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Sales Automation Overview

Introduction to Sales Automation

Must Have Sales Automation Software Features

Key Benefits to Consider

Sales Automation Tools Help Through 3 Phases of Sales

Key Technologies Shaping and Boosting Sales Today

Impact of Using Sales Automation Tools for Sales Enablement

Sales Automation Empowers the Customer Life Cycle

How Does Sales Automation Impact CX?

Key Business Goals

Top Priorities for Digital Transformation Investment

Hurdles That Might Come in the Way of Purchasing Transformative Technologies

Departments Driving the Adoption of Digital Solutions

Key Reasons for Investing in AI

Capabilities Enhancing Frontline Workers' Performance

Worker Categories Equipped With Apps

Top Reasons for Not Providing Apps to Employees

Frost Perspective - Key Trends And Insights

3. Vendor Scoping

Focus Areas for Sales Automation Vendors for the Next Three Years

Key Market Participants in Sales Automation to Watch Out For

4. Market Environment - Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers for Sales Automation

Growth Restraints for Sales Automation

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Adding Industry Specific Offerings to Generate New Revenue Opportunities for Sales Automation Providers

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging AI and Machine Learning to Further Optimize Sales Experiences and Enhance Profitability

Growth Opportunity 3: Strengthening Solution Integrations to Boost Sales Automation Tool Capability

Growth Opportunity 4: Targeting the Current Sales Automation Embedded Base to Create Incremental Sales Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 5: Strengthening Predictive Analytics Offerings to Solidify the Market Position and Enable Sales Teams

