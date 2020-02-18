Global Sales Expert and Former Xerox Executive Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Tracy Tolbert as its newest Partner and Coach.

Tracy's nearly 30 years of experience as global sales executive has given him a well-recognized name and widespread respect among executives in all industries. He is known as an entrepreneurial-driven sales leader who transforms organizations into multibillion-dollar Fortune 500 businesses via build and buy strategic planning and execution.

A major highlight in Tolbert's career is his former role as executive vice president of global sales for Xerox Services. Under his leadership, the firm achieved its yearly target of over $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue and grew sales more than 15% year over year from 2010 to 2015. Focusing on customer satisfaction, Tolbert led his team to maintain a 90%+ customer base retention rate.

In addition to his time at Xerox, Tracy opened the European market at Affiliated Computer Services (ACS) to further the company's global footprint in his role as senior vice president of global commercial sales and marketing. He was also previously vice president of sales at Light Speed Dealer Management Systems, where his development of the formal sales organization enabled the company to grow threefold. As VP of Sales for a Bell and Howell affiliate, Tolbert grew the company tenfold.

"Over the past year I have had the opportunity to work side by side with Mark Moses and see him put the principles he writes about in his book, Make Big Happen, to work," Tracy commented. "I've seen him meticulously work through the process that has been proven over and over again with clients of CEO Coaching International. When he extended an invitation for me to join the firm, I was honored. The concepts he teaches are logical and straight forward, and that is the way I have always viewed business."

Tolbert's extensive understanding of business models in business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, consulting, professional services, market research, benchmarking, customer care and public sector contracting position him to provide significant value to his clients as a coach. He has led multiple firms through over 80 acquisitions, equipping him to help his clients at CEO Coaching International succeed as well.

"Tracy's outstanding track record in global sales shows he will coach his clients to truly Make BIG Happen by exponentially growing top-line revenue," says Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "CEOs and presidents recruit him to create corporate vision and transform and scale sales teams— and he delivers. He's a fantastic addition to our team."

