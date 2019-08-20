Global Sales of MD/HD Trucks & Buses to Rise 2.3% Annually in Unit Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global sales of medium- and heavy-duty (MD/HD) trucks and buses are forecast to rise 2.3% annually in unit terms through 2023, according to Global Medium- & Heavy-Duty Trucks & Buses, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are expected to benefit from rising global manufacturing and construction activity, which will spur demand for truck freight services and associated MD/HD trucks. Intensifying fuel economy and emissions regulations, as well as ongoing technological developments, will drive replacement demand. However, faster gains will remain restrained by competition from alternative means of freight transport (e.g., railroads). In addition, demand will continue to be limited by the ability of fleet operators to overhaul rather than replace aging vehicles.

Increasing global demand for MD/HD vehicles will support production gains. Manufacturers will seek to locate production near countries that feature strong or expanding domestic markets. The number of MD/HD vehicles in use globally is expected to rise, driven by rising manufacturing and construction activity and expanding retail sales, which require increasing levels of freight transportation. The bus parc stands to benefit from the growing size and scope of public bus transportation systems, particularly in countries with developing economies and densely populated cities.

These and other key insights are featured in Global Medium- & Heavy-Duty Trucks & Buses. This report forecasts to 2023 global sales, production, and parc for MD/HD trucks and buses by major global region in units. Regions include:

Asia/Pacific

North America

Western Europe

other regions, spanning Central & South America , Eastern Europe , and Africa /Mideast

In addition, for the three main regions, sales, production, and parc by major country are forecast to 2023.

To illustrate historical trends, global sales, production, and parc by major region are provided from 2008 to 2018. For the three main regions, sales, production, and parc by major country are provided from 2008 to 2018.

MD/HD trucks and buses are defined as vehicles in weight classes 4 through 8. MD/HD trucks include special-purpose vehicles (e.g., fire trucks, tow trucks, and garbage trucks) but do not include off-road agricultural, construction, and mining equipment or recreational vehicles.

