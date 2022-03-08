Global Saline Nasal Spray Market By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region (Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global saline nasal spray market is growing at a CAGR of 7.81% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030), owing to increased awareness of nasal hygiene globally

Segment-Wise Trends

According to Absolute Markets Insights report, hypertonic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period (2022 – 2030) in the global saline nasal spray market. This growth is attributed to the benefits provided by the hypertonic solutions and for use in treatment of various disorders of nose and paranasal sinuses. It effectively kills the bacteria from sinuses due to the higher concentration of salt. In patients with frequent sinusitis, hypertonic saline nasal irrigation improves sinus-related quality of life, reduces symptoms, and reduces medication use. Additionally, the availability of various hypertonic nasal sprays are on the rise.

Adults segment is growing at the fastest rate in the global saline nasal spray market over the forecast period owing to increasing number of patients with allergic rhinitis. Allergic rhinitis is an inflammation of the inside of the nose brought on by an allergen such as pollen, dust, mould, or animal skin flakes and is a relatively prevalent disease. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, nearly 8% of adults in the United States experience allergic rhinitis. Also, the European Community Respiratory Health survey recorded a prevalence of 10 to 41% of adults with allergic rhinitis. Thus, the adults' segment is boosting the demand for sales of saline nasal sprays globally.

Online distribution segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global saline nasal spray market owing to increasing penetration of internet across the globe and increasing preference of online shopping. Moreover, the availability of various OTC nasal spray on various online platforms along with attractive offers and discounts offered by the online sales channel is adding fuel to the market. The Covid-19 pandemic has created a rise in demand for online form of distribution for medical supplies amongst others. For instance, in May 2018, Adapt Pharma launched NARCANDirect.com with an aim to offer online platform for buying saline nasal sprays of the company.

Regional Analysis

Asia pacific is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period in the global saline nasal spray market. Over the years, there has been a significant increase in rise of allergic nasal conditions amongst a huge population due to the rise in urbanization and environmental pollution. Furthermore, smoking, infection, and air pollution are the most common causes of respiratory morbidity which has influenced the growth of saline nasal spray market in Asia Pacific. The leading players in the market are heavily investing into research and development for better results. For instance, in September 2020, China approved the clinical trials for nasal spray which can combat Covid-19. This initiative is a collaboration between Hong Kong and China to introduce a nasal spray vaccine to trigger the immune response which activates the normal infection pathway of respiratory viruses. Furthermore, there is a huge surge in healthcare expenditures in the Asia Pacific region. In India, around 20-30% of the population suffers from allergic rhinitis, which has led to an increase in demand for saline nasal sprays. The key players/participants in the industry are focused on collaborations with end-users to improve their product line and expand their global presence. For instance, in 2019, Bayer consumer health entered into a partnership with DKSH Combodia, a leading market expansion services provider for companies seeking to grow their business in Asia.

Global Saline Nasal Spray Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End User Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 – 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled Bayer, FREZYDERM A.B.Ε.E., Gerolymatos International SA, GIFRER LABORATORY, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck KGaA, Sofibel SAS, URGO, Xlear , Zydus Group, Other Market Participants Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America) Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Global Saline Nasal Spray Market

By Application

Neonatal/Babies

Children

Adults

By Product

Hypertonic

Hypotonic

Isotonic

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End Users:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Care

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest of North America )

(U.S., , , Rest of ) Europe ( France , The UK, Spain , Germany , Italy , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe )

( , The UK, , , , Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , New Zealand , Australia , South Korea , Southeast Asia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Kuwait , South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

and ( , UAE, , , , Rest of & ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

