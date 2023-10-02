Global Sandwich Panels Market Report 2023-2030: Competition Heats Up in the Sandwich Panels Market Amidst Construction Industry Expansion

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sandwich Panels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polystyrene Panels, Polyurethane Panels), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sandwich panels market size is expected to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. 

In an ever-evolving world marked by modernization and urbanization, the global sandwich panels market emerges as a pivotal player in addressing the demands of construction.

A substantial uptick in both public and private investments, particularly in sectors such as transportation infrastructure, residential spaces, and commercial buildings worldwide, is generating a robust demand for sandwich panels. The increasing global population, rising per capita income in key regions, and ongoing urbanization further accelerate construction, fueling the global demand for these panels.

To meet the escalating demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, governments worldwide are championing initiatives that promote the use of sandwich panels.

These panels not only offer lightweight solutions but also enhance the aesthetics and thermal performance of structures. With stringent regulations and heightened environmental awareness, the need for energy-efficient buildings is surging, driving the adoption of thermal solutions like sandwich panels.

While the market thrives on these factors, it faces challenges due to the initial high costs and maintenance issues associated with sandwich panels. Maintenance and evaluation can be problematic without removing insulation layers or framework, potentially increasing the risk of failure if structural components are not regularly checked and maintained. However, ongoing technological initiatives are expected to yield superior thermal insulation materials, reducing maintenance requirements and fostering market growth.

The sandwich panels market boasts numerous product manufacturers with substantial manufacturing capacity and global presence. These manufacturers continually invest in improving production quality and volume.

Moreover, their reliance on reputable suppliers with strong track records for past product procurement makes it moderately challenging for new entrants to penetrate the market. The substantial initial investment required to establish a business further serves as a barrier to entry for newcomers.

The sandwich panels market features a mix of small-scale and well-established players, competing on factors such as product quality, volume, and price. The construction industry's expansion and the adoption of energy-efficient building codes are poised to intensify competition further.

Key Market Highlights:

  • The polyurethane panels segment is projected to achieve a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by superior thermal insulation properties.
  • Cold storage applications accounted for a 24.8% revenue share in 2022, fueled by their structural strength and insulation properties.
  • The non-residential end-use segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5%, driven by increased construction in commercial buildings.
  • North America holds a significant share in the market, with the U.S. leading in consumption, driven by demand from the residential sector and a well-developed cold chain industry.

Company Profiles

  • Kingspan Group
  • Owens Corning
  • Isopan
  • PFB Corporation
  • METECNO GROUP
  • Green Span Profiles
  • American Insulated Panel
  • Metl-Span
  • KPS Global
  • Dana Group of Companies
  • American Buildings Company
  • INGREEN BUILDING SYSTEMS.
  • Structural Panels Inc.
  • Hemsec Manufacturing Ltd.
  • FischerSIPS

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Research Scope & Assumption
1.4. Information Procurement
1.5. Information Analysis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Sandwich Panels Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Insulation Market
3.2. Sandwich Panels Market: Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1. Raw Material Trend
3.2.1.1. Polyurethane
3.2.1.2. Polystyrene
3.2.1.3. Glass Wool
3.2.2. Manufacturing Trends
3.2.3. Price Trends Analysis
3.2.4. Sales Channel Analysis
3.3. Regulatory Framework
3.3.1. Analyst Perspective
3.3.2. Regulations
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.5.1.1. Flourishing Global Construction Industry
3.5.1.2. Increasing Number Of Favorable Government Regulations
3.5.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.5.2.1. Growing Environmental Concerns
3.5.3. Industry Opportunity
3.5.4. Industry Challenges
3.6. Sandwich Panels Market - Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.6.1. Industry Analysis: Porter's
3.6.2. Pestel Analysis
3.7. Market Disruption Analysis

Chapter 4. Sandwich Panels Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Key Takeaways
4.2. Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Billion), 2018 - 2030
4.4. Polystyrene Panels
4.5. Polyurethane Panels
4.6. Glass Wool Panels
4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Sandwich Panels Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Key Takeaways
5.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (USD Billion), 2018 - 2030
5.4. Walls & Floors
5.5. Roofs
5.6. Cold Storage

Chapter 6. Sandwich Panels Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Key Takeaways
6.2. End-use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3. Sandwich Panels Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-use (USD Billion), 2018 - 2030
6.4. Residential
6.5. Non-residential

Chapter 7. Sandwich Panels Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Key Takeaways
7.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 8. Supplier Intelligence
8.1. Kraljic Matrix
8.2. Engagement Model
8.3. Negotiation Strategies
8.4. Sourcing Best Practices
8.5. Vendor Selection Criteria
8.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers
8.7. List of End Users

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Competition Categorization
9.3. Company Market Positioning
9.4. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2022
9.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
9.6. Strategy Mapping, 2022
9.7. Company Listing

