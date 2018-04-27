Global Sanitary Ware (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others) Market, 2012-2022

Global sanitary ware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022

Growth in the market is led by rising demand for efficient sanitary ware systems which use minimal amount of water, coupled with continuing growth in the residential and commercial real estate sectors, globally.

Moreover, rising awareness regarding proper sanitation in developing countries and increasing number of initiatives by the governments for the same is expected to further propel growth in the global sanitary ware market in the coming years.



Global Sanitary Ware Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of sanitary ware market globally:

Sanitary Ware Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others), By End User (Individual & Commercial), By Region (APAC, MEA, Europe , North America , & South America )

, , & ) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of sanitary ware market globally

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, sanitary ware manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail of 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Some of the major players operating in the global sanitary ware market are



Lixil Group Corporation

TOTO Ltd.

Roca Sanitarios S.A.

Kohler Co.

Ideal Standard International S.A.

Duravit AG

HSIL Ltd.

Geberit AG

RAK Ceramics PJSC

Villeroy & Boch AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



6. Asia-Pacific Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



7. Europe Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



8. North America Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



10. South America Sanitary Ware Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/48w4q3/global_sanitary?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-sanitary-ware-toilets-wash-basins-urinals-cisterns--others-market-2012-2022-300637961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

