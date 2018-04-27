Global Sanitary Ware (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others) Market, 2012-2022

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sanitary Ware Market By Product Type (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others), By End User (Individual & Commercial), By Region (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, & South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global sanitary ware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% by 2022
Growth in the market is led by rising demand for efficient sanitary ware systems which use minimal amount of water, coupled with continuing growth in the residential and commercial real estate sectors, globally.
Moreover, rising awareness regarding proper sanitation in developing countries and increasing number of initiatives by the governments for the same is expected to further propel growth in the global sanitary ware market in the coming years.
Global Sanitary Ware Market 2012-2022 discusses the following aspects of sanitary ware market globally:
- Sanitary Ware Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Toilets, Wash Basins, Urinals, Cisterns & Others), By End User (Individual & Commercial), By Region (APAC, MEA, Europe, North America, & South America)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the global sanitary ware market are
- Lixil Group Corporation
- TOTO Ltd.
- Roca Sanitarios S.A.
- Kohler Co.
- Ideal Standard International S.A.
- Duravit AG
- HSIL Ltd.
- Geberit AG
- RAK Ceramics PJSC
- Villeroy & Boch AG
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
6. Asia-Pacific Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
7. Europe Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
8. North America Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
10. South America Sanitary Ware Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends and Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
