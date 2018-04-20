Global Sapphire-based Power Devices Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Crystalwise Technology, Kkyocera, Monocrystal, Murata Manufacturing & Rubicon Technology

DUBLIN, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sapphire-based Power Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sapphire-based power devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Sapphire-based Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
A power device is a type of semiconductor which is used in power circuits (high-voltage circuits) because of high voltage and power ratings. A sapphire-based power device is a type of power device in which a sapphire wafer is used as an insulating substrate, typically used with silicon carbide or gallium nitride.
One trend in the market is increase in industrial and building automation. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on achieving optimization in the areas of efficiency and low power consumption due to the rising demand for automation systems.
According to the report, one driver in the market is proliferation of LTE network and subsequent demand for LTE-enabled smartphones. According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) report, mobile data traffic grew by 63% worldwide in 2016. 4G data traffic accounted for 69% of that traffic, and mobile video accounted for 60%
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. The availability of strong alternative power devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) power devices and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, acts as a threat to sapphire-based power devices.
Key vendors
- Crystalwise Technology
- Kkyocera
- Monocrystal
- Murata Manufacturing
- Rubicon Technology
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022
- PFC
- Industrial motor drives
- Renewable energy
- UPS
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in industrial and building automation
- Growing emphasis on renewable energy
- Emerging concept of modular UPS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
