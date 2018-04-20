Global Sapphire-based Power Devices Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Crystalwise Technology, Kkyocera, Monocrystal, Murata Manufacturing & Rubicon Technology

The global sapphire-based power devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Sapphire-based Power Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

A power device is a type of semiconductor which is used in power circuits (high-voltage circuits) because of high voltage and power ratings. A sapphire-based power device is a type of power device in which a sapphire wafer is used as an insulating substrate, typically used with silicon carbide or gallium nitride.

One trend in the market is increase in industrial and building automation. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on achieving optimization in the areas of efficiency and low power consumption due to the rising demand for automation systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is proliferation of LTE network and subsequent demand for LTE-enabled smartphones. According to the Cisco Visual Networking Index (VNI) report, mobile data traffic grew by 63% worldwide in 2016. 4G data traffic accounted for 69% of that traffic, and mobile video accounted for 60%

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. The availability of strong alternative power devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) power devices and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices, acts as a threat to sapphire-based power devices.



Key vendors



Crystalwise Technology

Kkyocera

Monocrystal

Murata Manufacturing

Rubicon Technology

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022



PFC

Industrial motor drives



Renewable energy

UPS



Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in industrial and building automation

Growing emphasis on renewable energy

Emerging concept of modular UPS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



