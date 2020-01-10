Global Satellite Bus Market Size was Estimated at USD 12073.56 Million in 2018 and is Expected Reach to USD 19481.56 Million Growing at a CAGR of 7.07% by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for satellite buses is highly competitive and marked by the presence of a large number of international and regional players. The market has seen increasing competition among vendors based on pricing model, technology differentiation, brand name, service quality, price differentiation, and technical expertise.

The market is segmented into small, medium and large sizes, depending on the satellite scale. Large size dominates the market at present and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years, powered by a host of factors including the emergence of a large number of satellite buses and solar cells to support a large number of functions including increased solar production and processing capacity. It also predicted that during the forecast period, the small size segment is likely to experience the highest growth.

Demand for small satellites is growing due to sharply lower start-up costs from commercial space companies as well as increased demand for small satellites from earth observation to communications to networking applications. In addition, other factors driving the segment's growth in the global satellite bus market are the low cost and fast development time in the integration of small satellites.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SATELLITE BUS MARKET SHARE

Growing deployment of small satellites, especially for earth observation-related applications

Growing space exploration missions

Technological advancement in systems

Rising space budgets for emerging economies

Increasing private space companies involvement

MARKET SEGMENTATION & COVERAGE:

The research report categorizes the Global Satellite Bus Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments. Also the report provides the company usability profiles and analyzes the overview, strategy, swot etc.

Global Satellite Bus Market, By Geography

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Europe , Middle East & Africa

, & France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Global Satellite Bus Market, By Key Companies

Airbus Group

Ball Corporation

China Academy of Space Technology

Honeywell International Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Orbital ATK, Inc

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Alenia Space

The Boeing Company

Others

Global Satellite Bus Market, By Satellite Size

Large

Medium

Small

Microsatellite

Minisatellite

Nanosatellite

Global Satellite Bus Market, By Subsystem

Attitude Control System

Electric Power System

Flight Software

Propulsion

Structures and Mechanisms

Telemetry Tracking and Command

Thermal Control

Global Satellite Bus Market, By Application

Communication

Earth Observation & Meteorology

Mapping & Navigation

Scientific Research & Exploration

Surveillance & Security

REPORTS RELATED TO THE SUBSET OF GLOBAL SATELLITE BUS MARKET

1. Global Satellite Bus Subsystems Market

Advances in technology and innovation are expected to drive over the forecast period of the global satellite bus subsystem market.

Satellite Bus Subsystems global market report provides key information on the market status of manufacturers of Satellite Bus Subsystems and is a valuable source of guidance and advice for industry-interested companies and individuals. The report also presents key vendor market shares for the company profile, product specifications, capacity, manufacturing value and 2013-2018.

View Full Report : https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/PROF-Auto-31J30/global-satellite-bus-subsystems

2. Latin America Commercial Satellite Imaging Market

The Latin America commercial satellite market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to increase in adoption of satellite imagery across various verticals such as defense, government, energy, construction, real estate, media & entertainment, and agriculture. Furthermore, rise in applications of satellite imaging services such as geospatial mapping, disaster mapping, urban planning, and energy management has contributed toward the growth of the market.

According to the Civilian and Military Organization, on November 16, 2017, the Chilean Government ordered a new space device for its Earth Observation Satellite System, which is known locally as SSOT. The new satellite, which will be named FASAT-Delta, is expected to replace the current FASAT-Charlie, which was ordered in 2008 from EADS Astrium (now Airbus Space) and has been in orbit since December 2011.

The development of the geospatial industry in the region is the major factor that drives the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market in Latin America.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-0M288/latin-america-commercial-satellite-market

3. Global Military Satellite Market

The global Military Satellite market report focuses on Military Satellite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Military Satellite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Military Satellite in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-28V291/global-military-satellite-market

4. Global Beyond GEO Satellite market :

The global Beyond GEO Satellite market report focuses on Beyond GEO Satellite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Beyond GEO Satellite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Beyond GEO Satellite in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26C331/global-beyond-geo-satellite-market

5. Global Small Satellite Market :

The global small satellite market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increase in demand of Earth observation services. High-resolution imaging services are used to monitor assets by various industries such as defense, energy, oil & gas, media & entertainment, and others. Decreasing costs, reduced weight, and lesser complexities associated with small satellites along with supply of enhanced power and efficiency have supplemented the growth of the small satellite market.

Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent geographical regions that is rapidly adopting small satellites for Earth observation services, due to the increasing natural disasters, growth in the agricultural sector, and high government investment in the defense sector. Images obtained by the satellite are used for land distribution, rescue work, natural resource management, environmental protection, disaster prevention, forestry, and others.

Several developments by players in the global small satellite market and governments worldwide have supplemented the growth of the market. NASA is in the process of establishing a Small Spacecraft Virtual Institute at Ames Research Center by 2017 to promote technical knowledge related to small spacecraft technology fields. It will also promote relevant programs, guidance, and opportunities associated with smallsat missions. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded a contract worth $20 million to Planet Labs, a startup involved in developing a constellation of imagery smallsats in LEO.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1U150/small-satellite-market-by-type

