Global Satellite Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Components Market Report 2022-2032: Business Opportunities in the Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads

The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is estimated to reach $4.12 billion in 2032 from $1.93 billion in 2021, at a growth rate of 1.21% during the forecast period 2022-2032

The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is expected to be driven due to technological expansion in electronic components and associated devices for the Internet of Things (IoT) enabling services.

Market Lifecycle Stage

There has been a constant shift in the satellite's electronic technologies due to the increased demand for small satellites. Extensive research has been conducted on new global information networks and electronic information management systems to improve the satellite's efficiency and cost and size reduction. The space industry has embraced commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, which provide efficient radiation shielding without compromising the quality. COTS components are used to reduce costs and the development time of space electronics.

Several projects are currently in progress to produce advanced commercial-off-the-shelf components with enhanced capability to shield space perturbations at low cost, which are expected to increase with the launch of upcoming mega-constellations as well as with the rising COTS demand is ubiquitously profitable for the component developing companies, since the demand for customization in the COTS components is least for such mission profiles, and "as it is" components are more preferred.

The satellite operators are trying to deploy components of lower screening levels more quickly and cheaply than the conventional qualified manufacturing list (QML). This involves anything from pure plastic-packaged COTS parts all the way to screening just below QML or sub-QML levels. As a result, the market for satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components is well-established.

Impact

The increasing number of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) with the upcoming mega-constellation has placed a high demand for the production of satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising demand for reconfigurable satellite payloads has resulted in the need for miniaturized satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components to support complex missions for significantly longer periods.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components available for deployment in the industries for space platforms and their potential globally.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

The favored strategy for the companies has been contracted to strengthen their position in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market. For instance, in January 2022, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions ed Lockheed Martin Space as a partner to develop advanced, 3D printed, phased array antennas for satellite missions using additive manufacturing technology.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market analyzed and profiled in the study involve satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components manufacturers that provide solar cells/arrays, microprocessors, memory, batteries, and power sources, among others.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on mass class, the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market is expected to be dominated by the 0-500kg mass class segment during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for satellites to serve various applications such as Earth observation and monitoring, weather forecast, navigation, and communication.

Additionally, the small satellite manufacturers are gaining huge traction in the space market, so the demand for reconfigurable and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) electronic components is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market (by subsystem) includes attitude determination and control subsystem, which is expected to dominate the market with a share of 35.21% in 2032.

North America accounted for the highest share of 70.63% in the global satellite commercial-off-the-shelf components market in 2021, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region.

Recent Developments in Global Satellite Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Components Market

In March 2022 , Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions selected Lockheed Martin Space as a partner to develop advanced, 3D printed, phased array antennas for satellite missions by using additive manufacturing technology

, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions selected Lockheed Martin Space as a partner to develop advanced, 3D printed, phased array antennas for satellite missions by using additive manufacturing technology In December 2021 , Microchip extended its gallium nitride (GaN) radio frequency (RF) power device portfolio by launching monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and discrete transistors, which provides high performance in applications such as satellite communications, commercial radar system, 5G to electronic warfare, and defense radar systems and test equipment.

, Microchip extended its gallium nitride (GaN) radio frequency (RF) power device portfolio by launching monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and discrete transistors, which provides high performance in applications such as satellite communications, commercial radar system, 5G to electronic warfare, and defense radar systems and test equipment. In November 2021 , Cobham Plc launched the industry's first single-stage DC-DC converter for satellite payloads. The device provides spacecraft designers with highly efficient power conversion modules, enabling software to define payloads and reprogrammable. In addition, the device also helps reduce weight, size, and power requirements in space applications.

, Cobham Plc launched the industry's first single-stage DC-DC converter for satellite payloads. The device provides spacecraft designers with highly efficient power conversion modules, enabling software to define payloads and reprogrammable. In addition, the device also helps reduce weight, size, and power requirements in space applications. In February 2022 , Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions partnered with Trident Systems to provide integrated advanced communications solutions and mission computing for air, space, land, and sea defense applications.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Amplified Design Solutions

BAE Systems

Cobham Plc

Curtiss-Wright

Data Device Corporation

Exxelia

GSI Technology, Inc.

Honeywell International

Infineon Technologies

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Micropac Industries

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments

Vorago Technologies

Xilinx, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market: Overview

1.1.1.1 LEO-Based Small Satellite Mission Scenario (Up to 500kg), 2022-2032

1.1.2 Current and Futuristic Trends

1.1.2.1 Single Board Computer for Space Missions

1.1.2.2 Associative Processing Unit (APU) Technology for Earth Observation Mission

1.1.2.3 Artificial Intelligence-Based ARM Quad-Core Processor

1.1.3 Key Certification Standards in Practice

1.1.4 Serial Production of Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components

1.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Technological Expansion in Electronic Components and Associated Devices for IoT Enabling Services

1.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) Components

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Evolution of Standardized Satellite and Subsystem Platform

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launch

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.4.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.3 Others

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rising Demand for Reconfigurable Satellite Payloads

2 Application

2.1 Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market (by Mass Class)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market (by Mass Class)

2.1.2 Satellite

2.1.2.1 Small Satellites (0-500Kg)

2.1.2.2 Medium Satellites (501-1,000Kg)

2.1.2.3 Large Satellites (1,001Kg and above)

3 Products

3.1 Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market (by Subsystem)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Payload

3.1.3 Electrical and Power Subsystem

3.1.4 Command and Data Handling System

3.1.5 Communication Subsystem

3.1.6 Thermal Control Subsystem

3.1.7 Attitude Determination and Control Subsystem

3.1.8 Propulsion Control Subsystem

3.1.9 Mechanism

3.1.10 Actuator

4 Region

4.1 Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market (by Region)

5 Market - Market Share Analysis & Company Profiles

5.1 Company Overview

5.1.1 Role of Analog Devices, Inc. in the Global Satellite Commercial-off-the-Shelf Components Market

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3 R&D Analysis

5.4 Analyst View

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

6.1 Growth Opportunities

6.1.1 Growth Opportunity: Serial Production of Satellites

6.1.1.1 Recommendations

6.1.2 Growth Opportunity: Need for Scalable Solutions

6.1.2.1 Recommendations

6.1.3 Growth Opportunity: Need for Relevant Production Capacity

6.1.3.1 Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

