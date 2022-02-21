Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market Report 2022, Featuring Kymeta, Hanwha Phasor, ThinKom Solutions, Inmarsat and SpaceX

Feb 21, 2022, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global satellite flat panel antenna market is estimated to reach $18.39 billion in 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.63% during the forecast period 2021-2031.
The major driving factor for the market's robustness is the increasing requirement of satellite-based connectivity services across different applications such as communication and navigation.
Market Report Coverage - Satellite Flat Panel Antenna
Market Segmentation
- End User: Automotive, Aviation, Defense and Government, Enterprise, Maritime, Oil and Gas, Space
- Type: Electronically Steered Antenna, Mechanically Steered Antenna, Hybrid
- Frequency: L and S Band (1 GHz - 4 GHz), C and X Band (4 GHz to 12 GHz), Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz)
Regional Segmentation
- North America: U.S., Canada
- Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
- Rest-of-the-World: Middle East and Africa, Latin America
Market Growth Drivers
- Move Toward High Speed 5G/6G Services
- Rapidly Decreasing Cost for Launching a Satellite
Market Challenges
- High Initial Investment Cost
- Stringent Government Regulations
Market Opportunities
- Demand for Internet Connectivity Worldwide
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What are the key strategies implemented by the players to sustain in the emerging global satellite flat panel antenna market?
- Which region is expected to lead the global satellite flat panel antenna market by 2031?
- What are the futuristic trends in the satellite flat panel antenna market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast period 2021-2031?
- What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities faced by the companies working in the global satellite flat panel antenna market?
- What are the major government initiatives that are increasing the demand for the satellite flat panel antenna?
- What is the current and future revenue scenario of the satellite flat panel antenna market?
- Which are the segments and applications that are expected to dominate the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Move Toward High Speed 5G/6G Services
1.2.1.2 Rapidly Decreasing Cost for Launching a Satellite
1.2.2 Business Challenge
1.2.2.1 High Initial Investment Cost
1.2.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Demand for Internet Connectivity Worldwide
1.2.4 Business Strategies
1.2.4.1 New Product Launches and Developments
1.2.4.2 Market Developments
1.2.5 Corporate Strategies
2 Application
2.1 Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by End User)
2.1.1 Market Overview
2.1.2 Demand Analysis of Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by End User)
2.1.2.1 Automotive
2.1.2.2 Aviation
2.1.2.3 Defense and Government
2.1.2.4 Enterprise
2.1.2.5 Maritime
2.1.2.6 Oil and Gas
2.1.2.7 Space
3 Product
3.1 Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by Type)
3.1.1 Market Overview
3.1.2 Demand Analysis for Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by Type)
3.1.2.1 Electronically Steered Antenna
3.1.2.2 Mechanically Steered Antenna
3.1.2.3 Hybrid
3.2 Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by Frequency)
3.2.1 Market Overview
3.2.2 Demand Analysis for Global Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market (by Frequency)
4 Region
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
- Kymeta Corporation
- Hanwha Phasor
- Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
- ThinKom Solutions, Inc.
- Inmarsat
- Intelsat
- Ball Corporation
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Isotropic Systems
- OneWeb
- SpaceX
- C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.
- ST Engineering iDirect, Inc.
