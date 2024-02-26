Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Industry Report 2024-2030 with Focus on Players Such as Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, Novelsat, ViaSat, and VT iDirect

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Ground Station Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to Reach $125.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Satellite Ground Station Equipment estimated at US$55.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$125.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. NOC Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$63.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vsat Equipment segment is estimated at 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Innovations and advancements by select players are shaping the landscape of satellite ground station equipment, with a diverse range of companies exhibiting strong, active, niche, or trivial market presence globally.

Satellite communication intricacies, from ground to space, highlight the significance of ground equipment in facilitating seamless satellite communication infrastructure. The global market outlook reflects key trends, drivers, and restraints influencing market trajectory, with analysis by component shedding light on critical aspects.

An introduction to satellite ground station equipment provides insights into its application markets and the obstacles and resolutions encountered in ground-based satellite station service and operations. Recent market activity and influencer market insights offer valuable perspectives for industry stakeholders navigating this dynamic landscape.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.5% CAGR



The Satellite Ground Station Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 10.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market Bustles with Dynamic Satellite Activity

Classification of Satellites

Increase in Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches, Driving Market Opportunities

Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this Decade End

Increased Emphasis on Enhancing National Security

Buzzing Dynamics Aiding Satellite Ground Station Equipment Market to Scale Impressive Heights

New Space Developments Disrupt the Satellite Ground Stations Sector

Automation as Prominent Trend in the Satellite Ground Station Arena

Ground Stations Utilize AI & ML to Enable Ground-Based Space Situational Awareness

AI Boasts Futuristic Advances for Space & Satellite Domains

Artificial Intelligence Finds Pivotal Role in Next Generation Satcom Ground Stations

Creating AI-Powered Solutions to Automate Ground Station Maintenance for Next-Generation Satcoms

Emerging Applications and Trends to Influence Satellite Communications

Market to Gain from Influx of High-Performance Antennas

Increasing Exploitation of S-Band Sets Perfect Ground for S-Band Antennas

Great Opportunities to Unlock Potential of ESAs in Replacing Parabolic Antennas, but Obstacles to Growth Remain

Technology Advancements Improve Performance and Functionality of Satellite Communications

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Ground Station Equipment

Advances Setting Pace for Earth Observation Programs

Additive Manufacturing for Creating Components & Equipment of GPS Satellites to Gain Traction

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

Focus on Military & Defense Ground Station Solutions

Innovations in Sensor Technology Paving Way for Commercialization of Space Technology

Accelerating Expansion of 5G to Drive Growth

Penetration of 5G & Networking

Market Challenges and Restraints

