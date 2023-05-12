Global Satellite Ground Station Market Report 2023: Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies Presents Opportunities

May 12, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Ground Station Market by Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile), function (Communication, Earth Observation, Space Research, Navigation), frequency, Orbit, End User (Defense, Government, Commercial), Solution and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Satellite Ground Station market is projected to grow from USD 61.5 Billion in 2023 to USD 115.4 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4 % during the forecast period.
Increased Deployment of satellites ground stations for serving Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS) users is driving the market.
The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on Orbit, the Low Earth Orbit segment of the Satellite Ground Station market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Ground stations most often employ the VHF (Very High Frequency) and UHF (Ultra High Frequency) bands for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit at heights of up to 2,000 KM above the Earth's surface. These bands provide fast data rates and are ideal for LEO satellite communication. They are, however, susceptible to interference from other sources, such as terrestrial radio transmissions.
The C-band segment is projected to dominate the Satellite Ground Station market by frequency
Based on Frequency, the C band segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Due to its ability to pass through clouds, rain, and vegetation, the C-band frequency is frequently employed in satellite communication and is therefore perfect for applications requiring dependable data transfer in inclement weather.
North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023
The Satellite Ground Station market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The US leads the market in North America with a large number of companies and startups operating in the industry. The country is also home to some of the world's leading Satellite Ground Station manufacturers and operators. The market is expected to expand owning to the demand for satellite -based services such as communications, remote sensing and navigation.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Demand for Satellite-Based Services
- Need for Earth Observation Imagery and Analytics
- Technological Advancements in Satellite Ground Stations
- Increased Use in Remote Sensing Applications
- Developments in Space Technologies
Restraints
- Absence of Unified Regulations and Government Policies
- Difficulty in Raising Funds for Satellite Ground Station Construction and Operation by Commercial Operators
Opportunities
- 5G and Networking
- Growth of Small Satellite Market
- Increased Government Investments in Space Agencies
Challenges
- Bandwidth Constraint
- Criticality of Electronic Information Security
- Issues Related to Telemetry, Tracking, and Command
- Rising Cost of Constructing and Operating Satellite Ground Stations
- Challenges Associated with Deployment of New Technologies in Satellite Ground Stations
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Equipment
7.2.1 Increased Operational Efficiency
7.2.2 Antenna Systems
7.2.2.1 High Demand for Satellite Communication Services
7.2.3 RF Systems
7.2.3.1 Preference for Advanced Manufacturing Techniques
7.2.3.2 Transmit RF Systems
7.2.3.3 Receiver RF Systems
7.2.4 Data Processing Units
7.2.4.1 Increased Efficiency of Data Processing
7.2.4.2 Mission Data Recoveries
7.2.4.3 Data User Interfaces
7.2.4.4 Station Control Centers
7.2.4.5 System Clocks
7.2.5 Telemetry, Tracking, and Command
7.2.5.1 Need for Effective Communication Between Satellites and Ground Stations
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Improved Ground Station Optimization
7.3.2 Satellite Ground Station Development Software
7.3.2.1 Assists in Optimizing Ground Station Operations
7.3.3 Satellite Ground Station Maintenance Software
7.3.3.1 Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities Help Reduce Downtime
7.4 Ground Station as a Service
7.4.1 Optimized Cost and Operational Efficacy
8 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Platform
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fixed
8.2.1 Need for Handling Data from Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Satellites
8.3 Portable
8.3.1 Effective Utilization in High-Speed Data Transfer and Remote Sensing
8.3.2 Hand-Held
8.3.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Security
8.3.3 Bag-Mounted
8.3.3.1 Used for Quick Data Transfer and Communication
8.4 Mobile
8.4.1 Easy Deployment and Enhanced Connectivity
8.4.2 Vehicle-Mounted
8.4.2.1 Used for Communication in Adverse Environment
8.4.2.2 Ground Vehicles
8.4.2.3 Ships
8.4.2.4 Aircraft
8.4.2.5 Unmanned Vehicles
8.4.3 Trailer-Mounted
8.4.3.1 Used for Broadcasting Events
9 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Function
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Navigation
9.2.1 High Demand for Mapping and Navigation Satellites
9.3 Earth Observation
9.3.1 Advancements in Geospatial Imagery Analytics with Introduction of Ai and Big Data Analytics
9.4 Communication
9.4.1 Development of 5G and New Hardware Systems
9.5 Space Research
9.5.1 Need for Low-Cost Satellites to Explore Earth and Conduct Space Research
9.6 Other Functions
10 Satellite Ground Station Market, by End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Defense
10.2.1 Wide-Scale Adoption for Monitoring Borders and Critical Infrastructure
10.2.2 Air Force
10.2.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Reconnaissance
10.2.3 Army
10.2.3.1 Used for Communication Between Military Units and Command Centers
10.2.4 Navy
10.2.4.1 Used for Communication Between Navy Ships and Command Centers
10.3 Government
10.3.1 Effective Usage in Weather Monitoring and Disaster Relief
10.3.2 Homeland Security
10.3.2.1 Used for Surveillance and Reconnaissance Operations
10.3.2.2 Law Enforcement
10.3.2.3 Special Task Forces
10.3.3 Research Centers
10.3.3.1 Facilitates Data Transfer and Communication for Research Purposes
10.4 Commercial
10.4.1 Lucrative Opportunities for Commercial Earth Observation and Communication Satcom Users
11 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Frequency
11.1 Introduction
11.2 X-Band
11.2.1 Used to Provide High-Throughput Communication from Spacecraft to Ground Stations
11.3 C-Band
11.3.1 Used for Navigation Purposes
11.4 S-Band
11.4.1 Used for Space Operations
11.5 K-Band
11.5.1 Used for Border Surveillance & Scientific Operations
11.6 Uhf/Vhf/Hf-Band
11.6.1 Used for Small Satellite Communication
11.7 Other Frequency Bands
12 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Orbit
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Low Earth Orbit (Leo)
12.2.1 Extensive Deployment in Communications Satellites
12.3 Medium Earth Orbit (Meo)
12.3.1 Increased Number of Satellite Navigation Systems
12.4 Geostationary Earth Orbit (Geo)
12.4.1 Used to Enhance Connectivity
13 Satellite Ground Station Market, by Region
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Se
- Amazon (Aws)
- Aselsan A.S.
- Bae Systems plc
- Ball Corporation
- Cobham plc
- Dhruva Space Private Limited
- Eca Group
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Elecnor Group
- Elevate Antenna Solutions
- Gauss Srl
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Kongsberg Gruppen Asa
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation (Azure)
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- Saab Ab
- Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Spacex)
- Teledyne Technologies Inc.
- Terma Group
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
