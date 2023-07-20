Global Satellite Ground Station Market Size Forecasted USD 191.65 Billion Cumulated Value From 2023 to 2032, at 13.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Satellite Ground Station Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile); By Function; By Frequency; By Orbit; By End User; By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global satellite ground station market size/share was valued at USD 54.88 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 191.65 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period."

What is Satellite Ground Station? How Big is Satellite Ground Station Market Size?

Overview

Satellite ground stations (SGS) are mainly designed for collecting and streaming real-time communication with the orbiting satellite for various users and applications. The team at these earth stations or Hub stations sends radio signals to the satellite and gets data transmissions from the satellite. Centers like national weather centers such as the Bureau of Meteorology or research centers like CSIRO collects weather and other data through ground stations to provide customers and the public.

Satellite ground stations comprise components including a feed horn, receiver, reception antenna, and waveguide. These stations can also be secured using a 'radome,' the domain used to cover the antenna. Ground stations are crucial for various applications, including telecommunications, scientific research, remote sensing, weather forecasting, and military operations. Thus, the rising demand for satellite communications from these sectors is driving the satellite ground station market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Technological advances: Ground stations are adopting various latest technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, internet of Things (IoT) to incorporate automation, high-speed data handling capabilities, and advanced signal processing, which empowers effective and reliable satellite communication, even during difficult mission plots. These factors fuel the satellite ground station market growth.

Ground stations are adopting various latest technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, internet of Things (IoT) to incorporate automation, high-speed data handling capabilities, and advanced signal processing, which empowers effective and reliable satellite communication, even during difficult mission plots. These factors fuel the satellite ground station market growth. Enabling satellite-based services: Ground stations are essential in assisting satellite-based services such as internet connectivity, navigation systems, television broadcasting, and Earth observation across various applications such as telecommunications, weather forecasting, scientific research, remote sensing, and military operations.

Ground stations are essential in assisting satellite-based services such as internet connectivity, navigation systems, television broadcasting, and Earth observation across various applications such as telecommunications, weather forecasting, scientific research, remote sensing, and military operations. Government support and investments: Increasing government support and rising investments in space technology are augmenting the launch of satellites into space, thereby boosting the satellite ground station market sales.

Increasing government support and rising investments in space technology are augmenting the launch of satellites into space, thereby boosting the satellite ground station market sales. Small satellites increase: The developments in space technology are creating the requirement for powerful and efficient ground station infrastructure, and data transfer to facilitate communication is boosting the satellite ground station market demand.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

A joint effort between satellite operators and technology providers: The collaboration efforts between satellite operators and technology providers are leading to developments in satellite capabilities and services. For example, Intelsat, a leading satellite operator, has ordered a Mission Extension Pod (MEP) from Northrop Grumman's Space Logistics. This MEP will extend the operational lifespan of an Intelsat satellite, ensuring uninterrupted services for numerous customers.

The collaboration efforts between satellite operators and technology providers are leading to developments in satellite capabilities and services. For example, Intelsat, a leading satellite operator, has ordered a Mission Extension Pod (MEP) from Northrop Grumman's Space Logistics. This MEP will extend the operational lifespan of an Intelsat satellite, ensuring uninterrupted services for numerous customers. Broad area and high capacity: Fixed ground stations usually include large antennas and advanced equipment that covers a broad area and handles high data capacity, as well as support numerous satellite networks and assist significant data transmissions. These qualities increase its demand across various applications such as broadcasting, data-intensive operations, and global communication networks. Its ability to provide broad area and high capacity propels the adoption of fixed-ground stations, driving the satellite ground station market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Communication segment held the highest satellite ground station market share in 2022

By function, communication category dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising demand for global communication and connectivity. This component is essential for addressing this demand by enabling long-distance voice, data, and video transmission. Satellite ground stations serve smooth global communication by acting as a mediator between satellites and ground-based networks.

C-Band segment is predicted to register the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on frequency satellite ground station market segmentation, the C-Band category is likely to witness major revenue share throughout the predicted period. C-Band frequencies provide huge coverage and high reliability for satellite communication. They establish a balance between atmospheric signal attenuation and the capacity to pass through obstructions like rain, foliage, and buildings. Due to this, C-Band is appropriate for long-distance communication and assures reliable performance in a variety of weather conditions.

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the study period

In terms of orbit, the Geostationary Earth Orbit category is progressing in the coming years. GEO satellites enable high-capacity communication channels as they are operated at high altitudes and have large surfaces. They are suitable for applications that need vigorous and reliable connectivity, like broadband internet services and television broadcasting, enabling a significant bandwidth for data transmission.

Commercial segment is anticipated to show significant growth during foreseen period

By end-use, commercial is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the satellite ground station market as there is high demand for satellite ground services such as communication, broadcasting, remote sensing, navigation, and earth observation across the commercial sector. Commercial organizations extensively depend on satellite communication and data transmission, including telecommunications firms, media and entertainment corporations, internet service providers, and geospatial data firms.

Satellite Ground Station Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 191.65 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 62.09 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Platform, By Function, By Frequency, By Orbit, By End User, By Solution, By Region

Geographic Overview

APAC is projected to dominate the market throughout the study period

Based on geography, satellite ground station market in APAC is likely to capture a major growth during the forecast period due to the rising space exploration and satellite deployment activities. ISRO's LVM3 launch vehicle sent 36 satellites from the OneWeb Group C for a 450 km circular orbit with an inclination of 87.4 degrees in its 6th successful launch. This indicates execution of NSIL's contract to launch 72 OneWeb satellites into low Earth orbit. Through increased satellite deployment, market competition and opportunity, technological advancements, expansion of ground station infrastructure, and regional space programs this is boosting the market growth.

Moreover, North America is anticipated to show a major market share. This growth can be attributed to the rising collaborations and partnerships among international space agencies and companies. The potential for the region to generate income in the satellite ground station industry is further enhanced by international cooperation and partnerships. The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) is now distributing educational, musical, and artistic programs over the whole continent of the United States because of Intelsat.

Browse the Detail Report "Satellite Ground Station Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Fixed, Portable, Mobile); By Function; By Frequency; By Orbit; By End User; By Solution; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/satellite-ground-station-market

Recent Developments

In May 2023 , Collins Aerospace, a business division of Raytheon Technologies, introduced its initiative to provide unlimited data services to customers of Vista, a prominent private aviation group.

, Collins Aerospace, a business division of Raytheon Technologies, introduced its initiative to provide unlimited data services to customers of Vista, a prominent private aviation group. In April 2023 , Intelsat, a global operator of integrated satellite & terrestrial networks unveiled Intelsat 40e (IS-40e), a geo-synchronous satellite designed to deliver high-capacity services over the region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the satellite ground station market report based on platform, function, frequency, orbit, end user, solution and region:

By Platform Outlook

Fixed

Portable

Mobile

By Function Outlook

Communication

Earth Observation

Space Research

Navigation

Others

By Frequency Outlook

K-Band

S-Band

C-Band

X-Band

HF/VHF/UHF-Band

Others

By Orbit Outlook

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO)

By End User Outlook

Commercial

Government

Defense

By Solution Outlook

Equipment

Software

Ground Station as a Service (GSaaS)

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

