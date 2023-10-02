Global Satellite Interoperability Industry Research Report 2023: Advanced Technological Synergies, Enhanced Connectivity, and Regulatory Policy Development to Drive Industry Convergence

02 Oct, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Interoperability Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service explores the satellite interoperability domain, analyzing its potential to redefine satellite communication paradigms.
This market research report delves into the critical aspects of satellite interoperability, exploring emerging areas such as edge computing, cloud-based virtualization, and ground-segment-as-a-service (GSaaS). It sheds light on key technologies like wideband Ka-band receivers, cognitive networks, flexible modem interfaces, and software-defined modems, illustrating their transformative potential in reshaping the satellite industry.
As the satellite landscape evolves, the demand for seamless data exchange between satellite systems continues to grow. Traditional proprietary systems are being challenged, leading to a focus on adaptable interfaces. Additionally, the roles of edge computing, cloud-based virtualization, and GSaaS are expected to drive significant shifts in business models within the industry.
This report delves into the strategic imperatives and technological determinants crucial for satellite interoperability, including the Digital Intermediate Frequency Interoperability (DIFI) Consortium, radio frequency (RF), optical inter-satellite links (OISL), and regulatory dynamics.
It addresses challenges and innovations, examining how technology applications foster interoperability and identify constraints, limitations, and specifications. Stakeholders can utilize this report's detailed roadmap to recognize benchmarks, operational hurdles, and collaborative opportunities in positioning themselves at the forefront of the evolving space ecosystem.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Satellite Interoperability
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite and Telecom Industry Convergence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Equitable Space Access
- Growth Opportunity 3: Edge Computing
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Satellite Interoperability - Inter-satellite and Multi-satellite Links
- Satellite Interoperability - Consultative Committee for Space Data Systems (CCSDS) Architecture
- Existing Satellite Constellations with Inter-satellite Links
- Satellite Interoperability - Terrestrial Downlink
- Existing GNSS Satellite Constellations Signal Characteristics
- Satellite Interoperability - DIFI Consortium
- Satellite Interoperability - DIFI Consortium Members
- Satellite Interoperability - Link 22 and M-Code
- Technology Applications to Support Interoperability
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraints Analysis
Appendices
- Introduction to Satellite Communication
- Satellite Communication Architecture
- Frequency Band Classification
- Satellite Communication Waveforms and Modulation
- Satellite Communication Multiplexers and Multiple Access Techniques
- Satellite Communication Protocols
