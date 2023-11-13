Global Satellite IoT Communications Market Report 2023: Satellite IoT Subscribers to Reach 23.9 Million in 2027 - Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Satellite IoT Communications Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the satellite IoT connectivity market, examining a comprehensive list of 44 satellite IoT operators, encompassing established providers and emerging LEO smallsat constellations.

The global satellite IoT communications sector is experiencing steady growth, with the worldwide satellite IoT subscriber base exceeding 4.5 million in 2022. Forecasts indicate a robust upward trajectory, with the number of satellite IoT subscribers projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6 percent, ultimately reaching 23.9 million units by 2027. Stay well-informed regarding the latest developments and trends in the satellite IoT landscape.

It's worth noting that merely 10 percent of the Earth's surface currently enjoys access to terrestrial connectivity services, highlighting the vast potential for satellite-based IoT communications.

Satellite connectivity serves as a valuable complement to terrestrial networks, particularly in remote areas. This technology proves particularly advantageous for various applications, such as agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction, and government operations.

Notably, the IoT connectivity market has attracted the interest of both established satellite operators and over two dozen emerging initiatives. 

Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar are the largest satellite IoT network operators today

Iridium grew its subscriber base by 20 percent in the last year and reached the number one spot serving 1.5 million subscribers. Originally a dedicated satellite operator, Orbcomm has transitioned into an end-to-end solution provider, delivering services on its own satellite network as well as being a reseller partner of Inmarsat and others.

At the end of Q4-2022, the company had 1.1 million satellite IoT subscribers on its own and Inmarsat's networks. At the same time, Globalstar reached 0.44 million subscribers. Other players with connections in the tens of thousands include for instance Myriota in Australia, Kineis in France and Thuraya in the UAE. In addition to the incumbent satellite operators, a number of new initiatives have appeared on the market recently.

Examples of some high-profile projects are Astrocast, AST SpaceMobile, CASC/CASIC, E-Space, Fleet Space Technologies, Hubble Network, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Myriota, Omnispace, Skylo, Swarm Technologies (SpaceX) and Totum. Many of these are based on low-earth orbit nano satellite concepts.

While some rely on proprietary satellite connectivity technologies to support IoT devices, several are starting to leverage terrestrial wireless IoT connectivity technologies including OQ Technology, AST SpaceMobile, Omnispace, Sateliot, Galaxy Space, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Skylo and Starlink (3GPP 4G/5G); EchoStar Mobile, Fossa Systems, Lacuna Space, Innova Space and Eutelsat (LoRaWAN); and Hubble Network (Bluetooth).

Collaborations between satellite operators and mobile operators that explore new hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity opportunities will become common in the next years and recent examples include Telefonica & Sateliot, Deutsche Telekom & Intelsat/Skylo and Soracom & Astrocast,

Highlights from the report:

  • 360-degree overview of the satellite IoT communications ecosystem.
  • Reviews of the strategies of 44 satellite IoT operators.
  • Perspectives on the impact of the new LEO nano satellite constellations.
  • Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
  • Reviews of operator market shares and competitive dynamics.
  • Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2027.

This report answers the following questions:

  • Which IoT applications are most relevant for satellite connectivity?
  • What are the latest developments in the satellite IoT communications market?
  • How will the emerging LEO nanosatellite constellations affect the market?
  • What are the market shares for the leading satellite IoT operators?
  • What are the regional developments in North America, Europe, China and ROW?
  • How is the competitive landscape of satellite IoT operators evolving?
  • How will the global satellite IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Satellite Networks for the Internet of Things

  • Introduction to satellite IoT technologies
  • Satellite IoT constellations
  • Satellite orbit types
  • Space junk challenges
  • Frequency bands
  • Latency
  • Coverage and capacity
  • Investments and M&As in the satellite IoT industry
  • Use cases for satellite IoT
  • Business models and project strategies
  • Launch services
  • Satellite design and manufacturing
  • Satellite IoT modules and terminals

Market Forecasts and Trends

  • Market analysis
  • The incumbent satellite IoT operators
  • The new space race boosted by numerous new LEO constellations
  • Hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity initiatives on the rise
  • Satellite IoT subscriber forecasts
  • Satellite operator market shares
  • Regional trends
  • Europe
  • North America
  • China
  • Rest of World
  • Future industry trends

Company Profiles and Strategies

European satellite operators

  • Astrocast
  • EchoStar Mobile
  • Eutelsat
  • Fossa Systems
  • Hiber
  • Inmarsat
  • Kineis
  • Lacuna Space
  • OneWeb
  • OQ Technology
  • Sateliot

North American satellite operators

  • Amazon
  • AST SpaceMobile
  • Boeing
  • eSAT Global
  • E-Space
  • Globalstar
  • Hubble Network
  • Ingenu
  • Iridium
  • Kepler Communications
  • Ligado Networks
  • Lynk
  • Omnispace
  • Orbcomm
  • Skylo
  • Starlink (SpaceX)
  • Swarm Technologies
  • Telesat
  • Totum

Chinese satellite operators

  • CASC and CASIC
  • Commsat
  • Galaxy Space
  • Geely
  • Guodian Tech
  • Head Aerospace
  • Linksure

Rest of World satellite operators

  • Fleet Space Technologies
  • hiSky
  • Innova Space
  • Myriota
  • Roscosmos
  • Sky and Space Company
  • Thuraya

