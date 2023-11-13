Global Satellite IoT Communications Market Report 2023: Satellite IoT Subscribers to Reach 23.9 Million in 2027 - Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Satellite IoT Communications Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the satellite IoT connectivity market, examining a comprehensive list of 44 satellite IoT operators, encompassing established providers and emerging LEO smallsat constellations.

The global satellite IoT communications sector is experiencing steady growth, with the worldwide satellite IoT subscriber base exceeding 4.5 million in 2022. Forecasts indicate a robust upward trajectory, with the number of satellite IoT subscribers projected to surge at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6 percent, ultimately reaching 23.9 million units by 2027. Stay well-informed regarding the latest developments and trends in the satellite IoT landscape.

Satellite connectivity serves as a valuable complement to terrestrial networks, particularly in remote areas. This technology proves particularly advantageous for various applications, such as agriculture, asset tracking, maritime and intermodal transportation, oil and gas industry exploration, utilities, construction, and government operations.

Notably, the IoT connectivity market has attracted the interest of both established satellite operators and over two dozen emerging initiatives.

Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar are the largest satellite IoT network operators today

Iridium grew its subscriber base by 20 percent in the last year and reached the number one spot serving 1.5 million subscribers. Originally a dedicated satellite operator, Orbcomm has transitioned into an end-to-end solution provider, delivering services on its own satellite network as well as being a reseller partner of Inmarsat and others.

At the end of Q4-2022, the company had 1.1 million satellite IoT subscribers on its own and Inmarsat's networks. At the same time, Globalstar reached 0.44 million subscribers. Other players with connections in the tens of thousands include for instance Myriota in Australia, Kineis in France and Thuraya in the UAE. In addition to the incumbent satellite operators, a number of new initiatives have appeared on the market recently.

Examples of some high-profile projects are Astrocast, AST SpaceMobile, CASC/CASIC, E-Space, Fleet Space Technologies, Hubble Network, Kepler Communications, Kineis, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Myriota, Omnispace, Skylo, Swarm Technologies (SpaceX) and Totum. Many of these are based on low-earth orbit nano satellite concepts.

While some rely on proprietary satellite connectivity technologies to support IoT devices, several are starting to leverage terrestrial wireless IoT connectivity technologies including OQ Technology, AST SpaceMobile, Omnispace, Sateliot, Galaxy Space, Ligado Networks, Lynk, Skylo and Starlink (3GPP 4G/5G); EchoStar Mobile, Fossa Systems, Lacuna Space, Innova Space and Eutelsat (LoRaWAN); and Hubble Network (Bluetooth).

Collaborations between satellite operators and mobile operators that explore new hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity opportunities will become common in the next years and recent examples include Telefonica & Sateliot, Deutsche Telekom & Intelsat/Skylo and Soracom & Astrocast,

Highlights from the report:

360-degree overview of the satellite IoT communications ecosystem.

Reviews of the strategies of 44 satellite IoT operators.

Perspectives on the impact of the new LEO nano satellite constellations.

Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.

Reviews of operator market shares and competitive dynamics.

Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2027.

This report answers the following questions:

Which IoT applications are most relevant for satellite connectivity?

What are the latest developments in the satellite IoT communications market?

How will the emerging LEO nanosatellite constellations affect the market?

What are the market shares for the leading satellite IoT operators?

What are the regional developments in North America , Europe , China and ROW?

, , and ROW? How is the competitive landscape of satellite IoT operators evolving?

How will the global satellite IoT market evolve over the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:

Satellite Networks for the Internet of Things

Introduction to satellite IoT technologies

Satellite IoT constellations

Satellite orbit types

Space junk challenges

Frequency bands

Latency

Coverage and capacity

Investments and M&As in the satellite IoT industry

Use cases for satellite IoT

Business models and project strategies

Launch services

Satellite design and manufacturing

Satellite IoT modules and terminals

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis

The incumbent satellite IoT operators

The new space race boosted by numerous new LEO constellations

Hybrid satellite-terrestrial connectivity initiatives on the rise

Satellite IoT subscriber forecasts

Satellite operator market shares

Regional trends

Europe

North America

China

Rest of World

Future industry trends

Company Profiles and Strategies

European satellite operators

Astrocast

EchoStar Mobile

Eutelsat

Fossa Systems

Hiber

Inmarsat

Kineis

Lacuna Space

OneWeb

OQ Technology

Sateliot

North American satellite operators

Amazon

AST SpaceMobile

Boeing

eSAT Global

E-Space

Globalstar

Hubble Network

Ingenu

Iridium

Kepler Communications

Ligado Networks

Lynk

Omnispace

Orbcomm

Skylo

Starlink (SpaceX)

Swarm Technologies

Telesat

Totum

Chinese satellite operators

CASC and CASIC

Commsat

Galaxy Space

Geely

Guodian Tech

Head Aerospace

Linksure

Rest of World satellite operators

Fleet Space Technologies

hiSky

Innova Space

Myriota

Roscosmos

Sky and Space Company

Thuraya

