Global Satellite Launch Services Market Report 2021: Growth Pipeline, which is Enabled by Recurring Demand from Satellite Constellations is Driving Growth Opportunities for Dedicated Launch Services

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Satellite Launch Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite launch services market witnessed a 2.98 times increase in terms of number of satellites launched in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Another shift that can be observed is the increase in the number of small satellites being launched. Multiple satellite operators with a history of launch in 2019 have launched satellites in orbit. Satellite constellations such as Starlink have launched 1,700+ satellites in orbit and have started services in some countries.

Similarly, OneWeb launched more than 200 satellites until H1 2021, indicating the accelerated rate of deployment. In addition, multiple new application satellite operators are entering the market, further expanding the need for satellite launches and increasing the total demand for satellite launch services. A significant portion of the demand continues to come from operations such as communication and earth observation, but the demand from IoT/M2M constellations is also rising.



Owing to the growing market opportunity for launch services, the number of launch service providers has increased. Most of these providers are in the development stage.

The intensifying competition will increase the opportunity for satellite operators to choose launch service providers based on mission requirements, launch slot availability, reliability, and price.

Dedicated launch service providers will help small satellite operators to become operational and offer shorter lead times for launch, without compromising on mission requirements such as the launch of constellations in mid-latitudes.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

Which mass classes are attractive for launch service providers?

What is the opportunity in terms of units (number of satellites), Kg (payload), and revenue?

What is the market opportunity across user segments such as military, commercial, civil government, nonprofit organizations, and universities?

What opportunities are available for satellite launch services across applications such as communication, earth observation, and technology?

What is the market opportunity by different scenarios and by regions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Satellite Launch Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Satellite Launch Services

Satellite Launch Services Market - Scope of Analysis

Satellite Launch Services Market - Demand Segmentation

Satellite Launch Services Market - Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Total Demand Forecast (Units) by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

Unit Demand Forecast by Certainty Scenarios, Satellite Launch Services Market

Unit Demand Forecast by Certainty Scenario Analysis, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Unit Demand by User Segment Forecast Analysis, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Unit Demand Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Unit Demand Forecast Analysis by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Unit Demand Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Unit Demand Forecast Analysis by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Total Demand Forecast (Kg) by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

Payload Forecast by Certainty Scenarios, Satellite Launch Services Market

Payload Forecast Analysis, Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Payload Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Payload Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Payload Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Payload Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Payload Forecast Analysis by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Payload Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Payload Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Payload Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Payload Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Payload Forecast Analysis by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Payload Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Payload Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Payload Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Payload Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Payload Forecast Analysis by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Payload Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Payload Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Payload Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Payload Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Payload Forecast Analysis by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Total Demand Forecast ($ Million) by Scenarios, User Segments, Region, Mass Classes, and Application

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast by Certainty Scenarios, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Revenue Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Revenue Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Revenue Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Revenue Forecast by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by User Segment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application, Satellite Launch Services Market

Conservative Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Reference Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Optimistic Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

F&S Scenario - Revenue Forecast by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Mass Class, Satellite Launch Services Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Satellite Launch Services Market

Competitive Environment, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Share, Satellite Launch Services Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Satellite Launch Services Market

6. Growth Opportunity Universe, Satellite Launch Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Dedicated Launch Services for the Launch of Small Satellites

Growth Opportunity 2 - Satellite Constellations and Serial Production of Satellites Driving Demand for Launch Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Government Investments and New Spaceport Business Models to Enable Launch Services

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Starlink

OneWeb

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p62m3o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets