Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is Expected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Satellite Launch Vehicle Market is accounted for $2.0 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

Some of the key players profiled in the Satellite Launch Vehicle market include Bristol Spaceplanes, Kelly Space & Technology, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ARCA Space, E Prime Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Blue Origin, Eurockot Launch Service, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, Boeing Space and Communications, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Scaled Composites LLC.

Growing remote sensing applications is one of the major factor fuelling market growth. However, regulatory norms restricting the knowledge and resources sharing of technologies related to the launch owing to mission-critical applications are restricting the market growth.

Satellites are launched into earth's orbits via launch vehicles. Launch Vehicles are used to carry spacecraft to space. The launch system consists of the launch pad, the launch vehicle, and other infrastructure. Launch vehicles are classified based on the amount of mass carried into the orbit and the number of stages. They use boosters to supply early thrust and reduce the mass of further stages, thus allowing for larger payloads to be carried into the orbit.

Based on Orbits, GEO orbit segment accounted for steady growth in satellite launch vehicle market owing to the growing deployment of small size communication satellites. The geostationary orbit is an area in space which allows a satellite to remain in orbit over a single point of the earth's surface.

By Geography, Asia Pacific satellite launch vehicle market share will witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to rising focus on interplanetary missions and a high number of follow-on missions scheduled.

Orbits Covered:

Sun-Synchronous Orbit (SSO)

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO)

Number of Payloads Covered:

Primary Only

6 to 10

2 to 5

Launch Activity Covered:

Non-Commercial

Commercial

Applications Covered:

Research & Development

Navigation

Communication

Scientific

Meteorology

Earth Observation

Remote Sensing

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

