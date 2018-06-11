Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications in US$ Million and Thousand Units.
Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors: Freight, Transportation, Military, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- General Electric Company
- Geotab, Inc.
- Globalstar, Inc.
- Honeywell International
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Inmarsat plc
SATELLITE MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATIONS MCP-6084 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview
M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity
Satellite M2M Communication - Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications
Satellite M2M Communication Market - Where do Opportunities Lie?
Satellite M2M Services - Turning into a Lucrative Recurrent Revenue Stream for Satellite Network Operators
Widespread Proliferation of Satellite-Enabled Devices Steers Market Momentum
L-Band Connections Dominates the Global Satellite M2M Market
Table 1: Global Satellite M2M Communication Services Market by Frequency Band (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connections for L-Band, Ku-Band and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
US & Europe: Prime Revenue Contributors
Table 2: US & Europe Collectively Account for Nearly 2/3rd Share of the World Satellite M2M Communication Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe & Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Table 3: Global Satellite M2M Communication Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth
Table 4: Global Satellite Services Market by Service Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Services, Fixed Services, Mobile Voice & Data Services, and Remote Sensing Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Satellite Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Satellite Ground Equipment, Satellite Launch, Satellite Manufacturing and Satellite Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near - Term
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
American Companies Dominate the Market
M&A Emerges as a Robust Tool to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the Satellite Communication Market (2015-2017)
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications
Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction
Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications
RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems
Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services
Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment
Table 7: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in the Radars Market: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Land Transportation and Air & Maritime Freight Applications
Table 8: Global Satellite M2M Communications Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of In-Service Units for Military, Land Transport, Air & Maritime Freight, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation
Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics
Table 9: World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Region/Country (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response
Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market
Table 10: Greater Focus on Urban Goods Mobility to Benefit Demand for Satellite M2M Communication Against the Backdrop of Rising Spending in Logistics: World Spending on Logistics (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Production of Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Trailers & Buses): Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '000 Units for Years 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry
Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization
Satellite M2M Makes Fuel Level Monitoring in Tanks in Remote Mining Operations Easier
Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementations & Faster RoI Realization to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services
Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors
New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth
Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M
Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M
Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth
Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M
Market Challenges
Tough Competition from Cellular & Wireless M2M Networks
Lack of Interoperable Equipment
High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth
Lack of Awareness Hampers Adoption of Satellite Services
Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities
3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
A Brief Overview
Satellite Industry Analysis
Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
Short-Term Market Opportunities
Key Drivers and Restraints in the Global Satellite Industry
Opportunities in Ka-Band Services
Role of ITU in the Satellite Industry
Satellite Industry Defies Recession
Mobile Satellite Services Market: An Insight
Military and Government: Key Customers of Mobile Satellite Communications
Regulatory Environment
Long Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) Regulations
ITU Initiatives
4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION - AN INTRODUCTION
Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition
Key Components of M2M Communication System
Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets
Communications Network
Back-Office Applications or Users
Applications of M2M Communication Technology
Select Applications of M2M Communications
Wireless M2M Systems
Benefits of Using Wireless M2M Systems
5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION
Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction
End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems
End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems
Commercial Transportation
Heavy Equipment
Fixed Asset Monitoring
Marine Vessels
Government and Internal Security
Consumer Transportation
Satellite Telephones: An Application of Satellite M2M Technology
6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS
Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite
Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal
Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar™ M2M/IoT Satellite Device
ORBCOMM, Pole Star and Weatherdock Develop Hali Vessel Tracking Solution
Inmarsat Releases Firmware Update for IsatPhone 2 & IsatPhone Pro Handsets
Thuraya Telecommunications Launches Thuraya IP M2M Service
Cobham SATCOM Unveils New M2M Communication Terminal
Rock Seven Introduces RockBLOCK Mk2
Airbus Defence and Space Launches Proximity M2M Management Solution
M2M Connectivity Introduces Packaged Satellite Modems of SkyWave
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive
Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics
Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program
Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring
ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)
SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner
AT&T Acquires Straight Path Communications
Globalstar to Partner with Inmarsat
ORBCOMM Acquires inthinc
SkyBitz Partners with Velociti
Thuraya Telecommunications Opens Office in the US
Omnitracs Snaps Up Shaw Tracking
Kepler Communications Partners with Iristel
Globalstar Teams Up with IPmotion to Establish Globalstar Japan
Eutelsat and ViaSat Launch Satellite Broadband JV in Europe
Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with ELSE
ORBCOMM Snaps Up Blue Tree Systems
ORBCOMM and Beijing MCN Team Up to Deliver IsatData M2M Services in China
Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with Indosat Ooredoo
Thuraya Telecommunications Partners with Gulfsat
Caterpillar Oil & Gas Acquires M2M Data Corporation
Appareo and Iridium Collaborate to Deliver Global Connectivity to Farm Equipment
Robustel Signs Distribution Partnership with M2M Connectivity
Thuraya Collaborates with ViaSat to Launch M2M Service
OHB SE Forms New IoT and M2M Focused Subsidiary in Austria
ORBCOMM Acquires SkyWave
SpaceWorks Enterprises Forms New Subsidiary
ORBCOMM Acquires Wam Technologies
Intelsat Inks Agreement with Kymeta to Design Satellite Antenna Solutions
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
General Electric Company (USA)
Geotab, Inc. (Canada)
Globalstar, Inc. (USA)
Honeywell International (USA)
Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)
Lat-Lon LLC (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
M2M Data Corporation (USA)
Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)
PeopleNet Communications (USA)
Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)
SkyBitz (USA)
Telefónica UK Limited (UK)
Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
ViaSat Inc. (USA)
Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Value Analytics
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Hardware Market Analyzed with Annual Hardware Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Hardware Market Analyzed with Annual Hardware Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Analyzed with Installed Base in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Analyzed with Installed Base in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The Prime Market for Satellite M2M Communication Services
Table 22: US Constitutes the Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Satellite M2M Communication Seeks Role in the Thriving Fleet Telematics Domain
Robust Opportunities in Military Sector
Progression in Wireless/Cellular M2M Remains a Major Concern
Product/Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 23: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: US Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years
Regulations Governing M2M Market
Satellite M2M Aims to Make Inroads into Telematics Domain
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Germany
UK
Product/Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 25: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: European Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
The Rapidly Growing Market for Satellite M2M Services
Potential Opportunities Prevail in the Transportation Sector
Table 27: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Country (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Heavy Equipment Market Drives Demand for M2M
Vendors Face Competition from Cellular M2M Networks
China Evolves into a Core Market
Strategic Corporate Developments
B.Market Analytics
Table 28: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 30: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to- Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Latin American Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Prospects Remain Optimistic
Canada
Middle East & Africa
Product/Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to- Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67) The United States (32) Canada (4) Japan (3) Europe (23) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)
