Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications in US$ Million and Thousand Units.



Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Sectors: Freight, Transportation, Military, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- General Electric Company

- Geotab, Inc.

- Globalstar, Inc.

- Honeywell International

- Hughes Network Systems LLC

- Inmarsat plc



SATELLITE MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATIONS MCP-6084 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: A Rudimentary Overview

M2M Communication Turn into a Huge Market Opportunity

Satellite M2M Communication - Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications

Satellite M2M Communication Market - Where do Opportunities Lie?

Satellite M2M Services - Turning into a Lucrative Recurrent Revenue Stream for Satellite Network Operators

Widespread Proliferation of Satellite-Enabled Devices Steers Market Momentum

L-Band Connections Dominates the Global Satellite M2M Market

Table 1: Global Satellite M2M Communication Services Market by Frequency Band (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connections for L-Band, Ku-Band and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US & Europe: Prime Revenue Contributors

Table 2: US & Europe Collectively Account for Nearly 2/3rd Share of the World Satellite M2M Communication Market - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Europe & Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Table 3: Global Satellite M2M Communication Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Table 4: Global Satellite Services Market by Service Type (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Consumer Services, Fixed Services, Mobile Voice & Data Services, and Remote Sensing Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Satellite Market by Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Satellite Ground Equipment, Satellite Launch, Satellite Manufacturing and Satellite Services (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Demand in the Near - Term

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

American Companies Dominate the Market

M&A Emerges as a Robust Tool to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the Satellite Communication Market (2015-2017)



2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Remote Asset Tracking, Monitoring, & Control: Made Easy through Satellite M2M Communications

Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction

Remote Monitoring & Management of SCADA Systems Fuels Development of SCADA-HMI Applications

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Military Sector: Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services

Upward Trajectory in Defense Spending Creates Conducive Environment

Table 7: Ever-Present Threat to Public Liberty & the Resulting Increase in Defense Spending for Peace as well as War to Indirectly Spur Growth in the Radars Market: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Land Transportation and Air & Maritime Freight Applications

Table 8: Global Satellite M2M Communications Market by End-Use Segment (2017): Percentage Breakdown of In-Service Units for Military, Land Transport, Air & Maritime Freight, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation

Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics

Table 9: World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Region/Country (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Table 10: Greater Focus on Urban Goods Mobility to Benefit Demand for Satellite M2M Communication Against the Backdrop of Rising Spending in Logistics: World Spending on Logistics (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World Production of Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Trailers & Buses): Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in '000 Units for Years 2018E & 2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry

Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization

Satellite M2M Makes Fuel Level Monitoring in Tanks in Remote Mining Operations Easier

Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementations & Faster RoI Realization to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services

Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors

New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M

Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M

Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth

Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M

Market Challenges

Tough Competition from Cellular & Wireless M2M Networks

Lack of Interoperable Equipment

High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth

Lack of Awareness Hampers Adoption of Satellite Services

Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities



3. A PEEK INTO SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

A Brief Overview

Satellite Industry Analysis

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

Short-Term Market Opportunities

Key Drivers and Restraints in the Global Satellite Industry

Opportunities in Ka-Band Services

Role of ITU in the Satellite Industry

Satellite Industry Defies Recession

Mobile Satellite Services Market: An Insight

Military and Government: Key Customers of Mobile Satellite Communications

Regulatory Environment

Long Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) Regulations

ITU Initiatives



4. MACHINE-TO-MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION - AN INTRODUCTION

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Definition

Key Components of M2M Communication System

Trackable Mobile or Fixed Assets

Communications Network

Back-Office Applications or Users

Applications of M2M Communication Technology

Select Applications of M2M Communications

Wireless M2M Systems

Benefits of Using Wireless M2M Systems



5. AN OVERVIEW OF SATELLITE MACHINE-TO- MACHINE (M2M) COMMUNICATION

Satellite M2M Communication: Introduction

End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems

End-Use Applications of Satellite M2M Communications Systems

Commercial Transportation

Heavy Equipment

Fixed Asset Monitoring

Marine Vessels

Government and Internal Security

Consumer Transportation

Satellite Telephones: An Application of Satellite M2M Technology



6. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS/ INNOVATIONS

Viasat Launches Commercial Services via ViaSat-2 Satellite

Thuraya Telecommunications Launches T2M-DUAL Terminal

Globalstar Rolls Out SmartOne Solar™ M2M/IoT Satellite Device

ORBCOMM, Pole Star and Weatherdock Develop Hali Vessel Tracking Solution

Inmarsat Releases Firmware Update for IsatPhone 2 & IsatPhone Pro Handsets

Thuraya Telecommunications Launches Thuraya IP M2M Service

Cobham SATCOM Unveils New M2M Communication Terminal

Rock Seven Introduces RockBLOCK Mk2

Airbus Defence and Space Launches Proximity M2M Management Solution

M2M Connectivity Introduces Packaged Satellite Modems of SkyWave



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Globalstar Establishes Globalstar Automotive

Globalstar Inks Distribution Agreement with Symmetry Electronics

Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for GPS IIIF Program

Armstrong Transportation Selects ORBCOMM for Logistics Tracking & Monitoring

ORBCOMM Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)

SkyBitz Gains Approval as NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Fulfillment Partner

AT&T Acquires Straight Path Communications

Globalstar to Partner with Inmarsat

ORBCOMM Acquires inthinc

SkyBitz Partners with Velociti

Thuraya Telecommunications Opens Office in the US

Omnitracs Snaps Up Shaw Tracking

Kepler Communications Partners with Iristel

Globalstar Teams Up with IPmotion to Establish Globalstar Japan

Eutelsat and ViaSat Launch Satellite Broadband JV in Europe

Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with ELSE

ORBCOMM Snaps Up Blue Tree Systems

ORBCOMM and Beijing MCN Team Up to Deliver IsatData M2M Services in China

Thuraya Telecommunications Signs MOU with Indosat Ooredoo

Thuraya Telecommunications Partners with Gulfsat

Caterpillar Oil & Gas Acquires M2M Data Corporation

Appareo and Iridium Collaborate to Deliver Global Connectivity to Farm Equipment

Robustel Signs Distribution Partnership with M2M Connectivity

Thuraya Collaborates with ViaSat to Launch M2M Service

OHB SE Forms New IoT and M2M Focused Subsidiary in Austria

ORBCOMM Acquires SkyWave

SpaceWorks Enterprises Forms New Subsidiary

ORBCOMM Acquires Wam Technologies

Intelsat Inks Agreement with Kymeta to Design Satellite Antenna Solutions



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

General Electric Company (USA)

Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

Globalstar, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International (USA)

Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

Iridium Communications, Inc. (USA)

Lat-Lon LLC (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

M2M Data Corporation (USA)

Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)

PeopleNet Communications (USA)

Qualcomm, Inc. (USA)

SkyBitz (USA)

Telefónica UK Limited (UK)

Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)

ViaSat Inc. (USA)

Wireless Matrix, Inc. (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services by Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for Freight, Transportation, Military and Others Markets for Years 2009, 2018 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Hardware Market Analyzed with Annual Hardware Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Hardware Market Analyzed with Annual Hardware Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Analyzed with Installed Base in Thousand Units for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market Analyzed with Installed Base in Thousand Units for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

The Prime Market for Satellite M2M Communication Services

Table 22: US Constitutes the Largest Consumer of Satellite M2M Communication Services Worldwide - Percentage Breakdown of Service Revenues for US and Rest of World (2018E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Satellite M2M Communication Seeks Role in the Thriving Fleet Telematics Domain

Robust Opportunities in Military Sector

Progression in Wireless/Cellular M2M Remains a Major Concern

Product/Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: US Historic Review for Satellite Machine- to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

Regulations Governing M2M Market

Satellite M2M Aims to Make Inroads into Telematics Domain

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Germany

UK

Product/Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 25: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: European Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

The Rapidly Growing Market for Satellite M2M Services

Potential Opportunities Prevail in the Transportation Sector

Table 27: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Country (2018E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Australia, China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Heavy Equipment Market Drives Demand for M2M

Vendors Face Competition from Cellular M2M Networks

China Evolves into a Core Market

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 30: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to- Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Latin American Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Prospects Remain Optimistic

Canada

Middle East & Africa

Product/Service Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 32: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Satellite Machine-to- Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication Services Market Analyzed with Annual Service Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 67) The United States (32) Canada (4) Japan (3) Europe (23) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (9) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (1) Latin America (1)

