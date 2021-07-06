Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market 2021-2026 - Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementation to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period.

Satellite Telemetry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.4% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automatic Identification System (AIS) segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.3% share of the global Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market.

Satellite M2M communication involves the use of a worldwide network of low-earth orbit (LEO) along with associated ground infrastructure, which enables access to services from any global location. Growing acceptance and popularity of satellite based network connectivity for establishing machine to machine communications in a range of end-use markets will drive strong growth in satellite M2M connections across the globe in coming years.

For instance, Satellite M2M is widely used in the freight and public transportation sectors for automatically tracking/monitoring moving vehicles, tracking/monitoring logistical assets in transit, and coordinating/managing fleet etc. from remote location with little or no human intervention. The adoption of satellite M2M has also been widespread over the years in military/defense sector where they are used for wide ranging applications, including for tracking combat assets; enabling security & surveillance at unmanned areas etc.

Satellite M2M is also being widely used for information exchange, digitalization and automation of work, remote monitoring of process environment or capital equipment, and machine control among other applications in industrial segment, particularly those with remote or unmanned working environments such as in oil & gas, mining, utilities etc.

Corporate and government organizations are also using satellite M2M for remotely monitoring and tracking large number of assets and equipment at fixed locations across geographical areas with minimal or without human intervention. Satellite M2M also finds widespread use for telemetry and scientific monitoring applications in various end-use segments.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $836.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $546 Million by 2026

The Satellite Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$836.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$546 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 11.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$634 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The United States and Europe constitute the key revenue generators through the approaching years. Representing the foremost propagators of the satellite technology, putting efforts in developing, launching and utilizing the world`s first satellites in 1950s and 1960s, the two regions continue to expand their satellite capabilities in the 21st century as well.

Different types of satellite-based services such as consumer services, fixed services, mobile voice & data services, and remote sensing services are widely available in the US and Europe. Satellite services domain is gathering further momentum in these regions amid proliferation of new generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT).

Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) Segment to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

In the global Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$484.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110.5 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Whirlwind Eclipses Expansion of Satellite Machine-to-Machine Market in Immediate Term

'New Normal' with New Changes

Satellite M2M Market Unlikely to Stay Stuck in COVID-19 Quagmire for Long

COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite Industry for Connectivity

Brief Overview of the Satellite Industry

Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector

Short-Term Market Opportunities

Opportunities in Ka-Band Services

Role of ITU in the Satellite Industry

Satellite Industry Defies Recession

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Satellite Launches 2001-2019

Mobile Satellite Services Market: An Insight

Military and Government: Key Customers of Mobile Satellite Communications

Regulatory Environment

An Introduction to Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication

Key Components of M2M Communication System

Applications of M2M Communication Technology

Wireless M2M Systems

Satellite M2M Communication

Select End-Uses of Satellite M2M Systems

Satellite Telephones: An Application of Satellite M2M Technology

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communication: Turns into a Huge Market Opportunity

Satellite M2M Communication: Harnessing the Power of Satellite Networks to Establish M2M Communications

Satellite M2M Services - Turning into a Lucrative Recurrent Revenue Stream for Satellite Network Operators

Widespread Proliferation of Satellite-Enabled Devices Steers Market Momentum

Satellites Hold Potential of Bolstering IoT Connectivity

US & Europe : Prime Revenue Contributors

: Prime Revenue Contributors Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario: American Companies Dominate the Market

Satellite Companies Closing the Connectivity Gap

Stakeholders Gear Up to Tackle COVID-19 Challenge

Remote Monitoring & Need for New Data Sources in Post-COVID-19 Phase to Augment Satellite M2M Services

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Security & Surveillance Systems: Prominent End-Use Domain

Growing Role of IoT Elevates Importance of Satellite M2M

Satellite IoT: Driving the New Space Era

M2M Technology Poised to Transform UAE Businesses

Widespread Use in Aerospace & Defense Applications

Defense Spending Patterns Influence Market Uptake

Satellite SCADA Applications Gaining Traction

Growing Relevance of SCADA-HMI

RTUs: The Fundamental Building Block for SCADA Systems

Satellite M2M Gains Critical Importance in Transportation & Logistics Applications

Widening Use Case in Commercial Land Transportation

Spiraling Competition in the Trucking Industry Drives Focus on Telematics

Commercial Vehicle Tracking & Monitoring Systems for Emergency Crash Response

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

Satellite M2M Services Gain Increased Acceptance in the Maritime Industry

Satellite M2M for Shipping Fleet Optimization

Satellite M2M Seeks to Widen its Role in Oil & Gas Sector

Declining Cost & Complexity of Implementation to Drive Uptake of Satellite M2M Services

Cost Benefits of Satellite M2M in End-Use Sectors

Government Intervention Bodes Well for the Market

New Technology Innovations & Product/Service Developments to Drive Growth

Dual Mode Solutions to Help Sustain Demand Prospects for Satellite M2M

Cloud Platforms to Expand Reach of Satellite M2M

Development of Multi-Network M2M Platforms Spearhead Market Growth

Standardization: Key for Wider Adoption of Satellite M2M

Market Challenges

Intense Competition from Cellular M2M Networks

Security Concerns Limit Growth Opportunities

High Equipment and Bandwidth Cost Restrain Growth

Low Awareness about Satellite Capabilities Hampers Adoption

Lack of Interoperable Equipment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

