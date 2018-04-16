Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX & Thales Group

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nerve Monitoring Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for satellites for commercial and military applications.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the decline in the cost of satellite launch systems. One trend affecting this market is advent of 3D printing. Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the manufacturing and design constraints associated with satellites.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
  • What are the key market trends?
  • What is driving this market?
  • What are the challenges to market growth?
  • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
  • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Key vendors

  • Airbus
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • SpaceX
  • Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

  • Introduction to satellite manufacturing and launch systems
  • Value chain analysis

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION 2017-2022

  • Military surveillance satellites
  • Communication satellites
  • Navigation satellites
  • Earth observation satellites
  • Others

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT 2017-2022

  • Satellite manufacturing
  • Launch services

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advent of 3D printing
  • Emergence of all-electric propulsion systems
  • Emergence of space habitation

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7v2nv/global_satellite?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-satellite-manufacturing-and-launch-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-airbus-boeing-lockheed-martin-spacex--thales-group-300630276.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

14:30 ET Global Translation Management Software Market 2018-2022: Key...

14:15 ET India Water Dispenser Market to 2023: Market is Projected to Grow...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX & Thales Group

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:00 ET