Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on SmallSats Launches

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $24.2 Billion by 2030

The global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$20.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Launch Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.8% CAGR



The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 498 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Satellite Manufacturing and Launch: A Highly Dynamic Domain

As the Space Race Intensifies, Satellite Manufacturing Gathers Importance & Urgency

As the Number of Satellites Operating in Space Increases, Satellite Building Becomes Big Business

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Satellite Companies Maneuver Various Approaches to Overcome Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues

Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Prominent Startups in the Field of Satellite Technology

Satellite Manufacturing & Launch System Market Outlook

Geographic Market Analysis

Market Challenges

Recent Massive Growth in Satellite Industry Increases the Risk of Collisions with Space Debris

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Use Cases Drive Demand for Complex and Economic Earth Observation Satellites: Opportunities in Store for Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Companies

Increase in the Number of Space Exploration Missions Drive New Satellite Launches

Demand for Satellites to Increase Stupendously through this Decade End

Mammoth Gains for Small Satellites Step Up Manufacturing & Launch Activity

Reduction in Spacecraft Structural Mass is the New Design Goal to Enable Increase in Payload & Agility

SmallSats Account for Increasing Share of Payload Mass Carried Up to Orbit from Earth

Cost Effective Access to Earth, Lunar, Planetary, Stellar & Interstellar Discoveries Drive the Focus on Small Spacecraft (SmallSats) Launches

Mini Satellites Emerge as the Future of Communications Supported by Greater Flexibility, Reduced Cost & Technology Maturity

From Technology Development to Communications, Mission & Agenda for Satellite Launch Evolves & Undergoes Sea Changes

By Pumping in Big Money, Governments Rise to the Forefront of the Space Race: Top 5 Countries With the Highest Number of Government Owned & Launched SmallSats

Smallsats All Set to Demonstrate Value

Smallsat Market Continues to Evolve Rapidly

Industry Witnesses Rise in Number of Companies Entering the Small Satellite Space

Low Earth Orbit Technologies: A Landmark Innovation in Satellites to Fuel Gains

Demand Up for Satellite Launch Vehicles

Key Recent Satellite Technologies, Innovations, and Trends

Rise in Demand for Satellite Internet of Things (IoT)

Decluttering Space and Services In-Orbit Satellites

Development of Advanced Ground Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Use of Advanced COTS Equipment

Satellite Networks Providers Enhance Throughput Capabilities

Advanced Payload Systems

Spacecraft Propulsion

Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS)

Flexible Launch Services

Additive Manufacturing

3D Printing Emerges as a Game Changing Option

Key Developments

Communication Satellites Find Wider Application

Satellite Launches More Inclined Towards LEO Endeavors as Digitalization Trend Gains Momentum

Share of Private Funding for Spacetech Companies by Orbital-Regime Focus: 2015 vs 2021

Satellite Platforms for Weather Monitoring & Forecasting: An Overview

Continuing Efforts by Military Organizations to Strengthen Satellite Networks to Drive Growth

Transforming Space Economy to Support Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market

Changes in Satellite Manufacturing Processes to Impact Future Trends

Growing Satellite Population Accelerates Race for Data

Remote Sensing Satellites Widen Opportunities

Key Applications

Feasibility of Multi-Orbit Strategy Critical, Software-Defined Satellites Gain Popularity

The Market for Satellite Propulsion Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 147 Featured)

Airbus SE

ArianeGroup

Blue Origin, LLC

Dynetics, Inc.

GeoOptics, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Innovative Solutions In Space B.V.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies, Inc.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

OHB SE

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

ViaSat, Inc.

