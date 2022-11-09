NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



What's New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Modems estimated at US$346.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$747.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. MCPC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$476.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SCPC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Satellite Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.

Comtech EF Data Corporation

Datum Systems, Inc.

IGP bv

RT Logic

SatExpander

Teledyne Paradise Datacom

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

ViaSat, Inc.

Warwick Wireless







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Satellite Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SCPC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for SCPC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for SCPC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MCPC

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for MCPC by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for MCPC by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile & Backhaul by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Mobile & Backhaul by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile & Backhaul by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP

Trunking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for IP Trunking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IP Trunking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Tracking & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Tracking & Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tracking & Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Satellite Modems Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offshore Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Offshore Communications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Communications

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel

Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel

Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel

Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel

Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel

Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and

SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &

Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP

Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems

by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite

Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems

by Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore

Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite

Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &

Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems

by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC

and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &

Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite

Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,

Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by

Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,

Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite

Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &

Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

