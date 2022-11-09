Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027
Nov 09, 2022, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
What's New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Satellite Modems Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Satellite Modems estimated at US$346.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$747.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.6% over the period 2020-2027. MCPC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.4% CAGR and reach US$476.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the SCPC segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $100.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR
The Satellite Modems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$100.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$128.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 9.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -
Advantech Wireless Technologies Inc.
Comtech EF Data Corporation
Datum Systems, Inc.
IGP bv
RT Logic
SatExpander
Teledyne Paradise Datacom
Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
ViaSat, Inc.
Warwick Wireless
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Satellite Modem - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for SCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for SCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MCPC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for MCPC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for MCPC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile & Backhaul by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile & Backhaul by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IP
Trunking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for IP Trunking by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for IP Trunking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tracking & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Tracking & Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Tracking & Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Satellite Modems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore Communications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Offshore Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore Communications
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by Channel
Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC and
SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tracking &
Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP
Trunking and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Satellite Modems
by Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore
Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Satellite Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MCPC
and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Satellite Modems
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Channel Type - MCPC and SCPC Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Channel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for MCPC and SCPC for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Satellite Modems by Application - Tracking & Monitoring,
Offshore Communications, Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Satellite Modems by
Application - Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications,
Mobile & Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Satellite
Modems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Tracking & Monitoring, Offshore Communications, Mobile &
Backhaul, IP Trunking and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361243/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article