Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry
Global Satellite Remote Sensing Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2027
Sep 08, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Remote Sensing estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $696.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.7% CAGR
The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$696.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd
- Antrix Corporation Limited
- DigitalGlobe, Inc.
- ImageSat International N.V.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Planet Labs, Inc.
- Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC)
- Space Exploration Technologies
- Thales Alenia Space
- UrtheCast
- Ball Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics
Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites:
A Comparative Analysis
Startups Take a Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations
Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Satellite Remote Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Airbus Defence and Space (France)
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (USA)
Boeing Company (USA)
ImageSat International N.V. (Israel)
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Group (Japan)
Orbital ATK (USA)
Planet Labs, Inc. (USA)
Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) (USA)
Thales Group (France)
UrtheCast (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation Drives Demand for
Satellite Remote Sensing Services
Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth
Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform
for Market Growth
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
